Weekly Oil Storage Report - Our Q1 2018 Crude Storage Estimate Is Unbelievably Bullish

After last week's EIA 914 report, we have U.S. oil production currently averaging above 10 million b/d.

In our base case, we have Q1 2018 crude storage building 35.68 million bbls less than the five-year average. And in our bull case, we have a draw for Q1.

We explain why we are seeing very bullish crude storage balances for Q1 2018.

Highlights

The EIA reported a 7.419 million bbl draw in crude storage vs. our estimate of 7.84 million bbl draw last week. Total liquid stockpile saw a build of 1.168 million bbls, led by higher distillate inventory of 8.899 million bbls and gasoline inventory of 4.813 million bbls. Cushing saw storage decline by 2.441 million bbls, and is now below the five-year average.

Refinery throughput hit a record high for this time of the year, running at 17.608 million b/d vs. the five-year average of 16.721 million b/d. Crude production increased 28k b/d to 9.782 million b/d and the adjustment is +326k b/d. By our estimate and using data from the last EIA 914 (as discussed here), U.S. oil production is likely sitting comfortably over 10 million b/d at the moment.

Source: EIA, HFI Research

Crude imports were pretty much flat WoW, with imports coming in around 7.966 million b/d. Crude exports increased by 265k b/d to 1.475 million b/d. Overall, the crude storage draw was in line with our estimate, and while refined production build for distillate was a little higher than expected, year-end storage games could have skewed these numbers -- as has been the case historically. What's important, however, is that our current storage forecast assumptions for Q1 2018 are wildly bullish. We will explain below.

Q1 2018 and Next Week's Crude Storage Forecast

Over the last several weeks, we have been repeatedly saying that Q1 2018 will provide the most obvious catalyst to our bullish oil thesis for 2018. The reason why we are so bullish is because U.S. crude storage for the first 13 weeks shows the largest builds.

Here are the statistics:

Five-year average build for the first 13-weeks = +46.126 million bbls

2015 = +85.004 million bbls

2016 = +43.492 million bbls

2017 = +56.531 million bbls

And here's the juggernaut: We see Q1 2018 showing a build of just 10.446 million bbls! This is what it would look like:

If our forecast comes true, that would be a delta of 35.68 million bbls, and by the end of March 2018, U.S. crude storage will be below the new five-year average. By the end of Q1 2018, this would set up for an even more bullish draw outlook for the rest of 2018. In turn, we see 2018 pushing U.S. crude storage substantially lower, leading to even higher oil prices.

In an even more bullish scenario, if U.S. crude imports come in ~300k b/d lower than the five-year average, this would be our crude storage outlook:

In this scenario, we see U.S. crude storage actually declining by 17.275 million bbls, leaving a delta of 63.401 million bbls! This would certainly surprise to the upside, and as we wrote in our "sentiment setup" article, OPEC crude exports are materially lower YoY. This could see the import figures surprise to the bull side (e.g., lower than average).

With that, here is our storage forecast for next week:

We are currently expecting -6.22 million bbls in crude storage, but crude imports could impact this number significantly. We are using preliminary estimates for this week, so this could change by the end of the week.

U.S. Oil Production

The EIA 914 last week gave us a glimpse of what U.S. oil production might be for year-end. By our calculation, we have underestimated the growth in U.S. oil production, and taking the adjustment factor into account, we have U.S. oil production averaging around 10 million b/d at the moment.

Source: EIA, HFI Research

We have already adjusted our storage forecast using the higher oil production figures.

U.S. Crude Storage

It turns out that our forecast for U.S. crude storage to draw into year-end turned out to be correct, and our $60/bbl WTI call became a reality. If U.S. crude storage surprises to the upside in the coming weeks, we see prices at least supported around here and moving higher.

Total Liquid Stockpile

Gasoline

Gasoline saw a slightly larger build than the five-year average, but that's also because refinery throughput hit the highest level ever during this time of the year. We do not see this as a bearish factor going forward, and as refinery throughput decreases, gasoline storage will start to level off.

Distillate

Distillate storage saw one of the biggest weekly builds this year. However, looking at historical figures, year-end usually sees distillate inventory build and storage starts to decline going into the new-year as refinery throughput drops. We don't see this week's figure being anything different.

Refinery Throughput

U.S. Crude Imports

U.S. Crude Exports

Conclusion

We are expecting preliminary crude storage draws of 6.22 million bbls in next week's EIA oil storage report. Our contrarian analysis on Q4 U.S. crude storage showing a sizable draw turned out to be true. Going forward, our Q1 2018 U.S. crude storage estimate is contrarian once again, and if our forecast turns out to be true, it provides the bullish ammunition for WTI to reach $70.

Overall, we see no signs of fundamental changes to our bullish oil thesis for 2018.

