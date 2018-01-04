Rowan: Expectations For 2018

This article continues the discussion started in "Offshore Drilling: 2017 Recap And 2018 Expectations"

Rowan (RDC) is having a great start to this year along with other major offshore drillers. Just like in the case of Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO), the reason for this is that Rowan is stable financially, so investors who are willing to bet on the offshore drilling recovery but do not want to take excessive risk prefer Rowan over other candidates. Rowan's joint venture with Saudi Aramco gives it the necessary visibility on the most lucrative segment of the jack-up market and serves as another positive factor for the company. Rowan's own graphics sum up the key factors behind the recent stock performance well:

What's most interesting is, of course, not why Rowan shares have been solid performers in recent weeks, but rather what we should expect from the company in 2018. Let's start with looking at the company's own predictions regarding industry dynamics in 2018 - 2019, which were made in late November 2017:

Here are my expectations for Rowan's 2018.

I expect that Rowan should be able to put one or two drillships to work in the second half of the year or in the beginning of 2019. Three out of four Rowan's drillships are currently available, and the contract for the fourth drillship, Rowan Resolute, ends in August 2018.

So far, Rowan has been reluctant to put them to work as dayrates remained at rock-bottom levels and the company's financial position allowed it not to hurry in search of drillship work. However, it looks like it's high time to position them for market recovery, so I expect more aggressive bidding from Rowan.

I also expect that Rowan will soon find work for Rowan Norway, which is located in the most vibrant market segment, the North Sea. On the scrapping side of the equation, I do not expect major news.

Currently, Rowan has 2 cold stacked rigs, Cecil Provine (1982) and Rowan California (1983), which may go under the knife, but I don't expect anything more than this. Rowan has a very solid fleet which is set up to grow under the joint venture with Saudi Aramco:

I do not expect that Rowan will be engaged in any M&A activity in 2018. On the jack-up side, Rowan is set to grow its presence through the joint venture. On the drillship side, the company has a real possibility to enter September 2018 with all four rigs without work, so Rowan hardly needs more drillships right now. Back in 2017, there was a rumor that Rowan may purchase Maersk Drilling, but I disregard this rumor as Maersk is too big a piece for Rowan to swallow.

On the share price side, Rowan has some more room to run in case Brent oil (BNO) continues to stay in the $65 - 70 range. However, the company will ultimately need some news on the drillship side to support the share price upside. In the short-term, my main concern is the same as in the case of Diamond Offshore - the speed of the share price appreciation.

As a shorter-term bet on more positive momentum in oil, my sympathy goes with Noble Corp. (NE) and Ensco (ESV). Long-term, Rowan remains the safest bet due to strong finances and the joint venture with Saudi Aramco, although high volatility should be expected.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ESV, NE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.