Erytech Pharma: Buy The Dip

Shares of French firm and recent IPO Erytech Pharma (ERYP) are in the red by over 20% since I called the stock a Buy on upcoming data and progression of their pipeline.

On December 8th they announced that lead clinical candidate eryaspase failed a mid-stage study in acute myeloid leukemia. 123 patients over age 65 who were unfit for intensive chemotherapy were enrolled across 30 European sites and randomized to receive eryaspase in combination with low-dose cytarabine (LDAC) or LDAC alone. Although the primary endpoint of overall survival was not met, the good news is that there were no surprises with the toxicity profile. Keep in mind that the study was conducted jointly with their partner Orphan Europe.

While results were disappointing, I believe it´s important to reevaluate the stock in the context of our original bullish thesis. An investment here is a bet on their ability to encapsulate therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells via their technology platform, ERYCAPS. I remind readers that the technology is well protected (13 IP families) and management has been planning ahead with ownership of a cGMP production facility in France that should allow for the first two years marketing of lead product GRASPA in ALL (Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia) in Europe.

Another point in their favor is that it is a well-validated fact that certain cancers exhibit increased demand for specific amino acids and there are several larger firms operating in the space. The concept behind their lead candidate is readily understood, namely that L-asparaginase breaks down asparagine and denies tumor cells an amino acid necessary for their growth. Validation is also apparent considering that in Phi-negative ALL there are already four forms of L-asparaginase products being marketed in ALL with 2016 global sales totaling around $400 million. These products are known to have undesired side effects that limit patient compliance, including coagulation disorders and allergic reactions as well as pancreatic and hepatic toxicities. Eryaspase may have several points of differentiation including prolonged activity and fewer toxicity issues than its predecessors, meaning that the drug candidate could be administered to patients that are unable to tolerate products that are not encapsulated.

Despite the clinical setback in AML, the thesis appears largely intact. In October the company announced resubmission of its Marketing Authorization Application for approval in relapsed/refractory ALL with the next catalyst being validation by the EMA. A pivotal study in adult ALL is still expected to get underway later this year and a mid-stage investigator-sponsored study in first-line ALL after PEG-ASP (initiated in the second quarter of 2017) could generate material results for upside in the medium term.

A separate indication likely to drive upside is pancreatic cancer, for which it is estimated there are 150,000 new cases diagnosed annually in the United States and Europe. KRAS mutations are found in over 90% of pancreatic cancers and result in dysregulation of metabolic pathways. As preclinical data has shown L-asparaginase to have growth inhibitory effects on pancreatic cell lines and excessive toxicity has prevented other formulations from being utilized in solid tumors, the potential of this indication should not be underestimated. In a randomized phase 2 study, eryaspase was shown to significantly extend overall survival as well as PFS and raising the disease control rate.

Figure 2: Phase 2b overall survival (Source: Corporate presentation)

Importantly, the toxicity profile was similar between the eryaspase plus chemotherapy arm and the arm receiving chemotherapy alone. This confirms the safety data we got from the ¨failed¨ AML study as well. A pivotal study in second-line pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma could get underway in the third quarter of next year. Readers might recall a somewhat similar case when I recommended buying weakness in Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) in October after ¨failed¨ IPF data, as it was still a net positive considering a main tenet for the bear case (safety issues) took a big hit.

As stated prior, at the end of the third quarter, their cash balance totaled €80.3 million, which does not include proceeds from its global IPO. Net loss for the first half of the year grew over 40% to €14.1 million while research and development expense totaled €12.08 million.

I would be remiss if I didn´t point out again that institutional investors of note hold large positions. A 13D filing came out disclosing Baker Bros. owns 27.3% of shares. Auriga Partners also owns close to 10% of shares and a personal favorite BVF now owns over 5% as well.

Erytech Pharma is a Buy

Readers who have done their due diligence and are interested in the story should purchase a pilot position in the very near term. I suggest taking a ¨buy the dips¨ approach but without rushing it (i.e. adding periodically over a period of several months and only if technical strength or at least stability remains).

One potential risk is dilution late in 2018, as pivotal studies get underway and the company's expenses in the clinic continue to increase. If GRASPA is approved, launch related costs will be incurred as well. Disappointing data in ALL and/or pancreatic cancer is an important risk to consider, as are setbacks in other ongoing and planned studies. Unexpected toxicity concerns would negate the investing thesis here and weigh on shares significantly. Lack of a trading history could cause the stock to be quite volatile in the near term as well.

