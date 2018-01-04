American Eagle: Take Your Money And Run

Image credit

Investors look infatuated with AEO

American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) has been on a tear in the past couple of months. I was out after Q2 earnings saying that the stock was fairly priced at less than $13 and obviously, I missed the boat. The problem is that investors seem to be in love with a concept and not actual results as the third quarter was yet another dud. AEO is still the same company it was at $13. But it is a lot more expensive now and heading into its pivotal Q4 earnings report, investors would be wise to exercise caution here.

The stock was $10 back in August and reached almost double that amount late in 2017. That’s an enormous rally. And while AEO’s fortunes have changed for the better, nothing like what we’ve seen in the stock – including a new high – is warranted.

Results don't support the stock price

AEO’s issue in Q3 – and indeed this entire year so far – has been margins. When it comes to mall retailers, investors focus so much on comp sales numbers that terrific growth stories are ignored if comps aren’t high enough and also-rans are exalted if comps satiate investors. AEO is firmly in the latter category as retailing is all about margins. And for the recent past, it hasn’t been able to succeed on that front. With the highly promotional Q4 still unreported, I have to think margins likely suffered again.

But why am I so pessimistic? AEO has been producing nice comp sales numbers this year and indeed, it guided for a mid-single digit comp for Q4. That no doubt pleased investors and sent the stock flying, but comp sales should never be the primary driver of earnings growth. If they are, it means margins are weak and that is exactly where we find AEO.

Comps are being temporarily boosted by promotions

Q3, and indeed the entire year, has been marked by lower operating margins as leverage on SG&A costs has been more than outweighed by lower gross margins. AEO’s comps have been driven higher by promotions and the online business. And while those are legitimate sources of revenue, they drive margins lower. Promotions hurt because if you charge less for something, your margins suffer unless your costs also fall. In AEO's case, they haven't. The online business deteriorates margins because of fulfillment and shipping costs. AEO’s strategy has been to boost comp sales and total revenue at the expense of margins. And while investors have eaten it up this year, it cannot last forever.

The reason is because when comps are fueled by legitimately higher demand, margins generally increase as a result of stronger pricing power, leveraging SG&A and occupancy costs and so on. AEO, as it is willfully trading margins for revenue, isn’t seeing margins rise and indeed is seeing the opposite – meaningful margin deterioration. Q3 saw operating margins fall 70bps but on a base of 12.6%. That’s a 5.6% mov down. Keep that in mind the next time you hear someone sing the praises of a 2% or 3% comp increase - the net impact to earnings is negative even if the headline comp number is good.

This is not sustainable

And that’s where we find AEO at this point given that its chosen strategy is to woo investors with flashy comp numbers – and flashy they are – but at the expense of margins. This is not a viable strategy for growth over the long term for the reasons I laid out. You cannot lose margin dollars forever or eventually nothing will be left. The logical outcome of AEO’s revenue-for-margin strategy, then, is either a marked slowdown in comps or perpetually lower margins. Do you think investors would react favorably to either of those? Unless AEO has some magic pixie dust up its sleeve, that is the choice it will eventually have to make.

The stock isn’t all that cheap, either, at 14 times next year’s earnings. For a mall retailer that is in a cutthroat competitive environment and deteriorating margins, that sounds like a lot. Indeed, earnings growth is going to be -7% this year and +9% or so next year, effectively netting out to nothing over a two-year period. Sales growth is slated to slow next year as well, implying that comps are going to have a hard time building upon this year’s successes, which certainly won’t please investors. Further, that will make margin growth even more difficult. AEO, then, is a stock that has risen based upon strong comps. But those gains are short term. I can’t see a bullish scenario for AEO in 2018 based upon today’s prices but I have listed a few reasons why it could – and probably should – go lower. Stay frosty out there.