BlackBerry: The Second Baidu Apollo OS Is QNX

It's lighter than air, nothing else.

Yes, you heard that right, QNX will be the second Apollo Auto-supported OS. The amazing news yesterday was that Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) added another OS to its Apollo Auto open-source initiative: BlackBerry’s (NYSE:BB) QNX. You wouldn’t guess it from the media coverage, though. If you read that, you’d think the whole Apollo Auto thing would be built on QNX or something.

That isn’t reality. Nobody seemed to bother to actually check the Apollo Auto project. Here’s the relevant tidbit from the Github Apollo Auto kernel page (emphasis mine):

Apollo Kernel The Apollo Kernel provides the necessary kernel level support to run Apollo software stack. In the first release, we add the most popular solution, Linux Kernel, under the linux directory.

In the second, third, or something like that, release, Apollo Auto will add QNX as an option.

This isn’t different from other BlackBerry PRs on Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) partnerships or Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) partnerships. Yes, Qualcomm Snapdragon CPUs run QNX. They also run dozens of other OSs. Yes, nVidia Drive PX platform can run on QNX, as it can on Linux (and indeed, it’s regularly demo’d on Linux, not QNX).

Still, an alternate reality formed where QNX was chosen as “the anchor.” This is probably in reference to the Apollo software stack, which is as follows:

The RTOS (Real Time OS) in that scheme is the OS the whole thing runs on top of. It’s Linux presently. It will be Linux or QNX or something else (say, Android Auto, or even Automotive Grade Linux) in the future.

Moreover, this is an open-source project. The Linux which goes in there has no licensing costs for automakers using it. You can bet that QNX won’t have much in the way of licensing costs either. The terms for Baidu Apollo supporting QNX weren’t disclosed, though.

In a way, this event was similar to a series of BlackBerry events in the past. It furthers the story, even as business prospects go from bad to worse. The latest earnings report, which also led to a significant rally, was also more of the same. Judging by the reaction, one would think that BlackBerry’s future prospects had just brightened massively. But did they?

Usually, when future prospects improve, the market consensus regarding what the company will achieve in the future also improves (duh). So what happened to BlackBerry’s FY2019 consensus after BlackBerry reported Q3 FY2018? Here’s what happened:

FY2019 Revenue Consensus Prior To Report

Source: Yahoo Finance

FY2019 Revenue Consensus After The Report

Source: Yahoo Finance

That doesn’t need much interpretation. Before the earnings report BlackBerry was expected to shrink 1.9% during the next year. After the report, it’s expected to shrink 6%. It isn’t just a percentage thing, either. Next year BlackBerry was expected to have $909.7 million in revenues. That’s been cut to $882.4 million now. That wasn’t because of hardware. Hardware is near zero already. That wasn’t because of SAF revenues, SAF revenues were already known to be trending towards zero. That must be entirely due to the greatly improved prospects on the remaining businesses.

As an aside, FY2019 non-GAAP EPS consensus did not move. It stayed at a whole $0.08, which gives BlackBerry a 169x FY2019 non-GAAP P/E. This puts to shame even Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), trading at just 89x its 2018 EPS consensus, even while showing a 28% revenue growth expectation.

Conclusion

BlackBerry seems to produce magical trick after magical trick. The end result is that the stock keeps on levitating, as if lighter than air. The Baidu PR (whose partnership had already been given as a certainty back in early December) was just the latest event.

Anyway, this is just the way the market is today. It pays up for stories even if prospects get dimmer over time. Nowhere is that more evident than when it comes to cryptocurrencies. And there are actually 11 cryptocurrencies which are worth more than BlackBerry, some a whole lot more.

As a result of all this levitation, BlackBerry now trades for 169 times its FY2019 non-GAAP EPS. And this non-GAAP EPS is itself based on recurring non-recurring RAP charges. The BlackBerry of today is one-twelfth the size of the BlackBerry from 2013, when it still had more than $3 billion in high margin SAF revenues alone. The BlackBerry of today is worth more. The only thing which remains nearly the same size are the ongoing charges which goose non-GAAP EPS ($76 million in RAP charges over the last 4 quarters versus $103 million in CORE charges for FY2014, which is as far back as BlackBerry’s IR goes). Of course, these "nearly the same" charges are on a business that’s 12 times smaller.

Still, I can't think of anything that would make it go down. It's clear that those buying it aren't too concerned with the business, its growth (none, and remaining businesses only growing very slowly), its actual profitability (none), its prospects or its valuation (incredible, given size, growth and profitability).

Disclosure: I am/we are short BB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.