Is The Risk-Reward Now Favorable For Tesla Shares?

Tesla (TSLA) reached our expected production rates for the Model 3 in late December (although below some Street expectations that ranged up to the 2,500 area) and that gives us confidence that much more accelerating and substantial rates can be expected over coming weeks and months.

Management’s Model 3 production target for the end of Q1 has been reduced from 5,000 to 2,500 cars per week and a new 5,000 cars per week target has been made for the end of Q2. We expected something like this. But this suggests they are making good progress in increasing production despite the software fix to enable the high-volume battery module production being still a work in progress.

We are actually impressed by this progress as expectations that assumed the software to enable automated Model 3 battery module production would take into early 2018 given they had to start from scratch with a complete software rewrite just a few months ago. But once that's complete and battery module production accelerates, Model 3 car production should accelerate nicely as well.

Model 3 deliveries increased 7x sequentially from 220 in Q3 to 1,550 in Q4. And if the increase from about 1,000 per week currently to 2,500 per week by the end of March were linear Q1 production would reach 22,750. We are adding a good measure of conservatism to allow for it not to be linear and estimate Q1 production of 18,000 Model 3 cars or an average of 1,385 per week over the 13 weeks.

If that 5,000 Model 3 cars per week target for June 30th is maintained and then reached (obviously not a certainty) Q2 deliveries could more than double sequentially to 40,000-plus cars and reach 250,000-plus cars for the 2018 year. The next data point will be the Q4 earnings call next month. If the Model 3 shipments are continuing to ramp nicely so that they should reach 18-20K cars in Q1 and the 5,000 cars per week guidance by June 30th is maintained, TSLA shares could return to at least the upper half of their $300-390 trading range for a 10%-25% gain from current levels. That would take the market capitalization to about 3x 2018 revenue expectations of about $20 billion.

If anything close to these targets are achieved, we investors will be able to turn our attention to margins and the approaching additional high-volume cars and trucks which we believe will build on the high-volume manufacturing techniques developed for the Model 3. Predicting how rapidly gross margins will improve from inside not to mention outside the company is difficult. But we can safely assume a lot of the current costs are quite fixed and will not to scale up as rapidly as car production. Tesla is clearly currently in what we call the "investment mode" relative to the Model 3. There is of course risk that they never are able to produce the Model 3 at substantial margins and that is why the company is valued at less than 3x revenues.

Offsetting this risk is the company has hundreds of thousands of orders for the Model 3 with $1,000 deposits. We know a number of them who continue to wait patiently for their highly anticipated cars.

Also providing upside potential in the future are new products including a semi-truck, a pickup truck, a Model Y crossover, and a roadster that is the fastest production car and coming new energy generation and storage products.

We think the real challenge is for Tesla to get all these products to market before the competition. But that is for a day further in the future that what is going to reward investors or not currently which is getting the Model 3 ramped at accelerating growth rates in line with our expectations.

Q4 Recap: Tesla reported Q4 delivery and production numbers after the equities market closed yesterday afternoon. As these numbers listed below reflect, Tesla management said they made major progress addressing their Model 3 production bottlenecks over the course of Q4, at the end of the quarter.

Total Q4 deliveries increased 14% sequentially from 26,150 to a conservatively estimated 29,870. Within this:

Model S deliveries increased 8.1% from 14,065 to 15,200. In the U. S. the Model S outsells the Mercedes S Class and BMW 7 Series combined. Here in California it is clearly the cooler car to own.

Model X deliveries increased 10.6% from 11,865 to 13,120.

Model 3 deliveries increased 605% from 220 to 1,550, right in the middle of our 1,000-2,000 expectations. In addition, some 870-plus Model 3 cars were in transit and total production was 2,425. In the last seven working days of December 793 Model 3 cars were produced and a production rate of 1,000 cars was reached in the last few days of December.

On this news, Tesla shares dipped from yesterday's $317 close to as low as just above $305 and are now trading back to the $315 area. They have found support in the low $300 area at least five times so the likely downside is about $15 or 5%. If they trade to the $345-$390 upper half of their recent trading range by mid 2018 as we suggest is likely, as noted above the upside would be 10%-24%.

We like the risk-reward from here and rate Tesla shares a Strong Buy.