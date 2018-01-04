Cedar Realty From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investor

I state this because I am only concerned about common share price movement in relation to this company's future viability prospects.

Although not spectacular, as far as this preferred investor is concerned CDR has been reasonably successful over the past 5-years.

As I was searching Preferred Channel for new preferred dividend opportunities I noticed the not-so-new announcement of a new preferred issued by Cedar Realty (CDR). I did a quick check through the use of MarketWatch and learned that it was currently trading under par value. I checked my e-book for the list of SA articles I had authored and learned that I had not written about this company - an omission I shall now rectify.

For those of you unfamiliar with my preferred investment philosophy, "The Basics: Underlying Investments Viewed Through The Eyes Of A Preferred Investor" will explain how and why I became a preferred investor. More importantly, it will provide you the information necessary to fully appreciate and understand the process I utilize to research and determine whether or not I will invest in a particular company's preferred equities. What follows is that process. I confess it's the same process I use whenever I first research a company. It has worked well for me, especially because of my admitted failure to accurately digest and understand complicated financial statements and well-spun conference calls.

When considering the acquisition of a CDR preferred, it's necessary that we view that company through a different set of eyes from what we would be using in the event we were interested in acquiring its common shares.

Consequently, unlike its common cousins, it's necessary that we first study the offering prospectus of the preferreds we are interested in acquiring. To accomplish this, let's visit my favorite search site, Quantum Online. Be sure to type "CDR" in its search box. Below is a snapshot of a slice of that opening page:



Here, we learn that CDR is a REIT that focuses on the ownership and operation of grocery-anchored shopping centers. I like this because these type of shopping centers are not so much affected by the emergence of online competition as are mall operations. Its market value at IPO on 10/24/03 was $462 million.

I clicked on the Find Related tab...

... and found that it offers two currently trading preferreds, CDR-B & CDR-C, offered respectively at 7.25% and 6.50%. I like that the new C was offered at a lower coupon yield. This is a signal that this company is growing stronger because presently it is able to borrow money at a reduced interest rate.

I selected, as usual, the preferred that offered the highest coupon yield, CDR-B, and learned that is has been partially called and is currently trading at above par prices. Consequently, I clicked on the one remaining preferred, CDR-C

I like it because it's a cumulative preferred, meaning in an event that its payments are suspended, they accumulate and are owed the shareholder and will be repaid in full if and when the payments are restored. Usually, the company will suffer additional sanctions or restrictions when the preferred payments are suspended. As a rule, I only invest in cumulative preferreds.

These shares are callable after 8/24/22 at $25.00 plus any accrued interest owed.

It pays a yearly dividend of 1.625, paid quarterly at the rate of 0.40625 on 2/20, 5/20, 8/20, and 11/20 of each year.

At the time of its IPO, these shares were rated unrated by Moody's S&P.

Its dividends are not eligible for the preferential income tax rate of 15% or 20%. You should be aware of how these tax ramifications will affect your investment bottom line.

As usual, upon liquidation, preferreds rank senior to commons and junior to debt, both secured and unsecured.

However, simply knowing and understanding the preferred issues of a company in no way allows one to gauge a company's long-term health or to fully comprehend its business model. To better accomplish this, a knowledgeable investor should be able to dig down into the numbers and at least marginally understand a company's financial statements and conference calls.

Sounds reasonable, but it's extremely difficult for most investors, including myself. I often rely on interpretations by SA contributors who have proven more knowledgeable than myself. Unfortunately, the vast majority of their articles are written with the common shareholders' interests in mind, rather than those of the preferred shareholder - which, on occasion, might not be in alignment. Also, as I mentioned above, other SA members might view their conclusions in a different light. When this occurs, I simply try to figure out which argument sounds the most logical. Sorry, that's the best I have to offer.

Consequently, rather than attempting to digest and understand complicated financial statements, which I realize I won't be able to realistically accomplish with any degree of accuracy, I usually visit two websites to get an abbreviated, yet broad-based, view of the particular company I'm considering making an investment in. The following chart is supplied by Yahoo Finance:

It displays how CDR performed over the past 5 years. As far as I'm concerned, as a preferred investor, this is a solid company. It began the period with its shares priced at $5.14 on 1/8/13 and steadily climbed higher until its price zenith of $8.02 reached on 7/26/16 before falling to its current $6.06.

Let's take a peek at CDR's Finviz financial highlights.



It has a market cap of $556.07 million. It lost $6.30 million on sales of $146.00 million. Its B/S value is $4.90, and D/E is 1.49. During last year, it has lost a moderate -9.01% in value.

Frankly, I'm comfortable with a preferred investment in this company because of its past 5-year share price history, its current ability to borrow money at reduced rates, and the fact that I consider it one of my cockroach companies that could survive anything short of a nuclear war.

Therefore, is CDR-C a reasonably good buy at its current price?

1.625 Yearly dividend total)/24.74 (last price) = 6.57% yield

Therefore, if you are content with an effective, relatively safe yield of 6.57% that will be good into 2022, you might consider placing a bid. If not, there are other fish in the sea, as the saying goes.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.