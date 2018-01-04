Southern Company: Total Return Of 10% Per Year Is Possible With One Of The Industry's Problem Children

short term headwinds persist, but this is likely a safe place to park your money for an extended period of time, and earn great returns to boot!

The company is currently in the bargain bin for the utility sector.

In this article, I would like to focus on what I believe to be a low beta, total return opportunity in the utility sector, Southern Company SO)

I have always liked Southern Company... My first investment in the firm was in 1996 at the young age of 15, buying a whopping $500 worth of the stock with money earned from my first real job.

I eventually moved on and sold my shares to participate in and pay my tuition to the school of hard knocks during the tech disaster of 1999-2000. Luckily for me, I did not make much during my high school jobs!

But my continuing intrigue in the company mainly has to do with the location of its customers, the growing, and ever business friendly, deep south.

While my hairline has since receded and my waistline exploded, my draw to the company has not waned.

Service Map:

Source: Southern Company Homepage

My interest in Southern is primarily due to two major factors



First is the demographics and regulatory nature of its service area. Southern Company unsurprisingly, mainly operates in the deep south, primarily Georgia, Alabama & Florida.

These states have been growing rather rapidly in the last few decades, with Georgia & Florida leading the way, and for good reason! As a native Michigander I can tell you we are all tempted to hop on a plane and move down south at some point in our lives, mostly in February.

This is not a new trend. However it appears to still have legs, so let's continue to ride it. Population, industrial and commercial growth drive the end product usage of the company's products, electricity and gas, enabling Southern to continue its strong return on capital as currently allowed in these main operating states.

The main driver in consumption and rate base growth for Southern Company is Georgia, which is expected to be one of the fastest growing states during the next 20 years.

Source: University of Virginia

This trend appears positive for mostly all of the company's main operating areas. It also rings true for my other favorite name in the space, Dominion Energy (D).

The regulatory environment that the company operates in are generally above average. Rate battles have for the most part gone smoothly, and allowed returns in these areas have been above average with Mississippi the lone thorn in the side of the company due to the Kemper plant debacle.

Regulatory bodies in the 3 main states of operation overall should be viewed favorably, with the newly acquired gas operations from AGL more of a mixed bag.

I view the AGL purchase positively however, due to the macro trends and economics of the natural gas distribution market. As always these things, regulatory wise do change, but currently the operating environment looks stable.

Valuation and the potential for 10% per year total returns



The second reason, and my main thesis for owning this utility is in the potential for a relatively safe 10% per year total return.

The S&P in the last 90 years, has returned around 9.8% per year on average, with a ton of stomach churning roller coaster rides along the way. I prefer to have a portion of my portfolio that I buy, hold and forget, and with extreme sector volatility the new normal, those sectors and companies are becoming increasingly rare.

This is the space in my equity portfolio perfectly suited for utilities and staples, with low beta Southern Company nuzzling it's way firmly into this portion of my portfolio.

The company is currently trading at a forward PE of 15.62, below the industry average of 19 and inline with the companies 10 year average PE ratio. This is important to my calculation as the entry point in a utility is paramount to holding it long term precisely due to its low beta nature.

SO data by YCharts

Utilities are generally heavily affected by interest rates, due to the draw of the dividends they pay. The fed has been tightening in 2017 and rates currently sit at 1.5%. I can see the fed continue this gradual rise for the next year or two depending on the staying power of the economy, however I do not see the fed drastically raising rates in the near term as inflation continues to be conspicuously absent from the latest growth trend.

Now there is a valid reason the current valuation is so far below the current utility average... Lately, the company has pretty much struck out on 2 very large bets, both Kemper & Vogtle have been a bit disastrous.

In mid 2017, Mississippi regulators said they would not allow Southern Company to charge customers for the Kemper debacle. The plant was supposed to use clean coal technology that produced far less carbon than a conventional coal plant, unsurprisingly to me this technology is nowhere near ready for prime time and the plant has seen cost overruns and delays for years.

In 2017 the company decided to convert it to strictly a natural gas plant, one of the most expensive and inefficient the world has ever seen. And Southern will eat most of the loss related to that.

Source: Know Your Meme

The fact is, this plant never should have been attempted, the technology was unproven and the high profile nature of the first major plant of this kind has left Mississippi no choice but to saddle Southern with the bill. While this will not break the company, it was in my view a rare showing of poor judgement by the company's management.

The Vogtle nuclear projects are also massively over budget and behind schedule, I believe the company and investors would like to put these two projects in the rear view mirror as recently the PSC approved continued construction with conditions that reduced the costs that can be recovered from ratepayers over the life of the project.

Now let's take an look at the financial ratings for the company. Southern Company has an A- credit rating from Standard & Poor's, Baa2 from Moody's, and A- from Fitch. Southern's capital structure appears to be similar to other utility peers.

Capital expenditure plans are likely to be funded by internal cash flow with additional needs mostly by debt, which is standard for the industry. Southern has in the past diluted the heck out of shareholders, management has stated that this will likely slow down after the AGL acquisition, but we shall see, the proof will be in the pudding there.

In the current environment, with both positives and negatives taken into account I believe a base PE ratio of 15 is appropriate.

Next up is determining what EPS growth rate to place on the company. This is relatively easy as Southern's guidance itself and basically all research I can find is pegged at the 5% level. I think with the AGL acquisition and with hopefully all its Vogtle & Kemper blunders mostly out of the way, this is a fair rate to put on the company, and is achievable long term.

So about that 10% total return?

I am using the following inputs for this very anticlimactic conclusion:

A constant 15 PE ratio, EPS growth of 5% and a dividend of 4.9% (current) for a total return of 9.90%.

I am assuming 5% dividend growth per year as stated by the company, thus keeping the dividend yield stable with future EPS & share price appreciation.

Final Thought

Southern Company is overall, a well regarded operator with a deep bench of management talent, with the latest 2 missteps however, the company has burned up a bit of the management's reputation. This will be hard to get back, but the current situation has created in my view, opportunity for the long term investor.

With a very achievable chance of attaining 9.90% annual total returns, besting the S&P over the last 90 years, I think it earns a spot in anyone's well diversified portfolio.

An interesting long term strategy to explore and one that I have used in the past is to DRIP your dividends when the forward PE is in the 17 and below range and invest them elsewhere when it is above, allowing you to take advantage of other opportunities when Southern enters periods of extended overvaluation.

I recommend that investors add shares on weakness at these levels whilst keeping a keen eye on the regulatory environment and continuing expenses from Vogtle & Kemper.

I would love to hear your thoughts in the comments section and good luck with your positions everyone!

Disclosure: I am/we are long SO, D.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.