My Investment Strategy For 2018 - All Weather - Video

Perhaps the returns will be lower in the short term but you'll be protected when it counts.

I am a fan of absolute investment performance which means I really don't care much about what is the market doing. If would get an option where I get 10% per year guaranteed for the next 10 years but where there is an 80% chance that the market delivers 15% per year, I would still sign for the 10% because I don't like what the market offers the 20% chance.

Consequently, while looking at what would be the smartest way to position myself in the current environment, the best risk reward investment strategy is an all-weather strategy.

In the video I discuss how to go about an all-weather strategy because anything can happen given that you invest alongside four economic scenarios happen; economic growth above or below expectations with inflation also above or below expectations. This means there will be investments that do relatively badly and those who will do well. The point is that the aggregate is positive and consistent.

