Diamond Offshore Settles Dispute With Petrobras And Gets 2-Year Contract Extension

Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) has just announced that it settled its dispute with Petrobras (PBR) over the termination of the semi-sub Ocean Valor contract. As a reminder, Petrobras terminated Ocean Valor contract back on Aug. 30, 2016. Originally, Petrobras expected that this would be a termination without compensation. Not surprisingly, Diamond Offshore had the opposite view on the topic and went to court. The court battle was successful for Diamond Offshore, and the original Ocean Valor contract remained intact.

Here's the new deal: A standby rate of $190,000 will be retroactively assigned to the period from July 2017 to the end of September 2018. Then, the rig will resume work with Petrobras until the end of September 2020 at a dayrate of $289,000 per day. The original dayrate on the contract, whose duration was from early July 2016 to mid-October 2018, was $455,000. Thus, the backlog from July 2017 to the end of September 2018 was roughly $210 million.

So, what does Diamond Offshore get in return for foregoing this backlog? It gets about $87 million for the same period and about $212 million for the next two years of the contract. Together, this is a backlog of roughly $300 million. Therefore, the addition to the backlog is $90 million. Following this deal, Diamond Offshore will have two semis working for Petrobras until the second half of 2020: Ocean Valor and Ocean Courage, whose new term starts in late February 2018 and lasts until late July 2020 at a dayrate of $380,000.

I believe that the deal is mostly cash flow neutral to Diamond Offshore, as the company will have to fund operating expenses for two years of work with Petrobras. These expenses will most likely be somewhere near the backlog addition number. At the same time, the deal is positive for Diamond Offshore as it managed to find some common ground with the most important client in the ultra-deepwater space. For Petrobras, the deal is also positive as it was able to get a heavy discount for the standby rate and got a reasonable dayrate for the two-year contract.

Petrobras had an awful couple of years following the corruption scandal and the collapse of oil prices, but it looks ready to rebound now -- which is a good sign for all offshore drillers. Back in September 2017, I wrote a piece discussing the big purchase on Brazil auction made by Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Petrobras. I'm sure that the rigs will have work to do in Brazil in the future, and it looks like this future starts at the end of 2018/beginning of 2019. I anticipate more contracts assigned by Petrobras to other drillers with work beginning close to 2019 or at the first half of 2019, especially given the recent oil price dynamics.

Another important thing to discuss is the dayrate. As I highlighted above, the new contract does not bring monetary improvements for Diamond Offshore. It would be a big mistake to see Ocean Valor's $289,000 dayrate for the two-year contract extension as a real market dayrate because it was achieved by a heavy concession, bringing the $455,000 contract dayrate to a standby dayrate of $190,000 for 15 months. In this sense, Diamond Offshore's move is purely strategical: The company keeps its relationships with the client, and keeps the rig hot for what might become the most promising offshore drilling area by 2020.

In my opinion, the problem of "dayrates at the bottom" remains and I won't change my view until I see factual evidence of the contrary outside of the robust harsh-environment segment. On the positive side, we have already two deals at the beginning of this year: Diamond Offshore's settlement with Petrobras and Maersk Drilling's four-year(!) contract with Tullow in Ghana for drillship Maersk Venturer. In my "expectations for 2018" series on offshore drillers, I reiterated that I expected to see new contracts in the first few months of this year due to constructive oil price dynamics and oil producers' drive to replenish their reserves. I consider two major contracts in the first five days of the new year a good sign.

As I stated before, my main concern with Diamond Offshore is the rapid appreciation in price. Frankly, I was not surprised with the recent downgrade from Jefferies, which put pressure on Diamond Offshore's stock in the latest trading session. However, Jefferies' worries seem to be focused on the longer term and I tend to disagree with such assessment. My concerns are of shorter-term nature, although I realize that if dayrate recovery is slow, re-contracting Diamond Offshore's drillships at acceptable dayrates will be a major challenge.

To sum up, I view the news as positive to Diamond Offshore and continue to expect more news on the contract front in the first quarter of this year.

