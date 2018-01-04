What Would You Pay For The Clear IoT Leader?

What if I told you there was this little known company which ruled the emerging Internet of Things (IoT) marketplace worldwide? What if I told to that unknown to most, this company already had more than 150 million IoT connections, and is still growing its penetration at rates over 100% year-on-year? What if I told you this technological monster, this paragon or modernity, this ... this ... future to be that already is, ruled nearly one-third of the entire worldwide IoT connections marketplace?

What kind of multiple would you pay for this monster? This massive winner that is leaving the entire world behind when it comes to this technology of the future?

You’d bet such a thing wouldn’t come cheap, wouldn’t you? After all, puny BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) with nearly no stake in the game already is awarded a 169x funky non-GAAP earnings multiple two years out, merely on the thought of the “connected car” alone (never mind actual connected cars).

Moreover, while BlackBerry just dreams of collecting a one-time licensing fee upfront* of some $2-$5-$10 per car years down the road, this monster I'm talking about already collects a fee from its users every month (and likely, in perpetuity).

I should have gotten you interested by now. After all, you probably hadn’t heard about this massive IoT leader before, even as it grew to be so gigantic and dominant.

I'm first going to reveal the kind of valuation multiples it goes for. Broadly speaking, these are:

~3.3x EV/EBITDA

~8.3x EV/(EBITDA-capex), so this thing produces positive FCF (another BlackBerry fantasy, which it tries to make reality by excluding certain cash costs).

fantasy, which it tries to make reality by excluding certain cash costs). And ~11.5x earnings, with earnings depressed by significant investment in new technology which, among other things, supports the IoT expansion. This investment is now cresting.

Now I am sure your jaw must be dropping. These multiples are at a discount to, basically, 99%-plus of listed US equities. And this equity is listed in the US, too. Indeed, these are multiples which are usually only available in companies about to get hit with some kind of fundamental hammer, or already in financial trouble (though with an EV/EBITDA so low, even financial trouble is hard to come by).

Such is not the case here. This company, as I said above, generates FCF and earnings. Its revenues are growing. Its EBITDA is growing. Its net profit is growing. It has close to 1 billion customers and those are growing quickly, since its business far exceeds its already massive IoT worldwide leadership.

So what is this company? It’s China Mobile (CHL). And what I said up to here is entirely true. I could still add it pays around a 4% dividend yield, too. Moreover, not only did it already have 150 million IoT connections as of mid-year, but it was targeting to add 100 million during 2017 alone. And it doesn’t just expect to connect cars, it expects to connect all kinds of things (Source: China Mobile 2017 Interim Report, emphasis is mine):

Our IoT service developed solidly in the first half of 2017, with the total number of smart connections exceeding 150 million. The increasing scale of smart connections provided a take-off point for broadening IoT applications. The IoT platform, together with Internet of Vehicles, industrial manufacturing, smart wearables, education and healthcare, municipal administration and other IoT applications will all be areas with long-term growth potential.

…

Thirdly, China Mobile will aim to offer the service support that is needed for the development of a robust digital economy. We will continue to drive the development of “Internet+” and smart city, alongside other focus segments such as Internet of vehicles, smart wearables, security and surveillance, as well as industrial manufacturing. The company will further expand the pace of IoT adoption, with a target to add 100 million smart connections for the full year of 2017. We will also speed up our digital services strategy formulation, strengthen our ICT services capabilities, and promote the application of cloud computing, big data, industry Internet and others to nurture new areas of growth.

It is this already massive IoT presence that gives China Mobile its worldwide leadership, as recognized by Counterpoint Researwch in its Q3 2017 IoT Connections Tracker:

So there you have it. China Mobile, with 32% of worldwide IoT connections, is nearly three times as large as second place Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD).

Yet, in a world that hypes every little cryptocurrency or press release leading to no revenues or earnings, how much hype do you see about this factual and fast growing IoT leadership? That's right, that would be “none.”

Conclusion

China Mobile is the largest worldwide mobile telecom operator. It also has a commanding share of the Chinese market and will eventually expand overseas. It’s also the worldwide IoT leader by a margin so large it’s laughable, even while growing gangbusters. Both IoT, data in general, and its fixed broadband business give it a large growth runway.

Yet, it trades for a pittance in terms of valuation multiples. No hype there for sure.

* BlackBerry also has fantasies about collecting a monthly fee but those are too laughable. Instead, it's much more likely that many QNX-enabled cars will end up paying monthly fees alright - to China Mobile.