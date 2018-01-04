Snap: Last Chance To Survive?

On Wednesday afternoon, I bought some $15 weekly puts in camera company Snap (SNAP). As you can see in the chart below, the stock has had a very rough time holding the $15 mark, especially of late, trading below the level at some point for seven trading days in a row. On Thursday, the stock dropped again thanks to an analyst downgrade, and I sold my puts for a nice gain, but I will be looking for another opportunity to play what I see as more downside coming for the name.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

Snap hasn't been public for a year yet, but those that have been long the name have felt plenty of pain. Part of that has to do with three big revenue misses at quarterly reports, combined with massive cash burn, all of which I've covered here. As a result, we've seen dramatic cuts in estimates for this year and next, detailed in the chart below.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance analyst estimates page)

While the company has cautioned investors that profitability is a long way off, and perhaps may never come, the numbers have been quite shocking. In Q3 2017, for example, the company reported a GAAP loss of more than $443 million on just $208 million in revenues. That means that for every dollar of revenue generated, it cost the company more than $2.13. This isn't a sustainable business model in the long run.

At the end of Q3, the company had about $2.3 billion in cash and investments, but that number will come down in Q4 thanks to cash burn as well as more investments in the business, M&A, etc. I've said for many months now that the company should consider a secondary offering while shares continue to sport a near $20 billion valuation, because if management waits too long and shares drop, a raise could be substantially more painful.

Of course, if you afraid of dilution in the first place, you shouldn't be in Snap in the first place. At the end of April 2017, Class A shares (which are the ones traded in the market) totaled a little over 682 million. Thanks to share based compensation as well as early holders and insiders converting their Class B shares to Class A, there were more than 863 million Class A shares outstanding at the end of October 2017. With another 125 million Class B shares that could eventually be converted plus hundreds of millions in stock based compensation being paid per year, the Class A share count is headed towards 1 billion quickly.

Q4 2017 may be Snap's last chance to prove itself. The bar has come down quite considerably since the Q3 report, with revenue estimates falling to $252.6 million from $308.0 million, and non-GAAP EPS forecasts declining by two cents to $0.16 per share. While that's still nice revenue growth from last year's $165 million plus, you don't really want to see beats fueled by 18% estimate drops in your top line forecast.

I don't know many other companies that have had their 2018 top line estimates slashed by more than 30% in the last eight months, but Snap is definitely one of them. Shares have again lost the $15 mark, this time on another analyst downgrade and estimate cuts, which shouldn't be much of a surprise. If the company didn't get its act together as last year came to an end, there likely won't be much hope for the name in 2018.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in SNAP over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.