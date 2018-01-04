Micron: Why The Bears Are Wrong

NAND memory pricing is expected to see some short-term weakness, but this accounts for a small share of Micron's cash flow when compared to its DRAM business.

This improved business model allows Micron to boost its bottom line profitability and margins, even in a situation where memory is oversupplied.

Micron's business structure has vastly improved over the past 1-2 years, adapting to secular shifts in technology demand in business and new industries.

On Dec. 30, Motley Fool writer Leo Sun put out an article with a bold claim against one of the highest performing stocks of 2017, claiming the "Worst is Yet to Come for Micron Technology Inc." I feel that his assessment of the company is missing context, and relies too heavily on the way the memory technology has historically operated rather than looking forward towards how it will compete.

This isn't written to discredit anyone's writing and the author is entitled to his opinion on Micron (MU). I believe Micron remains one of the best investments in the market, so I wanted to offer a different view on Micron's long-term prospects. Micron's shares are cheap by most metrics, and based on my model, there could be up to 48% upside from current share prices.

I'm not trying to call out the author as wrong, but his views reflect a very common bear thesis of Micron that I want to attempt to dismiss with a bullish outlook on Micron's business in a changing memory market.

The Bear Thesis

Micron has, historically, been a company that incurred violent swings in revenue and profitability as a result of being highly dependent upon consumer and business machines, and more recently by smartphones. These industries tend to be driven by trends, and thus are subject to high levels of cyclicality. They also don't require a diverse product mix, and the products became largely commoditized and competition brought down prices significantly.

Memory companies would see high gross margins and profitability during times where supply hadn't risen to meet demand. The assortment of ~13 memory suppliers would heavily invest in infrastructure to capitalize on demand and high prices which eventually led to oversupply and price crashes. Due to low costs of adding memory bit growth and capacity, it was easy for companies to oversupply the market and cause prices to crash, as is seen below. Because of this volatility, traders like to capitalize on the way up and sell heavily when profitability begins to weaken. This leaves very little reason to be a long-term investor, and thus Micron's valuation has suffered as a result.

Due to this mindset, Micron remains stuck at low valuations as speculators watch carefully for any weakness in the stock price to begin shorting. I think there's a compelling reason to believe Micron may be able to break this trend, with management improving profitability and long-term outlook in addition to an improved memory market.

Is Micron Near a Peak?

The author starts by exposing warning signs that Micron could be approaching a peak in earnings. This is always a serious concern given the fact that the last earnings cycle ended with Micron operating in the red and having to take on a large amount of debt to keep its business open, as its stock crashed. If this were to happen again in 2018 or early 2019, Micron's stock would surely come crashing down from the $40-50 range. That being said, I don't think those same principles should apply to Micron in 2017.

According to the article:

Micron's revenue growth looks incredible, but its growth rate has been slowing down over the past few quarters. Micron expects its revenue to rise 46%-55% annually during the second quarter. This beats the Street's expectation for 34% growth, but it still marks a gradual slowdown from its peak growth in the second half of 2017.

To some degree, this is correct. Micron is likely near its short-term peak earnings, and I expect earnings to begin slowing in 2019/2020. Where I disagree with the author is in the severity of the next wave of oversupply on the market. The memory market and Micron's core business are seeing stronger demand from new sectors of the economy, allowing the company to specialize its product offerings.

As the market for memory products diversifies, Micron can see long-term profitability in providing specialized, high margin, solutions to firms in the enterprise market.

The Memory Market is Maturing

The author's way of thinking of the memory market may have proved accurate in the past, but I think it fails to recognize the structural improvements made to Micron's core business. The company posted record numbers this year while the new management staff worked to restructure the company's product offerings, selling its Lexar retail memory brand (which had poor margins), and ramping up 3D NAND production.

New industries are just beginning to utilize AI and machine learning to improve productivity and provide value to their customers. This can be seen across multiple sectors of the economy, including finance, healthcare, e-commerce, vehicles, education, and more. In addition to entirely new industries demanding DRAM and NAND solutions, existing business sectors are seeing growth in memory demand as technology becomes more sophisticated. Vehicles are becoming increasingly "smart," and behind these trends are rapidly rising DRAM and NAND storage capacity in modern vehicles.

Even as Micron sees strong growth in the automotive sector, we're within just years of autonomous vehicles gaining traction and manufacturing. I'm still skeptical of how quickly, and to what extent, the market will adopt the technology. There are obviously regulatory and cost hurdles to be aware of, and I wouldn't feel comfortable pricing this in, to a significant degree, but this would have the potential to become one of the largest uses of memory products and computing power.

Autonomous vehicles will process 40 terabytes of data daily while monitoring signals from the vehicle's bevy of sensors and cameras. Typical "smart" enabled vehicles require a similar amount of NAND and DRAM as a smartphone would. Advanced self-driving vehicles specifications would be more than likely on board with a high-end computer or server, driving strong demand for DRAM and NAND.

In the healthcare field, memory-driven deep learning machines are improving how medical research is conducted, like the Human Genome Project. These medical research machines have sophisticated specifications and have a growing need for faster and more efficient DRAM. Medical robots for surgery and other procedures allow doctors to operate on parts of the bodies that had previously been more dangerous, or impossible. As technology driven advancements and new medical devices enter the field, this should drive the demand for memory from the healthcare sector.

Healthcare isn't going to account for a significant portion of Micron's revenue for the time being, but it's important to acknowledge the widespread trend across multiple industries. R&D costs of developing drugs can be enormous, costing companies hundreds of millions of dollars with a high risk of failure. If machine learning proves itself to be as valuable to medicine as it has in other industries, adoption rates of the technology should be strong in the future.

In finance and banking, blockchain technology is seeing adoption and increased investment into the field. Blockchain technology provides a massive amount of value to banks and investment firms and can lower costs by 30%. Investment in fintech over the past several years continues to rise as technological innovations continue to disrupt.

International Business Machines (IBM) is leading the way by developing its own blockchain services, including 300 companies already using its product solution. Store of value cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin are still speculative, but the mining power required to run the bitcoin network and mine its currency is enormous, with the network using about as much energy as the country of Denmark. Micron is introducing its GDDR6 graphics memory in early 2018, and Nvidia (NVDA) should see stronger demand as these cards are sought after by cryptocurrency miners. In a time where Riot Blockchain (RIOT) and Long Blockchain Corp. (LTEA) (formerly known as Long Island Iced Tea Corp, a bottled beverage manufacturer) can see massive gains for having blockchain/bitcoin exposure, it's surprising to see a company like Micron remain this undervalued.

As retail is continually shaped by e-commerce, Micron's mix of NAND and DRAM solutions see a variety of use cases across different businesses. Amazon (AMZN) Web Services is driving demand for NAND solutions as accessing data in a faster manner becomes crucial to running an e-commerce company. Earlier this year, Wal-Mart (WMT) was seen investing in Nvidia graphics solutions to expand its cloud network, as e-commerce sales are seeing 60% growth at the firm.

This expansion isn't exclusive to the US, either. Red Hat (RHT) saw strong growth across Europe and the US as it provides customers with IT and Linux solutions to improve its business. The CFO has been enthusiastic in supporting the concept that there is a widespread trend of cloud services penetrating almost every major sector of the economy, including the federal government.

When contrasted with just five years ago, the customer base for Micron's products is diverse and mature. It would take a full-blown economic recession to see memory prices take a big enough fall to cause Micron to start losing money or barely breaking even. With tax cuts, more American companies will have the cash to invest in new technology. It's becoming increasingly necessary for businesses to have a strong e-commerce and online presence, and I wouldn't bet against that trend.

These trends and cycles are real, but the severity of each drop in revenue is increasingly mitigated as new industries provide stability and growth even when other sectors appear slow.

Micron has also been quickly transitioning to 3D NAND production, which carries higher margins and a wider product mix, keeping Micron's margins afloat (although still somewhat volatile) even with a market with heavier supply than demand. The company sold the Lexar (consumer products) division shifting towards scaling output of the enterprise product lineup. Micron is now in very capable hands with its new management team, and I trust that Maddock and Mehrotra will continue to phase out their exposure to the consumer sector (where Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) currently dominates) to providing specialized business memory products as well as graphics memory to grow and sustain margins. A diverse mix of product solutions gives Micron far more pricing power, as memory becomes less commoditized and instead is tailored to improve the efficiency of a business and provide value to a firm.

Oversupply Risks are Mitigated

The author of the Motley Fool article states:

As the competition heats up, all three chipmakers will be tempted to boost their production capacities to meet market demand before prices plummet. If that happens too quickly, supplies could rise and exacerbate the cyclical downturn.

As I stated earlier, the 13 major suppliers of memory would ramp up production when their businesses were profitable, but this ended up hurting companies more than it helped them as a slowdown in demand would lead to memory prices crashing and negative EPS.

Why are things different? For one, the cost to add bit growth and capacity has continually increased over the past five years, with the cost to add 1% bit growth in NAND and DRAM up over 250% since 2012. This means that although companies are investing a large portion of their cash flow into capital expenditures, capacity can't increase as fast as it could historically.

It's also important to point out the rapid consolidation in the memory industry. Most of the production seen is controlled by Samsung, Micron, Western Digital (WDC), and SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCL). This gives the firms stronger pricing power as they aren't as incentivized to increase output to capitalize short-term profits because it can have detrimental effects on profitability shortly after. Instead, there's a focus on increasing output in high-end products which are less cyclical and have higher gross margins.

China Isn't an Immediate Concern

The author also states that China remains a threat to Micron's core business, but I would disagree. We should be watching China closely, but they don't pose a real threat yet.

There's also the potential threat of Chinese chipmakers abruptly flooding the market with cheap memory chips. Two cases of Micron's trade secrets being leaked to Chinese chipmakers over the past year indicate that investors shouldn't dismiss this potential threat.

Chinese technology companies lack the decades of IP and innovation that Micron holds, which allows it to remain a market leader. For Chinese companies to catch up, they would have to work at an incredible pace while Micron, Samsung, and others continue to innovate and improve their product offerings.

In fact, a Chinese group named Tsinghua tried to acquire Micron in 2015 assumably for its IP, but Micron didn't follow through as it anticipated the US government would block the deal. Chinese companies have even tried infiltrating Micron to gain access to private IP in a desperate attempt to enter the memory market. International demand for memory, especially from China, is ramping up as internet companies expand with China's growing economy and middle class. If Chinese companies had the ability to compete with Micron in quality, innovation, and strategy, there wouldn't be attempts to acquire the firm or to attempt to steal intellectual property as the author mentions.

Two cases of Micron's trade secrets being leaked to Chinese chipmakers over the past year indicate that investors shouldn't dismiss this potential threat.

That being said, China does have three manufacturers currently working to produce DRAM and NAND to remove China's reliance on other nations for memory products.

However, these companies are not nearly as sophisticated as Micron. The NAND flash being produced will be of a high enough quality for cheap consumer electronics, like flash drives and SD cards, a market which Micron's management has been phasing out due to low margins.

The same will likely go for DRAM solutions. Within a few years, China will be able to supply DRAM for most low, or even mid-tiered smartphones and other consumer products. But manufacturers like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Samsung will always be willing to pay for the highest quality and newest mobile DRAM solutions.

Not to mention, none of these companies will be able to compete with Micron in producing graphics memory, as Micron retains a leading market position in these specialty products. This will continue to be a growing source of revenue for Micron as Nvidia graphics cards continue to provide value to firms looking to implement AI or machine learning into their business. Micron's management sees the value and stability in gearing its business towards the growing enterprise/business markets.

What will eventually happen is, Micron will continue to grow its high margin solutions to enterprise customers, while low-end and low-margin memory products are provided by China. Based on the strategic moves Micron's management has made, I think it is aware of what China is bringing to the table over the next several years. For a while, China will be behind in-memory technology and will only be able to take market share in low-margin markets due to high production volume but relatively low production quality.

Micron's Valuation Is Still Too Low

The author provides a metric pointed out by Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) analyst Shawn Kim, which is that Micron is near historic levels of P/S ratios.

In late November, Morgan Stanley analyst Shawn Kim warned investors that DRAM and NAND prices would likely top out in mid-2018, and that it was a good time to take profits. Kim argues that while P/E ratios for companies like Micron look cheap, price-to-sales (P/S) ratios are a better gauge of market demand for the chips -- and Micron's current ratio of 2.2 doesn't look cheap on a historical basis: MU PS Ratio ((ttm)) data by YCharts

While this is true, and investors should be careful that Micron doesn't become overvalued, there's more to this. When we consider gross margins, the story looks different. As was stated earlier, the improved memory market and a move towards specialized products by management have led to significantly improved margins over the last peak cycle.

Despite concerns about a downturn in memory prices, Micron's valuation is simply too low based on cash flow. I don't think the market is appreciating Micron's improved profitability and business, with the stock trading at less than 5x forward earnings, and at a 32% discount to what I see as a fair value.

The market's skepticism isn't unreasonable, as most have avoided Micron as a serious long-term investment due to its volatility. Additionally, Micron has yet to prove itself as a stable long-term investment that pays dividends and provides ample cash flow.

If I'm right, and Micron can maintain median EPS of $5-6, with peak EPS of $10-11, and trough EPS of $2-3, the stock could have up to 48% upside.

This model sees Micron peak in 2018 with $11 in EPS, before slowing to earn $8 in EPS in 2019, before falling to about $3/$4 in EPS in 2019/2020 when the market expects oversupply. I modeled the stock with $5.50 in median EPS beyond this point, and it became immediately clear that Micron is fundamentally undervalued based on this thesis.

Micron should realistically be valued at around 11-14x earnings, similar to a cyclical and profitable company like Applied Materials (AMAT). The most accurate way to apply this would be using the median EPS, which I estimate to be about $5.50. The results are essentially in-line with the results from the discounted cash flow model.

Conclusion and Concerns

I'm very confident with my investment in Micron, but there are certainly risks to keep in mind. First of all, the shares are only worth $67 if Micron follows my thesis and projections.

If you don't believe that Micron has improved its business model enough to sustain positive cash flow in a changing memory market, the share price is about where it should be. The shares will likely be volatile, which isn't ideal for every portfolio, but in the long run, I see the potential for strong growth.

I anticipate the market could overreact to slowing earnings in 2019, but Micron shares should continue to appreciate as long as they continue on this track. It also anticipates having positive cash per share when ending the year in 2018, something that could bolster investor confidence.

If China can work quickly enough in advancing their memory technology, it could spell trouble for Micron. The move to specialty products and graphics memory will give the company an edge as China takes market share from the companies providing memory to the low end of the market.

Micron is in exceedingly capable hands and is in a great position to see its profitability grow and valuation appreciate.

