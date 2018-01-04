Is This Dollar Store Chain A Buy?

Investment Thesis

Dollarama (OTC:DLMAF) (TSX:DOL) is one of the fastest growing retail chains in Canada in the past decade. The retail chain has consistently deliver better than expected top and bottom lines. Over the past few years, Dollarama also continues to improve its gross margin and reduces its sales, general & administrative expense as a percentage of its revenue. However, the retail chain's same store sales and traffic growth rate appears to be decelerating. With its shares currently trading at a valuation much higher than its historical average, it would be wise to wait for a pullback before buying any shares.

What we like about Dollarama

Below are some positives that I like about Dollarama’s operation:

(1) Consistent EPS Growth

Dollarama has an impressive EPS growth story. As the chart below shows, its EPS growth grew from C$0.78 per share in FY11 to C$3.71 in FY17. While its EPS growth rate continues to decelerate since 2016, the growth rate of high-teens in the trailing 12 months is still remarkable. In fact, its EPS growth rate of 25% year over year in its Q3 FY18 shows that it can still grow its bottom line at a fast pace (shares repurchased contributed to about 5% EPS growth in the past 12 months). However, we do note that its annual EPS growth rate decelerating since FY16.

(2) Improving Gross Margins

I am very impressed with Dollarama’s ability to increase its gross margins over the years. As can be seen from the chart below, its gross margin has gradually improved to 40.1% in Q3 FY18 from 33.5% in FY09. Its gross margin of 40.1% in the third quarter was about 62 basis points higher year over year. Economies of scale and the strategy of multiple pricing points to bring value to its customers were the main drivers to its improving margin (click here).

(3) Reduction in SG&A Expense as a Percentage of Revenue

Another key operational metric that indicates Dollarama’s strength is its ability to reduce its Sales, General & Administrative (“SG&A”) expense as a percentage of its revenue. As the chart below shows, Dollarama’s SG&A expense as a percentage of its revenue shows a declining trend since FY2010. Its percentage declined to 14.5% in Q3 FY18 from 21.1% in FY10. As management noted in its Q3 FY18 report, several favorable tailwinds include positive scaling impact of strong comparable store sales and labor productivity improvements.

(4) Stock Buybacks Continues in 2018

Dollarama has a share-buyback program. In the past 12 months, the company repurchased C$655 million worth of shares. As a result, its shares outstanding was reduced to about 113.6 million from 120 (about 5% reduction in shares outstanding). Dollarama’s stock repurchase is positive news for shareholders as it helps to support its share price. However, I do not like the fact that the company is piling up its debt in order to fund the program.

Some Concerns We Have

Despite the above-mentioned positives, I have some concerns about Dollarama’s operations:

(1) Same Store Growth Rate Decelerating

Dollarama has been one of the better retail growth stories in Canada in the past decade. The retail chain opened 40 net new stores in the first nine months of FY18, compare to prior year’s 39 net new stores. However, the retail chain has now reached 1,135 stores nationwide. The issue of store cannibalization is becoming a concern. In fact, in its major market Greater Toronto, there are cases where its stores are within proximity of each other. This issue of store cannibalization can be seen from the same stores sales growth rate shown in the chart below. As can be seen, Dollarama has been struggling to regain high single digit growth rates that it once enjoyed back FY15 and FY16. Similarly, Dollarama also struggles to keep its same store traffic growth rate positive in recent quarters. The reason that its same store sales growth remain positive is due to its same store basket growth.

(2) Slightly Negative Fiscal 2019 Guidance

Following the release of its Q3 FY18 earnings release on Dec. 6, 2017, the company also released its outlook for its fiscal 2019. As can be seen, the company expects a gross margin to be in the 38 to 39% range, about 50 basis points lower than its fiscal 2018 guidance. Likewise, its SG&A as a percentage of its revenue in fiscal 2019 is expected to be in the range of 15.0% to 15.5%. This is about 100 basis points higher than its fiscal 2018 guidance. Several headwinds such as minimum wage increase in Ontario (41% of its stores are in Ontario) will add to Dollarama’s SG&A expense. The guidance reverses the positive trend we discussed in the previous section.

Valuation at a Premium

Dollarama shares have risen over 57% in the past year. Its PE ratio of 35.61x is about 6.7x higher than its 5-year average PE ratio of 28.9x. I am not sure if its current PE ratio is sustainable given the decelerating trend of its same store sales and traffic growth rates. As such, I believe its current shares are trading at a premium.

Investor Takeaway

Despite trends of improving gross margin and reduction in SG&A expense as a percentage of revenue, I am concerned about the deceleration of Dollarama’s same store sales and traffic growth rates. In addition, the company also released a slightly negative guidance for its fiscal 2019. With its shares currently trading significantly higher than its 5-year average, I would wait for a pullback before initiating a position.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

