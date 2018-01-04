Buy USD/JPY On Higher U.S. Inflation, But Don't Overstay The Welcome

Given domestic and imported pressures, the U.S. inflation debate is likely to be resolved to the upside during the first quarter of 2018. This will increase pressure for a more aggressive Fed policy and trigger dollar gains as the Bank of Japan maintains its current monetary stance. Look to buy USD/JPY on fresh dips toward 112.00. USD/JPY will, however, risk a sharp sell-off later in 2018 as the Bank of Japan shifts to a slightly less expansionary policy.

According to minutes from December's Federal Reserve meeting, there was discussion whether fiscal stimulus or easy financial conditions could boost output too much and require a steeper path of rate hikes. A few members stated that more rate increases could be needed in 2018, although others were concerned that Fed projections would bring too many rate hikes. Policymakers, in general, considered the inflation outlook little changed, although uncertainty was a key element.

Inflation developments will play a crucial role during the first quarter of 2018 with the debate liable to be resolved in favor of the more hawkish camp.

The U.S. ISM manufacturing index strengthened to 59.7 for December from 58.2 the previous month. This was above consensus expectations of 58.0 and the second-highest print during the past six years. New orders strengthened sharply on the month to a 13-year high and price pressures also intensified with the prices index at 69.0 from 65.0 previously.

The ADP report also registered private-sector employment growth of 250,000 for December, the strongest gain for nine months. Oil prices have pushed sharply higher during the first week of 2018 with WTI advancing to 3-year highs close to $62.00 p/b. The dollar's trade-weighted index has lost further ground since the December Federal Reserve meeting with the dollar index at three-month lows and registering a decline of close to 10% over the past year.

The combination of a higher energy prices and a weak dollar will put significant upward pressure on prices over the next few months. The eurozone and China have posted robust data releases over the past month with the eurozone PMI manufacturing index at a series high. Stronger growth within the global economy will tend to intensify upward pressure on global inflation.

The N.Y. Federal Reserve underlying inflation reading increased slightly further to 2.95% for December from 2.91% and was the highest reading for 11 years. Wages data will be a crucial element given that the tight labor market has not, so far, put sustained upward pressure on wages. Given lagged effects, wages growth is liable to accelerate during the first quarter as the Phillips curve exhibits Lazarus properties.

Overall, inflation pressures are liable to increase significantly during 2018 with downward pressure on Treasuries and higher long-term yields. The next two FOMC decisions will be announced on Jan. 31st and March 21st. Fed Funds futures are currently indicating around a 70% chance that rates will be increased during the first quarter.

It is, of course, extremely important to look at changes on the Federal Reserve Board that will take place during 2018. Voters on the FOMC will take a slightly more hawkish tone with December dissenters Evans and Kashkari non-voters this year while the moderately hawkish Cleveland head Mester will be a voter.

More importantly, Powell will take over as Fed Chair following the January meeting. The board of Governors will want a smooth transition and there is likely to be consideration of a January rate increase to help take the pressure off Powell and avoid market speculation over a 0.50% rate hike in March.

Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda's term expires in April and Japan's policy debate is liable to intensify even if Kuroda is nominated for a second term. Any exit from the current targeting of 0.0% for long-term yield would trigger sharp upward pressure on the yen, especially as there would be an aggressive unwinding of short-yen trades.

There will, therefore, be clear dangers in overstaying the welcome in long USD/JPY trades, but the aggressive policy is likely to be sustained in the short term.

