Jan. 5 Natural Gas Weekly: Storage Forecast And Update On Supply/Demand Balance

Total Supply/Demand Balance

We estimate that aggregate demand for American natural gas (consumption + exports) totaled just over 900 bcf this week (up some 12% WoW, and up as much as 30% YoY). The deviation from the norm stayed positive and increased from +35% to +40% (see chart below). According to our calculations, aggregate demand for U.S. natural gas (on a weekly basis) has been above the nine-year norm since Feb. 24, 2017. The number of heating degree days (HDDs) rose sharply across the mainland U.S. (lower 48), but the increase in heating demand was especially profound in the central part of the country, where the number of HDDs almost breached a four-year record.

Total exports dropped 10% WoW, partly due to holidays and partly due to the fact that flows into Canada had to be cut in order to serve domestic demand. In annual terms, however, total exports were up 7%. According to Marine Traffic data, no less than four LNG tankers (total natural gas carrying capacity of 14 bcf) departed from Sabine Pass over the past seven days.

We estimate that dry gas production has been expanding in annual terms for 31 consecutive weeks now. However, the rate has slowed lately. As we said in our previous report, record-breaking cold weather was bound to put a dent in dry gas output. Currently, we estimate that dry gas production will average 75.6 bcf/d in January, 77.4 bcf/day in February, and 78.1 bcf/day in March. Total aggregate supply of natural gas (production + imports) averaged just over 83.0 bcf per day for the week ending Jan. 5 (up 5.0% YoY). Overall, total supply/demand balance should be negative at around -320 bcf. It is the fifth negative physical balance this withdrawal season and is an all-time record. The volume is some 118 bcf lower than a week ago, and as much as 195 bcf below the five-year average for this time of the year (see chart below).

In absolute terms, and with all other things being equal, this kind of volume is bullish for natural gas prices because it's significantly lower than last year's level, and is also below the historical norm. That does not mean, of course, that natural gas prices will continue to rise. If you want to know how we are navigating thorough the current market environment and see our trading exposure, consider signing up for our exclusive content (see link below).

Storage

This Thursday, the EIA reported a draw of 206 bcf, which was 2 bcf smaller than our estimate of 208 bcf. Total storage now stands at 3,126 bcf, which is 192 bcf (or 5.79%) below five-year average for this time of the year.

Currently, we expect EIA to report a massive draw of 335 bcf next week (final estimate will be released next Tuesday). Our latest projection is larger than the comparable figure in the ICE's latest report for the EII-US EIA Financial Weekly Index, implying a possibility for a bullish surprise. Overall, at this point in time, we expect storage flows to average -250 bcf over the next three reports. Natural gas inventories deviation from the five-year average should expand from -5.79% today to -13.50% for the week ending Jan. 19. We are updating our forecasts on a daily basis.

