Why I'm Buying Shares In Hormel Foods

P/e and price to cash flow ratios are below their 5-year averages. The higher than usual price to sales ratio can be explained by the increase in profit margin.

The company has a solid plan to repay the loans it's taken on to buy Columbus Manufacturing, which shows management's commitment to keeping a healthy balance sheet.

HRL has underperformed the S&P500 in recent years. However, the dividend has continuously been increased, boosting the yield to 2.1%.

It's been over two years since I last took a look at Hormel Foods (HRL). At the time, I recommended against buying shares as I felt the company's valuation had run up too far. You can find this article here. As we can see from the graph below, HRL has underperformed the S&P500 by a wide margin since then.

While the price per share hasn't increased very much, the dividend certainly has grown at an impressive pace. This has pushed the trailing twelve month dividend yield up to a level of 1.89%. In it's Q4 2017 earnings report, HRL announced it would increase the dividend to $0.75/year, meaning the forward dividend yield now stands at 2.08% at the current price per share of $36.00. This is quite a bit higher than when I last reviewed HRL. At the time, I stated:

“I expect the dividend to continue growing at a high pace; however, starting out at a yield of only 1.6% is far from impressive.”

Now, while a dividend yield of just over 2% still isn't incredibly high, it might be interesting for those in search of a long term dividend investment, should the company be able to continue increasing its payouts to shareholders.

Diluted EPS were down 4% in FY2017 compared to the year before. Despite that fact, HRL has still opted to increase the dividend by 10%, which has pushed the trailing twelve month payout ratio to 40.9%. For FY2018, HRL expects earnings per share to be only slightly higher, at $1.62 to $1.72. With the new dividend at $0.75, this will result in a payout ratio in the range of 44.1% to 46.9%, which isn't extremely high, but still higher than its been in recent years.

Looking at the ratio of FCF to dividends we can see the company has paid out $346 million in dividends to shareholders over the past 12 months, while FCF reached $789 million, for a dividend/FCF ratio of 43.9%.

Considering the fact the average analyst estimate for EPS growth in the next 5 years stands at only 0.53% annually, continuing to increase the dividend at a double digit rate will push the payout ratio up even further.

One of the things I liked most about HRL when I last reviewed the company was its very low long term debt of only $250 million. The recent purchase of Columbus Manufacturing, the biggest acquisition in HRL's history worried me at first, as I thought this might raise the long term debt. Fortunately, Hormel's CFO Jim Sheehan recently said he expects the debt will be covered by cash within 18 months to 2 years.

HRL will use $100 million in cash (Which is just 22.5% of the $444 million the company had in cash & equivalents according to their most recent quarterly report), which means the company's CFO intends to repay an amount of $750 million within 6 to 8 quarters. This will cost the company between $94 million and $125 million per quarter.

The average free cash flow in the past 12 months was $197 million per quarter. Subtracting the loan repayments of between $94 million and $125 million, this leaves the company with between $72 million and $103 million to return to shareholders each quarter. Considering the fact HRL currently spends $90 million per quarter on dividend payments, I don't see much room for dividend increases in the near future. Still, I really like the fact HRL has opted not to permanently increase the long term debt, as it leaves the company less vulnerable to changes in interest rates.

Looking at Hormel's valuation we can see the price to sales ratio is currently standing at 2.12, which is well above its 5 year average of 1.7. Guidance for next years revenue is $9.7 to $10.1 billion, giving the company a forward p/s ratio of 1.9 at the current market cap of $19.0 billion. I think a higher than usual price to sales ratio can easily be justified by the large increase in profit margin seen in the graph above.

Looking at other valuation metrics we can see the price to earnings ratio is slightly below its 5 year average of 23.7, at 22.9. With FY2018's EPS expected to be between $1.62 and $1.72, HRL's forward p/e ratio is even lower, at 20.9 to 22.2.

At 19.2, the price to cash flow ratio is also slightly below the 5-year average of 20.3.

All things considered I think Hormel is a great company with a management team that has be keeping the balance sheet healthy and free of large amounts of long term debt. Acquisitions are paid for using cash or , as is the case with the company's largest purchase yet, by using short term debt, with a decent plan to quickly repay it. The dividend yield isn't too impressive and might not grow as quickly as it has in the past, but I still feel HRL has the potential for amazing returns for those investors with a long term horizon. As such, I will be adding a small amount of shares to my investment portfolio.

