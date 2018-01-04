Billionaire Investor Quietly Buying Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.

CNQ's profits could surge on lower capital spending, new projects coming online, and (hopefully) higher oil prices.

Jorge Paulo Lemann tops the list of great investors, and right now he's quietly building a position in one little-known company - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (NYSE:CNQ).

The billionaire's investment style often draws comparisons to Warren Buffett. For that reason, it would seem, the two business titans have teamed up on some high-profile deals. The most recent examples include the acquisition of H.J. Heinz, followed by merging the snack food giant with Kraft.

For that reason, I always watch Lemann's trading activity closely. And in recent quarters, he has started buying up shares of cheap energy names like BP Plc (NYSE:BP), Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM), and Royal Dutch Shell Plc (NYSE:RDS.A)(NYSE:RDS.B). His quiet accumulation of CNRL, however, has really caught my attention.

Smart Money Buying This Energy Stock

Edmonton, Alberta might resemble a frozen wasteland come January, but oil sand stocks might look like a hot investment opportunity.

Most of the big players have sold off their assets and left town. Oil sands mining was always a high-cost proposition, but the industry got pancaked by pipeline debacles, low crude prices, and new carbon taxes.

CNRL, though, sees a bargain. Last year, the company purchased several properties from Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) and Royal Dutch Shell in a C$12.7 billion deal. More recently, CNRL acquired assets in the Greater Pelican Lake region from Cenovus Inc. (NYSE:CVE).

In hindsight, we might look back on these purchases as absolute steals. Big Oil companies have unloaded their properties at rock bottom prices, chasing quick money returns elsewhere. CNRL has gone around buying up AAA assets, usually at prices 25% to 50% cheaper per flowing barrel than building a new project from scratch.

CNRL can make these deals work, too. Unlike their Big Oil rivals, Canadian producers can earn better returns through their local relationships and years of experience in the area. And because they don't have sprawling energy empires themselves, these guys really have no choice but to make the oil sands work.

These efforts could turn CNRL into a cash machine.

You have to spend a lot of money upfront to build an oil sands mine. But once you have one up and running, they're actually not that costly to maintain.

Ongoing costs can come in as low as $20.00 per barrel. Unlike the treadmill you get on with shale drilling, it costs producers little to sustain production. And with oil prices approaching $60.00 per barrel, existing projects can generate quite a bit in cash flow.

In the case of CNRL, management estimates production will surpass one million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) for full-year 2017. From that output, the business will generate between $6.8 billion and $7.0 billion in fund flows.

As the company switches from expansion to harvest mode, profits could surge. CNRL will benefit from lower capital spending, new projects coming online, and (hopefully) higher oil prices. But even in today's tough commodity environment, management projects free cash flow to grow at a low-teen clip over the next five years.

That could create a lucrative income stream for owners.

Today, CNRL pays a quarterly dividend of C$0.28 per share. On an annual basis, that comes out to a yield of 2.4%.

Since 2001, management has raised the distribution for 16 consecutive years. As more cash starts rolling in from existing projects, the pace of those increases will likely to accelerate. And as that dividend yield starts to creep up, it could provide a big catalyst for CNRL's stock price.

CNQ Dividend data by YCharts

One Top Dividend Stock for 2018

You can't call CNRL a sure thing, of course.

The company faces a number of risks, including lower oil prices, access to markets, and a growing debt load. The Canadian political landscape has also shifted so far left, some Americans would think they landed in the Soviet Union. But regardless of your personal views, everyone can agree recent elections up north have been generally bad for oil companies.

That said, Jorge Paulo Lemann still sees an opportunity here. Investors have abandoned the oil patch, bailing on Canadian producers worst of all. Many of these wonderful businesses now trade at fire sale prices.

If anything goes right here, these stocks could surge in a hurry.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.