Target Personifies The Best Of American Capitalism And Growth Strategies

Management's stick to the knitting approach is the right one for investors to prosper from a well-run company.

Prophecies about an exit gin up the share price, but it's management for growth that will stimulate moving up the share price.

Exit is not the right goal

Analysts are nitpicking management and prophesizing about Target (NYSE: TGT). They are largely missing the point and opportunities to invest in the American capitalist dream of building and sustaining a profitable company over the long term. Instead of appreciating the grind, and touting the successes of Target as a leading retailer, employer of tens of thousands of people, a taxpayer, and a fixture in its communities, analysts are besotted with the prospect of an "exit."

I remain bullish on TGT for all the reasons stated in my Seeking Alpha article last September. I hope stakeholders will not push for a sell-out. I am confident the share price will continue sine die inching upwardperhaps to $80 per share aside from the raging buyout debate; it will not collapse if there is no play made for TGT.

Last September, I wrote the following:

Hold shares you own; add shares at a price below $55 if a dividend yield of 4.41% at $56.22 is important to your portfolio. Any good news about an uptick in sales, earnings or more foot traffic will send the share price back into the $70s. People like Target.

In November 2017, the share price dipped to $54.53. Target lost $3.2B in market value. Subsequently, TGT reported Q3 EPS of $0.91 beating estimates by $0.05 and revenue of $16.67B (+1.4% Y/Y) beating estimates by $70M. Shares steadily climbed the next seven weeks closing just below my target price. The dividend yield in January 2018 holds at a respectable 3.69%.

It's not solely the numbers, but how you play the game

I remain bullish on Target because management is making healthy moves to shore up its core business and better fulfill the Target mission statement: "We fulfill the needs and fuel the potential of our guests. That means making Target your preferred shopping destination in all channels by delivering outstanding value, continuous innovation and exceptional experiences-consistently fulfilling our Expect More. Pay Less.® brand promise."

The long-term outlook for retail is healthy and TGT will benefit, too. To paraphrase Diane Swonk, on the most insightful American economists, never underestimate the American consumer with money in his or her pocket.

Share prices of retail businesses follow the markets but do not lead them.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (NYSEARCA: DIA) is led by behemoths in finance and manufacturing, and there is a growing consensus DIA will approach 3,000 in 2018.

Interest rates will incrementally rise but under normal circumstances are not likely to threaten economic growth and employment.

On the downside, I agree with the stellar analysis and conclusion of TGT by Josh Arnold: "Its balance sheet is still heavily leveraged and interest expense is very high ... (nevertheless) I'm still bullish, but it is a big risk for 2018 if earnings deteriorate." Retailers rarely generate enough cash from sales to aggressively grow. But to "win share not surrender it" is management's goal.

All resources are directed to fulfill the mission

The missive communicates the American business spirit. That requires Target investing $7B, a good portion of which adds to the debt for:

Expanding the digitalization of the operation

Opening hundreds of new smaller format stores

Refurbishing older tired ones with hip designs and merchandising

Lowering prices to remain competitive

Introducing 12 new items and investing more in successful brand marketing

Processing and delivering online orders faster and profitably with the $550M purchase of Shipt, Inc.

My September article goes into detail about the strengths and the challenges Target faces. Its grocery and produce department causes me the most concern. Suffice it to say management is unhappy with the department. Apparel, home essentials, and furnishings are what make TGT a destination location and profitable. Grocery and produce sales account for more than 21% of gross sales, but the margins have always been soft and will remain so -- except for beverages.

Beverage profit margins are a hearty 35 to 55%. Target is expanding its beers and wines inventory. It is adding locally made craft beers and wines to its offerings of discounted national brands priced and made to appeal to the tastes of millennials. Target now ships them "border-free." Beverages include waters, coffees, sodas, sparkling beverages, and more. This is the segment that will experience greatest growth and profits benefiting from some significant marketing investment.

Retail is a grind financial analysts cannot appreciate

I ran a retail business for more than three decades growing it from a staff of three to more than 70 and $12M in sales in a niche local market. Analysts are generally smart numbers people, but retail is another world they cannot appreciate without smelling it and sweating it.

Some had summer jobs in teen years or were servers, but rarely have analysts experienced the daily grind of retail: managing inventory control, unloading trucks, dealing with store layouts, architects, city inspectors, shoppers from crazy to picky to loyal making every day horrific or a pleasure. They never got a call about shoplifters arrested and the police waiting in a retail manager's office, or a lost child wandering around or, worse, out the door with the mother in a panic. Not to mention the overflowing toilets, power outages and a car driving into the building stalled near the checkout counters on a Friday night.

Analysts think management is failing if No. 2 is not niggling and nipping the heels of No. 1 in the industry. I'm impressed with Target management moving forward day to day generating nearly $70B in annual sales, more than $18B in gross income, able to pay $1.3B in income tax and still have a net income of $2.67B.

The retail business is the art of capitalism, and TGT management is among the finest artists and capitalists. Their delivery captures the message in the business book I recommend to my students and clients, though written 36 years ago: In Search of Excellence: Lessons from America's Best-Run Companies, by Thomas Peters and Robert Waterman Jr. In it, they warn companies to "stick to your knitting." Their message is to keep doing what works, what got you there in the first place, keep doing it better, and diversify through adaptation. For Target, that's retail.

