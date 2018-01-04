What To Do With Omega Healthcare In 2018

There are catalysts for short-term price moves (e.g., a possible short squeeze), the outlook for the long run is positive as well (due to demographics).

Income-focused investors get a very high dividend yield that looks safe for the foreseeable future.

Article thesis

Omega Healthcare (OHI) will, in all likelihood, continue to pay an attractive dividend going forward and thus remains a stock worthy of a closer look by income-focused investors.

Operating troubles are a headwind but do not threaten the dividend, and a low valuation, as well as high short interest, could lead to share price gains on top of the dividend yielding almost ten percent.

Dividend is a core reason to own Omega Healthcare's stock

Omega Healthcare's dividend chart is one that is very attractive for those seeking a steadily rising income from their holdings, such as retirees living off dividends:

OHI Dividend (Annual) data by YCharts

During the most recent quarter, Omega Healthcare paid out $0.65 per share, and since the company will likely announce its next dividend payment in about two weeks, investors will soon know whether Omega Healthcare will raise its payout by another cent per share this quarter (as the company has done for a while now).

Omega Healthcare's dividend yields 9.5% with the share price being around $27 right now, but for investors, it obviously is of utmost importance to know whether they can expect continuing dividend payments - a high dividend yield that is not safe is not very attractive.

In order to find out whether Omega Healthcare's dividend is sustainable we have to dig into the company's quarterly reports:

Source: Omega Healthcare's most recent 10-Q

When we look at Omega Healthcare's net earnings for the last three quarters and adjust for the marked items, we get to funds from operations (adjusted) of $441 million for the first nine months of 2017. By annualizing that number we get to a full-year estimate of roughly $590 million in AFFO, which is substantially higher than the amount Omega Healthcare pays out to its owners in the form of dividends:

OHI Total Dividends Paid (TTM) data by YCharts

Even if Omega Healthcare were to increase its dividend marginally with the upcoming announcement, its total annualized payout would still be substantially lower than the company's estimated funds from operations.

The same holds true when we look at Omega Healthcare's cash flows, which totaled $430 million during the first nine months of 2017, which is about $570 million on an annualized basis.

Since Omega Healthcare is financing the majority of its growth investments via the issuance of new equity and/or new debt (as do most REITs), the cash flows are easily high enough to support the dividend at the current level.

Orianna: A manageable headwind that has made shares very inexpensive

Omega Healthcare's shares took a hit when the company announced that one of its key tenants, Orianna, had not paid its rent for a while and that it would thus be based on cash basis going forward.

When we take a closer look we see that this is not a very impactful headwind though:

Source: Omega Healthcare's most recent 10-Q

Management anticipates that finding a new operator for the properties currently used by Orianna would decrease Omega Healthcare's bottom line by $11 million annually, which is equal to a little less than two percent.

This two percent headwind to Omega Healthcare's bottom line does not threaten the dividend, and it does not justify a big drop in Omega Healthcare's share price either.

If Omega Healthcare's price to FFO multiple would have stayed at the 9.4 level it was at before the sell-off, shares would have dropped by two percent - from $31.50 to roughly $30.90, as FFO per share dropped from $3.34 to $3.28.

In reality, the sell-off was much bigger though:

OHI data by YCharts

Shares are down about twelve percent from the $31.50 level where shares were trading before the announcement of the Orianna situation - the sell-off seems a little too big and has made Omega Healthcare's dividend yield soar and made its valuation decline.

At $27.50, shares are trading at roughly 8.4 times 2017's AFFO (for an AFFO yield of 12.0%) based on management's guidance of $3.28 in AFFO for 2017. That's a quite low valuation compared to those of Omega Healthcare's peers:

Share price AFFO / share (2017) Valuation Omega Healthcare $27.40 $3.28 8.4 times AFFO Welltower (HCN) $64.00 $4.22 15.2 times AFFO Ventas (VTR) $59.80 $4.15 14.4 times AFFO



Welltower and Ventas have many similarities regarding their share price, their guided AFFO for the current year and their valuation, and both are trading for a valuation that is 70% to 80% higher than that of Omega Healthcare.

I don't believe that Omega Healthcare should be valued exactly on par with the other two REITs, as those are more diversified and bigger, thus deserving of a premium, but it does not seem justified for Omega Healthcare's shares to trade at just slightly more than half of the other two's valuation.

It could be argued that Omega Healthcare would make for a possible acquisition target for either of the other two REITs, which are about four times as large as Omega Healthcare market cap wise.

If, for example, Welltower would acquire Omega Healthcare in an all-stock deal at a 30% premium (thus paying 10.9 times FFO), that deal would still be accretive for Welltower's AFFO per share as its own shares are trading at a substantially higher valuation.

Even without any takeover attempt, Omega Healthcare's shares could rise substantially over the coming months based on the low relative valuation. Even if the AFFO multiple would rise to just ten, Omega Healthcare's shares would trade well above $30 again.

High short interest could lead to a short squeeze

Omega Healthcare has become a heavily shorted stock over the last couple of weeks:

OHI Short Interest data by YCharts

Right now, 37 million shares are sold short, which is equal to about 20% of the company's share count (197 million according to the most recent 10-Q).

At the same time, 66% of shares are held by institutional investors (which usually do not trade into and out of positions very often) and another two percent of the company's shares are held by insiders:

OHI Insider Ownership Percentage data by YCharts

This means that overall a high amount of the shares that are being traded regularly is shorted, at the current level, it would take weeks for all shorts to cover their positions: The short ratio (shares shorted divided by average daily volume) is 13.5 for Omega Healthcare right now.

When we add in the fact that shorts have to pay the dividends that are being paid whilst the shares are shorted - a hit of almost 2.5% quarterly as the dividend yield is close to ten percent - it seems possible that the high short float could lead to a sizeable short squeeze if any good news come out, e.g., the solving of the Orianna situation.

In that case, Omega Healthcare's shares would rise due to a double positive of a) income investors piling into the stock as it would be deemed more attractive due to better visibility of future earnings and b) shorts buying shares in order to cover their short position.

In the chart above, we see that short interest has risen over the last couple of months (whilst the share price was going down), but since shares have now seemingly bottomed in the high 20s it seems quite possible that many shorts abandon their position once they realize how costly it is to short shares of a company that pays a high dividend to its owners.

Takeaway

Omega Healthcare will, in the long run, benefit from rising demand for SNFs due to the demographic developments that are reshaping the population. In the near future, Omega Healthcare is facing some short-term headwinds though, such as the situation with Orianna, which is behind on rent payments.

The impact this will have on Omega Healthcare's earnings is not very big though, and it looks like Omega Healthcare's dividend is safe despite these short-term worries.

On top of offering a relatively safe and very high dividend yield, Omega Healthcare does also have share price appreciation potential due to being valued at a steep discount to peers, whilst a short squeeze could propel the REIT's share price up temporarily.

I believe that Omega Healthcare is a nice addition to a diversified, income-focused portfolio, which is why I am long the stock and plan to remain so through 2018.

