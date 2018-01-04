Corning: Strong Future Cash Flows Trading At A Discount

Shares of Corning Inc. (GLW) are up about 37% over the past 12 months. In spite of that fact, now would be a good time to invest in the business for a host of reasons in my view. I’ll go through my reasoning below by focusing in on the financial history here, and by modeling what I think is a reasonable future price based on a conservative estimate about dividend growth. I’ll conclude with a brief discussion of the (relative) merits of the stock as a thing distinct from the business.

Financial Snapshot

A review of the recent financial history here reveals several positive developments. First, both revenue and net income are up nicely over the past five years, in spite of some volatility. Specifically, revenue is up at a CAGR of 3.2%, while net income has climbed a dramatically higher 17.7%. This is a very positive development in my view, because it indicates a strong scalability in the business. The tendency is toward higher marginal dollars being thrown to the bottom line. Although net income is lower for the first nine months of 2017 compared to the same period a year ago, this is largely a function of a $2.67 billion gain in 2016. Stripping that out, and revenue over the most recent nine months is up 8%, and net income is up from a loss about $500 million to $915 million in the black.

The capital structure is rock solid, with a large cash hoard that actually swamps long-term debt. In addition, the majority of this debt (65.2%) is due after five years, and the interest expense of about 4.4% is manageable. All of this leads me to conclude that there’s very little risk of a credit or solvency issue anytime soon. The company seems to have learned its lesson about the need to maintain a relatively conservative capital structure.

Most importantly, to my mind, is the fact that management has treated shareholders very well over the past several years. Specifically, since 2012, management has returned just under $17.5 billion to shareholders. Just under $14 billion of this has come from stock buybacks and the balance from dividends. In my view, that is critical because it indicates that management is shareholder friendly. In the absence of a shareholder friendly management, there’s little reason to invest in a business, as an unfriendly management almost guarantees loss.

Modelling The Dividend

Although the recent financial history here has been exemplary, investors are obviously more interested in the future than the past, so I must therefore spill some virtual ink making a forecast of how I think the future will unfold. Whenever I make a forecast, I engage in a ceteris paribus function, meaning that I hold all variables constant but the one that I think is most relevant. In my view, the dividend is the most critical “driver” of value here, as investors continue to seek cash returns on their capital, so I will “move” the dividend per share while holding all else constant.

The combination of dividend increases and share repurchases has resulted in a dividend per share growing at a CAGR of about 11.7% over the past six years. Given the reasonable payout ratio (of 52%), I consider it sensible to assume that growth will continue at this pace, for a few more years anyway. When I forecast this rate of growth, my model suggests a CAGR for the shares of about 12.7% over the next four years, which I consider to be a very reasonable return given the relatively low risks present.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the trend for GLW turned bullish with a daily close above $32.75. This signaled a bullish breakout from an Ascending Triangle on the daily charts. From here, we see the shares climbing to the $36.00 level over the next three months.

For investors in the shares, we recommend that you hold for three months or $36.00, whichever comes first. For longer term investors (years, not months), we believe GLW is a solid addition to any dividend growth portfolio over the next four years.

Conclusion

I like to try to find companies that have the characteristics of a growth company, but whose shares trade at like a no growth company. In this way, I get future growth “on the cheap,” which is, I think, the only way to benefit from stock investing over the long term. We want to buy the prospect of strong future cash flows when they are trading at a discount to the overall market. At the moment, Corning is such a stock in my view, as it is trading at a significant (35%) discount to the overall market, yet it represents exemplary value in my view. Investors would be wise to buy at these levels before the rest of the world realizes its mistake and bids up the price of the shares.