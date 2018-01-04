Can XIV Decouple From Equities?

S&P may yet drive higher while XIV recalibrates, likely with an unattractive beta profile relative to equity.

Now the term structure is far lower, and the macro carries potential for monetary potholes.

XIV has performed remarkably well since early 2016. Steep contango and a falling term structure as equities surged were the primary drivers.

As anyone in the vol space knows, the VelocityShares Daily VIX Inverse Short-Term ETN known as XIV had a banner year in 2017:

As shown above 2017 was really a continuation of strong performance in 2016. The popular ETN is based upon an index (XIVIV) that is short a daily 30-day blended short exposure to VX futures:

XIV has quite understandably built out a lot of attraction from traders and even buy-and-hold investors. As of yesterday the “market capitalization” of the product stands at over $1B in assets.

XIV Compared to SPX

XIV has correlated quite well on a performance basis against the S&P 500 (SPY). Below is a scatterplot of daily returns:

Correlation between the two series on a daily basis is .81 over the period Nov 30, 2010 through Jan 3. Visually this is apparent when considering that most of the data points above live in the 1st and 3rd quadrants.

Based on past performance, it is quite easy to equate XIV with a long-SPX trade. Certainly that has been the empirical result.

But is it possible for the SPX rally to continue while XIV falters? We think so.

XIV Backstory

A decent chunk of how XIV achieved its stellar returns over the last two years relates to falling levels in the VIX term structure.

At the very end of 2015, volatility began a nasty flare up that climaxed by February 11. The VX futures curve took notice.

For a variety of reasons, Feb 11 marked a turning point, and neither the SPX nor VX futures have looked back since. SPX (SPY) has increased by about 50% since bottoming near 1810; XIV closed at $15.98 on Feb 11, 2016, and has increased about nine-fold since that time.

Does SPX = Short Vol?

As a general rule we think there is plenty of empirical and theoretical support for the notion that a long-equity position should correlate well with a short-volatility position in a product such as XIV.

However, this does not have to be the case. In 2017 we’ve seen episodes of SPX increasing alongside with decreasing XIV (Quadrant IV):

Long Vol Leaving Room For Continued Equity Rally?

We’re fortunate to have excellent insights from readers, and in this vein we want to share a message from atom&humber as it relates to essentially taking advantage of cheap vol.

As I read him, the argument is that vol is now so cheap that from a mechanical sense this becomes decent delta replacement. The long vol suggestion appears to be based on the notion that the markets could be in for a some bumps in the road as the year unfolds and central bankers need to catch up with the economic data. We’ll cover this in a moment, but before furthering the discussion we want to emphasize that the greater point is that it is so cheap to use calls as delta-replacement, and essentially find ways to get long-vol, long-equity.

Not a Lot of Nervousness

Before considering the A&H’s proposition in greater depth, we’ll first demonstrate that capital markets do not seem to share his concern that perhaps monetary catch-up could be disruptive.

Investment grade credit spreads over Treasuries trades at levels that suggest little nervousness with respect to funding disruption. This allows corporations at present to borrow at historically low rates, even as Treasury yields have moved higher since the July 2016 bottom of 1.37 on the 10-Yr.

The FedWatch Tool shows that the current Fed Funds futures market sees two net quarter-point rate hike by Dec 19, 2019 as the single most likely outcome.

But if economic data continues on the path it has been, coupled with low unemployment, it is quite feasible that the Core PCE may push higher.

Equities are pressing new highs, investment grades are tight, the global economy appears to be strengthening, and market watchers seem to believe that the Fed will hold tight. Maybe they will.

But then again one could argue that the Fed is already behind the curve:

Granted the chart is a little dated, but the point remains: the Fed may need to get more proactive, especially given that monetary policy frequently works with a lag.

Mechanics

Now, atom&humber does not say that he sees equities tumbling into the abyss. He just says that he thinks we’ve reached a point where you’re supposed to start getting long vanilla vol. Disruption does not mean that the wheels come off. In fact, his emphasis seems to be much less on the directionality of the stock market, and more on taking advantage of the current landscape to generate a portfolio that offers attractive convexity.

This is in keeping with a “hop, drop and a pop” theme from TradingNation yesterday (most relevant segment beginning at the 3-minute mark):

What the first trading day of the year means for stocks from CNBC.

To see how to take advantage of what’s on offer, let’s have a look at what he’s talking about:

IB: S&P 500 futures options, Current Price 2731

At some point, if you can buy a 3+ month call like the April 20th set shown above for this kind of implied volatility, then it makes sense just to buy up some of the calls and short the corresponding ES futures so that the trade is “delta-neutral” at the open.

If the market keeps heading higher, the call deltas will grow due to the positive gamma profile. If the market dumps, vol should likely pick up while the short futures will make money.

Quoting atom&humber:

Vanilla vol has also reached a point where I don't think the 3-4 month 30 delta and lower strikes can really fall anymore. The markets are drifting so much that we're easily covering the absolute breakevens - it effectively becomes a cheap option on vol to buy the calls delta neutral and just rehedge every few %. We've also reached a point where it's cheaper to own options than to run a stop.

As a sample of what he is speaking of, this trade is long four April 2815 calls (105 days away, 24-delta), short one S&P futures.

IB: Long Vol, potentially long S&P 500

The calls currently trade at a mid of $15 even. Buy four and you’re pretty close to delta-neutral: that means you have delta-hedged the 2815 calls.

A&H’s point is that with vol on the 105-day call now at 7.6, there is really only so much that the option’s vega can move against you. He is more or less asserting that at some point we reach a floor on implied volatility as calls can act as cheap delta replacement, and that we’re there.

Getting back to XIV

We noted that many associate XIV a sort of long-S&P proxy. But with the term structure so low, there may be room for the S&P to continue higher while volatility picks up and/or the term structure flattens at the front, generating less contango.

Atom&Humber’s alternative is long-vol, with pretty wicked equity upside in the event that we continue higher. Of course, he mentioned “ rehedging every few %”, which means getting back to delta neutral on run-ups to avoid theta melt-off and delta-mismatches.

XIV has the advantage that you don't have to rehedge. Just sit back and hope that contango does its thing. Of course, many use XIV as a trading vehicle rather than as a hold-for-gain investment, and so implicitly they are rehedging, or at least rebalancing, the ETP anyway.

Conclusion

There are a variety of ways to trade around this basic set up. We chose the Apr 2815 calls for the purpose of exposition, but in principle one could choose whichever call they desired. Of course, the attendant risk profile would be altered. One could also turn the calls into call spreads, time spreads, etc.

Really we covered a trade that was not altogether different back in early June and followed it fairly regularly over the course of the next couple months. A&H is not calling for the same play, and likely somewhat differing tactics, but the general idea is pretty similar: OTM calls catching a bid on a run-up in SPX.

Under such circumstances, XIV would be tested. At the very least, the positive-return beta (SPX up, XIV up) relative to SPX would be quite stripped down, while the negative-return beta (SPX down, XIV down) may be highly accentuated.

For those who use XIV as a form of leveraged SPY proxy, the alternative suggested above is worth consideration as it enjoys both macro and mechanical support.

