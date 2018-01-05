Can Crude Oil Sustain The $60 Per Barrel Level?

NYMEX crude oil traded to a low of $42.05 per barrel on June 21 as the market worried on whether OPEC would extend production cuts or revert to a strategy of flooding the market with the energy commodity. At their spring meeting, the cartel extended production quotas to the end of the first quarter of 2018. However, despite a disappointed market that hoped they would keep the cuts in place until the end of 2018, the price of crude oil began to recover.

Crude oil reached its sweet spot at $50 per barrel by the end of July. $50 had been a pivot point for crude oil for NYMEX crude until early May when the price fell below support and headed towards the price that would become the 2017 low. The return to $50 per barrel was a victory for producers as shale oil began to flow once again. However, this time the price kept on going higher. Global economic growth, Chinese buying ahead of their October Party Congress, and a weakening U.S. dollar all contributed to a bullish trend in the crude oil market. At the same time, rising tensions in the Middle East surrounding the blockade of Qatar by Saudi Arabia and their Gulf State allies pushed the price of oil to a new high for the year as nearby NYMEX futures rose above the $55.24 level in late October.

When OPEC met at their pre-winter meeting and extended the quotas until the end of 2018 on November 30, the energy commodity powered higher eventually reaching the $60 per barrel level for the first time since 2015 during the final week of 2017.

Closing 2017 on the highs and it keeps on going in early 2018

The price of NYMEX nearby crude oil futures closed on December 29, 2017, at $60.42 per barrel, 16.93% higher in Q4 and 12.47% above its end of 2016 close. Brent crude oil moved 16.56% higher in the final quarter of the year and posted a 19.69% gain on the year. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, the price of crude oil moved from $42.05 on June 21, 2017, to close the year at $60.42. WTI crude oil futures rallied by $18.37 or 43.7% over the second half of the year. Meanwhile, during the first week of 2018, the energy commodity continued its bullish journey reaching a high of $62.21 on January 4. Critical resistance stands at $62.58 the May 2015 high. That resistance level represents a bounce back in 2015 when NYMEX crude oil was on its way down from over $100 per barrel in June 2014. Crude oil’s ascent has been impressive and significant factors support the price of the energy commodity, even at the current level.

OPEC extension provides support and inventories continue to fall

On November 30, OPEC satisfied the market by extending production cuts until the end of 2018. While the market expected the cartel to continue the quotas that caused prices to recover back in 2016, there was more than a degree of nervous trading energy going into the biannual meeting of the oil ministers in Vienna, Austria. However, the market got what it wanted, and the ascent of the energy commodity has continued over December and into January 2018.

Meanwhile, inventories have been declining in the crude oil market over past weeks. The American Petroleum Institute reported a decline of 4.992 million barrels of crude oil from stockpiles for the week ending on December 29. The API also said that the total withdrawal for 2017 was 63 million barrels on Wednesday, January 3. The next day, the Energy Information Administration told markets that crude oil stocks dropped by 7.4 million barrels during the final week of 2017. Both the API and EIA withdrawal numbers exceeded market expectations leading to another new high on Thursday at $62.21 on February NYMEX crude oil, just 37 cents below its technical resistance level.

Global economic conditions mean more energy demand

If you have any question about the global economy, just take a look at the equity markets in the United States and around the world these days. Stocks are a reflection of the economic optimism that has gripped investors and traders as the path of least resistance for equities continues to move to new highs. On Thursday, January 4, after a year where the DJIA posted a 25% gain, the index rose above the 25,000 level for the first time.

GDP growth in the United States has risen to above the 3% level. Conditions are improving in Europe, and the Chinese economy has been booming according to the latest round of economic data. When economic conditions improve, the demand for staple commodities goes along for the ride. When it comes to crude oil, the global economic machine requires more fuel these days which has supported gains in the price of the energy commodity.

Brent premium reflects political turmoil

At the start of 2017, Brent crude oil was trading at close to par compared to the price of WTI NYMEX oil. During the Arab Spring, the Brent premium moved to a high of above $25 per barrel and strength in Brent compared to WTI tends to occur during bullish periods in the energy commodity. During the second half of 2017, we saw Brent’s premium against the NYMEX crude oil expand. Source: CQG

As the chart shows, the Brent premium moved above technical resistance at $2.84 in August and has been rising since. In mid-December Brent traded at its highest level against WTI since May 2015 when it reached a $7.35 premium.

The outperformance of Brent over WTI is a function of two factors. The first is that the production cuts have limited the amount of crude oil that employs the Brent benchmark as its pricing mechanism. The Brent price represents crude oil produced in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. Over 50% of the world’s reserves of the energy commodity are in the Middle East which is also the most turbulent political region in the world. The second reason for the ascent of the Brent price is that turbulence. In 2017, relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran deteriorated. The two countries have been involved in a proxy war in Yemen for two years, but last year the potential for hostilities spread over a wider area.

The blockade of Qatar by the Saudis and their allies in the Gulf States is another line in the sand as KSA has pointed the finger at the small wealthy nation located just across the Persian Gulf from the theocracy in Iran. The most significant threat to the Saudi Royal family is the expansionary desires of Iran in the Middle East. Crown Prince MbS in KSA has taken an aggressive stance against countries in the region that cooperate with the theocracy in Teheran. At the same time, Iran’s support for Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Saudi support for the Prime Minister of the country that recently resigned during a trip to KSA has caused the potential for conflict to spread to yet another nation in the region. The rise of the Brent premium has been the result of lower production from OPEC members, but also rising tensions in the Middle East.

Price shocks on the upside, but oil is at a lofty level

Crude oil at above $60 per barrel is a new paradigm for the energy commodity as we head into 2018. However, economic growth around the world supports the long-awaited rebalancing of the oil market that OPEC and many other oil-producing nations around the world have projected.

Meanwhile, over past years price shocks have been on the downside in the oil patch. In 2016, a price shock took crude oil to lows of $26.05 as the world was awash in the energy commodity. In 2017, a less significant price shock took the price to $42.05 as the market grew concerned that the cartel would end production cuts. However, this year the geopolitical landscape could be signaling that the potential for a price shock will be on the upside.

If hostilities in the Middle East break out between Iran and Saudi Arabia, we could see attacks on oil production, refining, and logistical routes in the region. Any event that threatens the flow of crude oil around the world would likely cause the price of nearby crude oil futures to explode to the upside and the Brent premium to widen dramatically.

Technical support for NYMEX nearby crude oil futures now stands at around $55 per barrel, but it is starting to look like the $60 handle could be a launching ground for the energy commodity. The price is likely to move above resistance at $62.58 in coming sessions, and at that point, we will find out if $70 becomes a possibility in the weeks and months ahead. Meanwhile, with March Brent futures trading at almost $68 per barrel these days, $70 will likely arrive sooner, rather than later. The XLE has been moving to the upside and it looks like that crude oil market will continue to carry it higher. Source: Barchart

The current trend in the XLE has been higher since August and the next test will come at the December 2016 high at $78.45 per share. The XLE was trading at just below the $75 level on Thursday, January 4.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.