Are Small Caps The Secret To A Successful 2018? - Today's Editors' Picks

Good evening! I’m your curator, Jason Kirsch

Here are today’s Editors’ Picks:

Chart of the day: Will GE recover?

Comment of the day, by contributor Jeff Miller

Investors, advisors and the financial blogosphere should be receptive to every reasonable idea. Instead, most seem to have a stubborn adherence to a particular ‘world view.’ This influences ideas about causation, potential risks, and what might help investors.

Image of the day: The Taj Mahal

Quote of the day:

I love writing but I hate starting. The page is awfully white and it says. "You may have fooled some of the people some of the time but those days are over, giftless. I'm not your agent and I'm not your mommy, I'm a white piece of paper, you wanna dance with me?" and I really, really don't. I don't want any trouble. I'll go peaceable-like. Aaron Sorkin

Thanks for reading. Please share your ‘Editor’s Pick’ with fellow investors by posting it in the comments.

Have a great day!

Jason