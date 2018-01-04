Audentes Therapeutics: XLMTM Data Impresses

Readers who have done their due diligence should purchase a pilot position in the near term and take a "buy the dips" approach while monitoring safety concerns and maturing data.

Wall Street will be keeping a close eye on safety concerns and updated data to be presented in the second quarter of 2018.

Shares of Audentes Therapeutics (BOLD) have risen by 150% since initially presenting the idea to readers as a gene therapy story that could deliver significant upside in 2017. The stock has advanced by over 60% since my October "buy the dip" piece.

BOLD data by YCharts

In the most recent article, I outlined a few reasons for my continued bullishness:

I stated my belief that the conference call being held with an analyst from William Blair along with Dr. Martin Childers could be telegraphing positive results from the proof-of-concept study evaluating AT132 in XLMTM.

Unlike oncology studies with extended timelines, I noted that early data could come as soon as the fourth quarter and results could receive a lot of attention considering over half of these boys don´t make it to their second birthday and there are no other approved treatments available.

I also highlighted their solid cash position and institutional support from investors I keep tabs on (OrbiMed Advisors, Adage Capital, Deerfield Management and Perceptive Advisors).

Today the company released positive interim results from the first cohort of ASPIRO. A key endpoint was a measurement of neuromuscular function utilizing the CHOP-INTEND scale, in which the maximum score of 64 shows levels expected from a healthy baby at 3 to 6 months of age. In the first patient a dramatic increase was observed (from 29 to 56) at 12 weeks, while for the second patient at 8 weeks the measure rose from 45 to 56. The other two patients did not have meaningful changes, but keep in mind we only have information for them up to week 4.

Other measurements included the MFM-20 and Bayley-III scales of infant and toddler development which measure fine and gross motor function, as well as the measurement of maximal inspiratory pressure (MIP). For the last of these, the first patient´s MIP increased from 33 cmH 2 0 at baseline to 80 cmH 2 0 at week 12, while for the second MIP increased from 44 cmH 2 0 at baseline to 77 cmH 2 0 at week 4. It's also quite encouraging that the first patient acquired several skills (i.e., ability to control head movements, roll over and sit unassisted for over 5 seconds) considering no age-appropriate first-year motor milestones were achieved before the study began.

Data for the latter two patients appears promising as well, but considering assessments occurred at four weeks I believe it would be better to see the data mature before drawing any conclusions.

Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Suyash Prasad had the following commentary to add (my emphasis in bold):

The early AT132 efficacy data observed in our first dose cohort of patients have exceeded our expectations. At the 12-week timepoint, Patient 1 has improved from a severely compromised baseline to achieve a CHOP-INTEND score and maximal inspiratory pressure that are approaching the ranges normally seen in healthy children. Importantly, Patient 1 has also attained several age-appropriate developmental milestones within this time period, including head-control, rolling over and sitting unassisted. While still early in the trial, we view these initial efficacy data as a promising indicator of the potential for AT132 to bring meaningful benefit to patients and families living with this devastating disease.

Safety issues were present, as six adverse events were reported (two of which were deemed serious). Both serious adverse events occurred in the same patient (number 3), although it should be noted that the first (pneumonia which led to hospitalization one week after administration of AT132) was not treatment-related. A second hospitalization was due to a GI infection and elevated troponin levels, the latter of which was related to administration of AT132 and subsequently taken care of with steroids and supportive care.

It was also encouraging that physicians and caregivers reported progressive qualitative improvements in disease severity in all patients who received AT132. Patients also exhibited improvements in airway clearance control, increased limb and trunk strength, and increased vocalization.

Future catalysts include maturing data throughout 2018 involving assessments mentioned above, as well as additional analyses to be conducted as part of long-term follow-up (measurement of maximal expiratory pressure, time per day on invasive ventilatory support or non-invasive respiratory support, assessment of ability to maintain adequate respiratory function while off a ventilator, etc). Investors can also look forward to feedback from the independent Data Monitoring Committee of the ASPIRO study prior to enrolling patients in the next dose cohort and another interim data update in the second quarter of 2018.

For the third quarter, the company reported cash and equivalents of $156 million, while net loss came in at $25 million. Research and development expenses rose significantly to $20.9 million.

Other programs of interest that could create value in the future include AT982 for Pompe Disease and AT307 for CASQ2-Catecholaminergic Polymorphic Ventricular Tachycardia (CASQ2-CPVT).

Audentes Therapeutics Is a Buy

Readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence should purchase a pilot position in the near term. I suggest taking a "buy the dips" approach while closely monitoring safety concerns and maturing data.

One possible risk is disappointing data revealed in the interim update in the second quarter, especially the emergence of any safety issues. Another risk is the possibility of clinical setbacks for other mid- and early-stage trials, including enrollment delays as rare conditions are being targeted. Taking into account current cash burn and its current balance sheet, I assume that dilution will be necessary in the medium term, most likely in mid 2018. However, I don't think management should be faulted for taking advantage of the elevated stock price and extending the cash runway even further.

