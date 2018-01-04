Why L Brands Dropped 15% Today

On January 4th 2017, L Brands (LB) reported net sales of $2.516 billion for the five weeks ended Dec. 30, 2017, an increase of 3 percent, compared to net sales of $2.438 billion for the five weeks ended Dec. 31, 2016. Comparable sales increased 1 percent for the five weeks ended Dec. 30, 2017. So why did their share price drop as far as 15% on Thursday morning?

The overall tone of the prerecorded December sales message was dreary, but unlikely the reason for a dramatic pullback in pre-trading. The biggest disappointment was the decrease in Victoria’s Secret (VS) comparable sales in stores which was down 6%. The only reason they were able to report a 1% increase in overall comparable sales was Bath & Body Work’s exceptional direct comparable sales which was 4% growth in December. These improvements in the scent and beauty products helped make up for VS’s performance. An alarming point in the call was the part about VS’s margins, which were described as “down significantly” thanks to higher than expected reactions to exceptional promotions. What was interesting about this point is that she stated on the call that Bath & Body Works margins improved when promotional levels were flat. Victoria’s Secret seems to be struggling to move product without promotions, and the concern is that they will find themselves on a path to becoming a “perma-sale” store. This concern may be intensified by the fact she said that lingerie sales suffered, even with the higher than normal promotions. Additionally, store inventories are backing up, 7% higher year over year, likely in preparation for their semi-annual sale which is reported to be lasting through January. We’re seeing a sustained decrease in comparable sales for Victoria’s Secret. Ever since their turmoil started almost two years ago, they have been trying to rebrand themselves taking actions such as dropping their swimwear and print catalogs, but so far they have not recovered. Their reported net sales for the 48 weeks ended Dec. 30, 2017, were $11.592 billion, compared to net sales of $11.769 billion for the 48 weeks ended Dec. 31, 2016. Comparable sales decreased 4 percent for the 48 weeks ended Dec. 30, 2017. Being that it was December, and now headed into the winter months, it is increasingly difficult to point to the exit of the swimwear categories as a reason for their negative trends. Going forward, they cannot keep pointing to those long past decisions as impacting their results.

LB is now the 94th most shorted stock in the S&P 500. As of the last reported settlement date was 23.5 million shares short. The "days to cover" at 12/15/2017 was 5.26 for LB, which was higher than the S&P 500 average of 3.78. I don’t normally pay too close attention to this number, but it does reflect investor sentiment right now. A drop like today may shake off some of these shorts and/or the near-term investors who were hoping for a squeeze, right now it is hard to say. The good news is that this is actually down 12% from the November 30th report.

Despite the jittery trading on apparel store stocks today, I still maintain my Buy recommendation on LB. This dip in prices today is offering a good entry point or opportunity to add to a position. After all, there are some good points in the conference call today. Their projected fourth quarter earnings per share are within expectations, and there was excitement around their plans for seasonal merchandise, particularly Valentine’s Day. As of today LB is still a four-star stock for Morningstar, though they almost touched their recommended Buy price of $48.30. Morningstar models a $3.07 earnings per share for the year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.