Liberty Oilfield Services Finalizes Proposed U.S. IPO Terms

The macro oil pricing environment is improving but competition is intense.

The firm provides hydraulic fracking and related services to the oil & gas industry in North America.

Quick Take

Liberty Oilfield Services (BDFC) has registered 10.94 million shares for sale at a midpoint price of $15.00 per share.

The firm provides hydraulic fracturing services to exploration companies in the oil & gas industry.

BDFC has shown impressive financial results as oil prices have rebounded to with the $50 to $60/bbl. range.

Company Recap

Liberty began operations in late 2011 and provides hydraulic fracturing to E&P (Exploration & Production) companies in the oil & gas industry located onshore in North America.

Management is headed by CEO Chris Wright who has been CEO since 2016 and CEO of Liberty Holdings since its formation in 2011. Wright was previously founder and CEO of Pinnacle Technologies, which commercialized a system for ‘tiltmeter and microseismic fracture mapping.’

The company provides its services primarily in the Permian Basin, Denver- Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale and the Powder River Basin.

Below is a brief marketing video by Liberty:

(Source: Liberty Oilfield Services)

Liberty’s major customers include:

Extraction Oil & Gas (XOG)

SM Energy (SM)

Centennial Resource Development (CDEV)

Continental Resources (CLR)

Devon Energy (DVN)

Newfield Exploration Company (NFX)

Noble Energy (NBL)

PDC Energy (PDCE)

Anadarko Petroleum (APC)

IPO Details



Liberty has registered for sale 10.7 million of Class A common stock and 242,829 shares of Class A common from selling shareholder R/C Energy IV Direct Partnership, which is an affiliate of the Riverstone/Carlyle Global Energy and Power Fund IV.

It proposes to sell the shares at a midpoint price of $15.00 per share for gross proceeds to the company, excluding underwriter over-allotment options, of approximately $161 million before fees.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s post-IPO market capitalization would be approximately $1.74 billion.

Proceeds will be used as follows:

We intend to contribute the net proceeds of this offering received by us to Liberty LLC in exchange for Liberty LLC Units. Liberty LLC will use the net proceeds [i] to repay our outstanding borrowings and accrued interest under our ABL Credit Facility, totaling approximately $30.1 million as of December 31, 2017, [ii] to repay 35% of our outstanding borrowings, accrued interest and prepayment premium under the Term Loan Facility, totaling approximately $62.7 million as of December 31, 2017 and [iii] for general corporate purposes, including additional repayment of debt and funding a portion of our 2018 and other future capital expenditures.

Bookrunners of the IPO are Morgan Stanley (MS), Goldman, Sachs (GS), Wells Fargo Securities (WFC), Citigroup (C), J.P. Morgan, (JPM), Evercore ISI, Simmons & Company, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co, Houlihan Lokey, Intrepid Partners, Petrie Partners Securities and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey.

Commentary

