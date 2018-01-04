Walgreens: 5% Sell-Off On Strong Earnings Creates Even Better Buying Opportunity

However, the stock still fell 5% in early trading. A sell-off for a high-quality business with strong growth prospects is a compelling opportunity.

Walgreens Boots reported strong numbers for the fiscal first quarter, beating analyst expectations on revenue and earnings per share.

Pharmacy retailer Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) can't seem to catch a break. The company reported strong quarterly results on Thursday, January 4, but the stock declined 5% in early trading anyway. This is despite the fact it beat analyst forecasts on both revenue and earnings per share.

Walgreens is caught in the broader retail sell-off that has taken place over the past year. But the fundamentals of the company remain very healthy. Walgreens continues to post strong earnings growth, which allows the company to raise its dividend each year.

Walgreens has increased its dividend for 42 years in a row, making it a Dividend Aristocrat. The Dividend Aristocrats are a group of companies in the S&P 500 Index, with 25-plus consecutive years of dividend increases. You can see all 51 Dividend Aristocrats here.

When high-quality companies sell-off due to irrational fears, it can make for compelling buying opportunities. This is why Walgreens remains on our list of confirmed buys.

Quarterly Earnings Overview

For the fiscal 2018 first quarter, Walgreens reported adjusted earnings-per-share of $1.28, up 7.2% from the same quarter last year. Quarterly earnings beat analyst expectations by $0.02 per share. Quarterly revenue was $30.74 billion, which represented a year-over-year increase of 7.9%, and beat expectations by $390 million.

And yet, Walgreens stock declined 5%-plus in the first few hours after reporting. Investor sentiment remains negative due to the over-arching troubles facing the retail industry. Indeed, Walgreens is a mixed bag. Its retail business as a whole did not perform well, with total retail sales down 2.8% for the quarter.

Source: Q1 Earnings Presentation, page 7

Poor performance in the retail segment was due to consumables, personal care products, and general merchandise. In other words, just the types of products people are increasingly buying on Amazon (AMZN).

However, the pharmacy side of the business continues to perform very well. Last quarter, Walgreens generated comparable sales growth of 7.4% and 8.9% in pharmacy sales and prescriptions, respectively. Walgreens also expanded its pharmacy retail market share, by 110 basis points.

Source: Q1 Earnings Presentation, page 6

Growth in pharmacy was more than enough to offset weak retail sales in other categories, as pharmacy accounts for 72% of Walgreen's overall U.S. retail sales. Plus, Walgreens reported a strong 4.5% comparable sales growth rate in pharmacy wholesale.

In addition to the revenue and earnings beat, Walgreens raised guidance for the upcoming year. For fiscal 2018, Walgreens expects adjusted earnings-per-share in a range of $5.45 to $5.70. This would represent an increase of 6.9% to 11.8% for 2018.

Growth Prospects

It is highly impressive that Walgreens can continue to grow sales and earnings at high rates, particularly in the midst of a very difficult environment. Brick-and-mortar retailers continue to struggle against e-commerce competition. The threat of Amazon entering the pharmacy retail industry is a constant threat hanging over Walgreens. However, these fears are unwarranted, because Walgreens has plenty of growth opportunities moving forward.

Walgreens' major growth catalyst is the acquisition of more than 1,900 Rite Aid (RAD) stores, as well as three of its distribution centers, and related inventory, for $4.375 billion.

Source: Q1 Earnings Presentation, page 9

Walgreens expects the deal to be completed by the spring. Acquiring these stores will help further Walgreens' sales growth. As part of the transaction, Walgreens is undergoing a store optimization program, which will help cut costs by $300 million per year.

Walgreens also has growth potential in the emerging markets, such as China. On December 6, Walgreens acquired a 40% stake in pharmacy chain Guoda Drugstores for $416 million. Guoda operates more than 3,500 retail pharmacies across 70 cities in China. With a large population and high economic growth, this investment could result in sustained growth for many years.

Valuation and Expected Returns

Walgreens had adjusted earnings-per-share of $5.10 in fiscal 2017. As a result, the stock trades for a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.1. Over the past 10 years, Walgreens held an average price-to-earnings ratio of 17.3. This means Walgreens is currently valued at an 18% discount to its 10-year average.

Source: Value Line

We see a price-to-earnings ratio of approximately 17.7 as fair value for Walgreens, which is slightly above its 10-year average. Walgreens is a strong brand, and the largest pharmacy in the U.S. and Europe. It has multiple competitive advantages, including its industry leadership position, and its distribution capabilities.

Using 2018 expected earnings per share of $5.45 to $5.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.7 equals a fair value share price estimate of $96 to $101 over the next year. As a result, we view Walgreens as currently undervalued by roughly 33% to 40%.

This indicates investors buying at this price could earn strong returns, through expansion of the price-to-earnings ratio. In addition, future returns will be generated from earnings growth and dividends. Walgreens is a growth company, and returns significant cash to shareholders. A potential breakdown of expected returns is as follows:

4%-6% comparable sales growth

0.25%-0.5% margin expansion

1%-2% share repurchases

2% dividend yield

In this forecast, total returns would reach approximately 7% to 11% per year, from earnings growth and dividends. And returns could be even stronger, if earnings growth comes in ahead of this forecast, which is fairly conservative. In addition, this does not include the impact of a rising price-to-earnings multiple. As a result, Walgreens has a very attractive total return potential.

Final Thoughts

Walgreens is being slowed by declining retail sales, but the overall company continues to grow. The market is focusing heavily on the potential risk of Amazon entering pharmacy retail. However, potential investors can use the pervasive negativity as a buying opportunity.

Walgreens appears to be significantly undervalued. And it is a strong dividend growth stock. Walgreens is one of 350 dividend-paying stocks in the consumer staples sector. You can see the full list of all 350 consumer staples dividend stocks here.

With 40 years-plus of consecutive dividend increases under its belt, a significantly undervalued stock, and an outlook for growth, Walgreens is a confirmed buy.

