Park Electrochemical's (PKE) CEO Brian Shore on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Park Electrochemical Corporation (NYSE:PKE) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call January 4, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Brian Shore - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Analysts

Sean Hannan - Needham & Company

Scott Scher - LMJ Capital

Eric Harwood - Tudor

Operator

At this time, I will turn the call over to Mr. Brian Shore, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Shore, you may begin.

Brian Shore

Thank you, operator. This is Brian Shore. Good morning everybody, Happy New Year. I have with me, Matt Farabaugh, who is our CFO. Actually, not officially with me. Our office is closed today because of storm, so we are both at remote locations. So, if we seem like we're not as. connected as usual that will be the reason. So, a couple of housekeeping things here. Again, the office is closed, so if you want to contact the office, the best thing to do would be email Martina. Her email address is provided right at the top of the news release, so you can contact her that way. Also on our website is a presentation, as well as a supplemental financial information.

Now as you know, you veterans anyway, Matt normally would read through the supplemental financial information, well we’re not going to do that today, just because we have so much to cover. So, the supplemental financial information is on our website, it is posted, you can take a look at there. This information is also - and you can also find the information in the supplemental financial information, as well as the presentation at sec.gov.

Okay, so why don’t we get started. This is still Brian. Let me spend a couple of minutes before we go to the presentation to talk about third quarter. So, electronics, let’s talk about electronics first. So, we have talked many times about the process of getting qualified the new 4.5 and 5 G programs which are either way product line in particular. I think our guys have done a really great job, Chris, Tony, Mark in Asia in particular they are doing a wonderful job. And we are on many, many programs. The issue was of course that we can’t force 4.5 and 5 G to happen more quickly than it does. This is for infrastructure equipment, 4.5 and 5 G infrastructure.

So, at this point we’re starting to see some moment up, which is good news and just last couple of months some movement up with the Meteorwave product line in particular, but we don’t feel it like that path 4.5 and 5 G is really ramping to production yet, this is maybe prototyping maybe some demo units that kind of thing. But the key thing is we’re on the program. So, when 4.5 and 5 G do ramp up we will see the benefit of that.

I don’t think it is a matter of - I don’t think anybody doubted 4.5 and 5 G will happen, I think it is a matter of when. You can talk to lot of different people, different opinion, some people even think to be maybe the end of this calendar year, we should start to see some ramp of 4.5 and 5 G. The other thing to talk about on electronics quickly is restructuring, really hasn’t been executed very well. We got behind the power curve in the summer, we got off to a bad start, we are crawling our way back, I think we’re doing much better, we seem to have it under control.

So, by the way it’s really not so good kind of messing the third quarter because we had really have been off to a very good start in the second quarter. So, I think we will do okay, but it is unfortunate that did not go well restructuring. I’m talking about the restructuring out west with Arizona and California of course. So, those two things are probably the big story with electronic in Q3. Aerospace is doing well, doing fine I think.

The difference between Q2 and Q3 in Aerospace is ablatives, and we talked about ablatives last night. And the related materials are very high temperature specialty materials to go into rocket nozzles. In this case it is for the Atlas 5 and also the PAC-3 which is the latest generation on the patriot missiles. And the business with applied is just kind of lumpy.

So, in the second quarter it was actually $1.5 million more than the third quarter and the fourth quarter probably got the same as the third quarter. So, that really explains 100% of the difference in the revenues for aerospace between Q2 and Q3. And that is not - was not unexpected, it is not a sign of anything or other than that’s the nature of the players. The rest of the business I think is doing well and moving in the right direction.

So, while we go back to the presentation, again it’s posted on the website, you also could access with sec.gov there is a lot of information to cover, I will just get right into it. And I will try to remember to give you the heads-up on the pages as I turn the pages, actually I just have a print out of it, I am not looking on in my computer screen.

So, the second and third page of the presentation that’s our cautionary language and our risk factors, and I will encourage you to read the risk factors when you have a chance. There is new risk factors on the Slide 3 actually regarding Aerospace and we encourage you to read them. And if you have any questions about them or you want to discuss them further give us a call. Happy to talk through the risk factors for you.

Okay. Now, why don’t we go to Slide 4 which is financial highlight. So, we have been saying for while if and when tax flow is passed that we will pay up the loan and then we will do something special for the shareholders, and we would like to keep our word, of course. We'll discuss the impact of the tax law, the new tax law at Park at the end of the presentation. For now, first item is we paid off our loan in full that was yesterday. We did not take a lot of time in doing that it was £68.5 million remaining at the time. And we also declared a dividend of $3 per share, that’s a total dividend of $60.7 million, as you can see here that is a special dividend.

So, couple of things about this dividend. This is not a return on capital dividend, it is taxable. We wanted to make a return on capital dividend, but the way the new tax flow operates it prevented us from doing that because I’m little out of my element here, but based on the operation in new tax law the overseas earnings were attributed to our accumulated earnings and profits, which therefore make a return on capital dividend not possible.

As you remember from the past, the way the return on capital dividend works as if you had zero accumulated earnings and profits than the dividend goes to reduce your basis in the stock rather than to the current cash flow item. Also, our buy back as you want to comment, buyback is not possible for Park this time, these were in the process. We will get to that in a minute, may be some of you may have already, but a lot of the process would not be legal for us to do any kind of buyback whether it be an open market program or a tender offer. I'm not saying we would have done that, if not for those restriction, I'm just saying there is restriction and you should be aware of it.

The third item, just little history here for you, or perspective may be. So, based upon this $3 per share dividend and we also declared a regular quarterly $0.10 per share dividend on December 19. If you take into account those two dividends, Park will have paid $412 million in cash dividends, since fiscal 2005 and that would equal $20.10 per share. That’s just since fiscal 2005 $20.10 a share. I was planning to tell you that that $20.10 a share is higher than the current stock price, but it was as of the close yesterday, I think the stock moved up a little bit, so that normally it would be the case.

Okay. Let’s go on to Slide 5. So, this is a big news item for Park of course, very big news item. So, we decided to initiate a strategic evaluation of our electronics business, our Iconic Electronics Business which includes a potential sale of that business. We retained Greenhill & Co., which is an investment banking firm to help us with the strategic evaluation of possible sale of electronics. And we plan to complete the strategic evaluation during our second quarter of next year 2019 that would be a quarter that would be, what June, July, August months. But no specific timetable has been set, and of course there is no assurance that anything will happen to sale or anything else as a result of the strategic evaluation.

Let’s go on to Slide 6. Park's Iconic Electronics Business sometimes known as Nelco. What does it do? It develops and manufactures high-technology digital and RF/Microwave printed

circuit materials that is principally for Infrastructure and the Service Provider Infrastructure and this would be like Internet infrastructure enterprise which means like networking, multi-layer, aerospace, and [indiscernible] semiconductor test. Semiconductor test is a niche market for us, but it is a very nice market, and so next item on Slide 6 is, I'm sure many of you know these things, but bear with me.

Our Electronics Business is global, we have operations in Singapore, France, California, Arizona, R&D in Singapore and Arizona. And [indiscernible] we had a 60th anniversary Park, 60th anniversary to remember, remember some of this historical stuff. But we had a very auspicious beginning for our electronics business. Park was founded in 1954. In 1961, my father and Tony Chiesa found some bankrupt concern in the docks in Stamford, Connecticut, and I think it was a certain bankruptcy. Legend is that we pay $200,000 for logo. I think my father said we pay too much as I recall. And that is how Nelco, our electronics business was started way back in 1961.

Very much innovation, the company wasn’t a company that had a lot of money in its early days when innovation was scrolling [ph] card, including the development most of our circuit boards 1962 my understanding is that was done for Lockheed, Sunnyvale. It is the one to take away that some heavy lift rockets maybe for ICBMs. So, and I believe that was the first multi-layer circuit board ever made. I can prove, we actually did Multi-Layer Circuit Boards in 1962, people like to debate whether that was the first, but I think it might be the first. So, many innovations, lots of magic it could be at the very beginning of the electronics business, Parks Electronic Business.

Slide 7, so electronics business something built from nothing. We [indiscernible] and that is what we do with our electronics business. How do we do that? It is not rocket science, we need to go to business school to for this. We stick to our principals, integrity and humility, those were our two key principles. We work very hard, but more than that perseverance, what perseverance means is that we just stick with it. We go with through thick and thin, all kind of obstacles we either overcome setbacks, problems, failures and just keep going and going and going. And with that kind of mindset and they were quick every time, it’s amazing what one can accomplish. This business, wonderful products, wonderful technology and especially very wonderful people, very special business in my opinion it is just me.

Let’s go to Slide 8. So, why would we consider selling electronics or electronics business? Well Park is a small company with limited and focused resources by design although it is actually one. We don't want to be a big company. We want to be small and agile, flexible not large and bureaucratic. Other companies they are large and bureaucratic, they have other strengths. Our strength as a smaller company to be flexible, responsive and agile, so we want it, that is by design. We are not looking to build a larger organization.

It turns out that the electronics industry and the aerospace industry are quite different and have different technologies, very different markets, so it has become more and more difficult for Park as a small company to do justice to both the businesses, it is just not fair because we are kind of not doing the best job we could for [indiscernible] two very different - two businesses in very different markets.

So, let’s go to the third bullet item. So, as part of this process that we’re talking about. We are looking for a new owner for our electronics business, which has the resources both human and financial. The focus and capability to enhance and develop the full potential of our electronics business and provide it with the future it deserves. Again, we feel like maybe we are not really equipped to do that as a small company. To do that for both electronics and for aerospace.

We understand that if we find a new owner they are not going to run the company the way we do, that is not how it works, but we need to find a company that we respect that has important principles and that is a company that would be committed and dedicated to our electronics business. So, we are looking for a transaction which is in the best interest of our investors, the electronics business and our electronics business people and the customers and OEMs of our electronics business, looking for the right equation here, we are not looking at just to do something quick, we want to do something that is right for everybody concerned. So, in my opinion again is we do sell electronics business, the buyer will be very fortunate company that owns such a wonderful and special business.

Let’s move on to Slide 9. So, let’s talk about our aerospace business for a little while and you know it becomes a little bit more relevant that we do that and important that we do that anyway, here that we do sell our electronic business and Park will become an aerospace only company. So, what does our aerospace business do? By the way, let us look at the picture in the bottom right of the page, Slide 9 we are on. That is a picture of a facility in Newton, Kansas, which is a farm field 10 years ago.

The building on the left is our main manufacturing facility, the small building on the right that’s where we have our 10 [ph] City operation whose charter is to do development and design work. Anyways let’s go to the first item again on the Slide 9, first Aero item. So, our aerospace business develops and manufactures hot-melt solution advanced composite materials for the aerospace industry. We also design a manufacturer of composite parts assembly’s primary and secondary structures and also low volume tooling for the aerospace industry. All done in this location with the picture here at Newton, Kansas.

So, our principle manufacturing design and R&D facility located in Newton, Kansas, with the satellite manufacturing operation in Singapore. Little history on aerospace, it is not recent history, but its story is similar to the history with electronics. In 2007, January 2007, I remember quite well we had a sales meeting in Wichita, a global sales meeting, in that point, we decided, we are going to focus on aerospace, as a second major area of business concentration for Park.

And then, I guess in August it would be about six months later we found a farm field in Newton, Kansas, I think it was a wheat farm as a site for our new aerospace facility. I remember seeing this field and I went to speak to the people at the local town and their economic development group and asked them if we could have it, and they said sure, it is just a farm field, and that was that.

In January 2008, January 17 we did groundbreaking, it was a cold, wintry day, not quite like it is in Northeast today, but is cold and wintry. And then it looks like six years later, fast forward to 2014, sorry on Slide 10 and we went into production on the first major, first program for Major Jet Engine Manufacturer, which is GE Aviation. As some of you know, we have been asked by GE Aviation that we would put their name in writing, but they said, we are - they are okay with us discussing them on our investor calls.

So, this was a big deal for a new technical block and aerospace being - aerospace six years that is quite very long. Actually, groundbreaking was in 2008. I think 2009 we kind of opened for business. So maybe five years later, we will go on the production for major jet engine manufacturer GE Aviation. That was a big deal, very high and unusual almost unheard of. The first program, moving on, was actually a legacy program, will qualify on legacy program quite unusual and very unusual construction for new kid in the block.

So, we're very fortunate and we are very lucky in that regard. The third item on Slide 10, saw a very special aerospace business was built for nothing to get the team there, built from nothing, something built from nothing. The farm field producing 10 years ago, I remember, but now it is a business with true less then value built the Park way. Same principle is here, staying true to our principles of integrity and humility, working very hard. Of course, perseverance has been the key. We are in Kansas, we did not know anybody, we did no really very many people in aerospace, we are kind of on our own. We faced a lot of adversity, many challenges, we are kind of outsider to, aerospace is a little clicky. We are a new kid in the block, who are you guys. Many disappointments setbacks failures, somedays, seem hopeless, somedays everything seemed dark.

I lived through it, but the difference is and this to me is how value is built. We never quit, we never stopped, we never gave up, kept going and going and going no matter what even when it was pretty long because we did not have too many friends or advocates. So, common building value is financial engineering, I am sure there is some value in financial engineering as well, but the problem is when the financial engineering is over, what you have is still the same company. If that company hasn’t focused on the things that really matter, if they are spending too much time in the boardroom, not enough time when the rubber hits the road, yeah something very weak, very flimsy, not lasting. Fortunately, we did not take that route.

So, I think we have built something with substantial value and lasting value. So, we haven't yet achieved greatness, but that is our objective. It is a special business with significant opportunities. Look, we didn’t do this, we didn’t go that far and appeal 10 years ago because we want to have an objective but mediocrity or something less than greatness, we're going for greatness and if it wasn't that we wouldn't have done it, it just wouldn't have been worth it, but it would have been so easy not to do it, not to do it. And Park would find back then in 2007, we did not need to do this, but we did it because we felt it was the right thing for the company. We felt it was the right thing long term for investors and that we did, but only it would have done it, I will speak for myself personally if the objective was greatness something less than greatness not interested.

Okay. Let’s go to Slide 11, let’s talk a little bit about some of the high-level items regarding our aerospace company. It is a major jet engine company, again we are not to put in writing as GE Aviation. So, we're in year two, a 13-year long-term agreement, pricing after year 3 and year 8. This is for the sales and [indiscernible]. Those are very big parts. When we look at the picture on Slide 11, you see those big white things, huge structure is right. It seems a person in the background to give you the perspective of the size. So those are the cells. The Thrust Reversers you can see there, locker doors inside and transcowls. but these are very, very, very large parts, which is good for a company that produces composite materials, because the bigger the parts of the more materials.

I am not sure about this, but I would suspect that if you look at yourselves and Thrust Reversers that’s probably by far the biggest usage of composite materials that you had mentioned. I don’t know that for a fact and just speculating based upon knowing the engines and little bit about the engines and how they are built. So, second item on Slide 11 are Sole Source a multiple Engine Nacelle and Thrust Reverser Programs, including the 747-8, which is what that we see in the picture.

A320NEO with LEAP engine, Comac 919 with LEAP engine, Bombardier Global 7000/8000 with Passport 20 engine. That is all the programs. Those are some of the key programs that we’re on. Sole Source for Thrust Reverser, materials of Thrust Reversers and missiles. And we are also Sole Source, the third item for some internal fixed structure for new engine program just ramping up now. And we are also qualified to the last item to the top of the right end of the top page, number of other internal fixed structure components for multiple engine programs.

Let me go to Slide 12, continuing with GE Aviation. So, we have done multiple - we have done multiple joint development and collaboration efforts. They are very, very key for Park, these are led to our developing new products, but also getting qualified and in aerospace that is 90 something percent of the battle need to get qualified, you could develop a new product, but it is like, what is it? A tree falls in the forest, does it make a sound? Who knows, but if you don't get the product qualified in the major programs it is not meaningful.

The beauty of this is, as we develop a product by working with GE and with their assistance, we also got these products qualified on these programs. There is two additional new products expected to be complete to be qualified in fiscal 2019 as well. The development of products is based to complete and now we are going to qualification. So, and let’s see the second last item. This is something else, quite interesting. This is a large composite part. This is actually for military program, again GE Aviation. We are still in development, although I think we are in Phase II or Phase III so funding is still there. Very interesting opportunity for Park and lots of potential revenue, as well if the program is successful.

We have done the factoring, we have discussed this before. As if we mentioned over the years that if and when we signed an LTA, we would deliver it on the factory, but even though we have signed the LTA, we haven't made a commitment to do that yet, so we are working some details with GE Aviation. This is redundant factory presumably in Newton, Kansas and this is redundancy for the GE Aviation customers in particular Boeing and Airbus, for instance. Redundancies were important in aerospace of course. Based on the forecast we probably need the additional factor anyway for just capacity, but the stated purpose of the additional factoring is redundancy.

Let's keep moving Slide 13, sorry it has taken longer, but I want to go through these items with you quickly. So, this is a different company, this is a major aerospace company in the U.S. and we are currently in qualification to important specifications, expected to be complete in the first quarter of fiscal 2019. Our fiscal 2019 starts in March. So that is March, April, May timeframe that’s soon in other words. So other specifications under review, also significant opportunities for parts and spares for multiple legacy aircraft, especially military programs. That picture is a picture of 7.7 that’s my favorite airplane in case you know that.

Slide 14, just a quick one, Textron’s Scorpion Tactical Aircraft, so we have done lots of parts of assembling and also tooling for all prototypes of this aircraft. The key for us with these guys was being responsible with this flexibility. So, we could turn apart, meaning we get a data package into something we drive down to their factory in Wichita in one of our cars. in less than two weeks, which we got to make a tool. Make a tool and a part in less than two weeks. That’s pretty unusual.

So, let us keep going, Slide 15. The future, let us talk about the future. If Park's Electronics Business is sold, Park will become an aerospace holding company or explained that. Second item Park's opportunities in aerospace are very significant. After 10 years of hard work and perseverance. So, I think that was probably earned, it certainly hasn't been easy, but I think a lot of the hard work and perseverance has paid off. So, if Park Electronic Business is sold, then we will would be able to focus 100% of our efforts, our attention or resources or energy on our aerospace business and our significant opportunities in the aerospace industry.

My concern is that as a small company, as I was saying earlier, we just don't - we don't have the bandwidth needed to take advantage of all the opportunities I would love like to take advantage off. And that is kind of a change, so we wanted to do something about that. The next item because of the state as we have earned in the aerospace industry, I would underline, I think we may be very well positioned to take advantage of fairly unique strategic opportunities, including acquisition opportunities in the aerospace industry.

So, I’m being a little obtuse here and I think I need to be, but there are some, I believe there are some special opportunities that we have in terms of acquisitions based upon our status in the aerospace industry. Otherwise, not just to get into some auction, whatever every Tom Dick and Harry and financial buyers and that kind of thing. So, we will see what happens, but these opportunities could be very special for Park, and again it is based on a lot of hard work and perseverance to earn that status that I think we have.

Last item on Slide 15, so we have very carefully redesigned our cost structure for the future from the bottom up of the event, our electronics business are sold, and we do become an aerospace holding company. So, I want you to understand we put hundreds of hours, management hours into this modeling, we have been working out for two months. Hundreds of hours, it is not something that an investment banker MBA would dare at you. Hundreds of hours looking into every rock, every person, every detail just a bottom-up model.

We are showing you - we have shown you this it is in the next page and why is that? Because we don't think you could figure it out yourself because the cost structure has been sold, fundamentally changed. It is not that we cut cost, it is we reinvented the cost. We started from the ground up. We thought this business is going forward, let’s design a cost structure for that business rather than talking our current cost structure and adjusting it. We did not think that would be the way to go, but we did think there is any way for you to figure it out and that is really not really fair to you because this could be pretty important part for the future. So, we thought we should help you, we thought we should help you out. Something we have never done before that remember any way, and do this for a while.

So, let’s go to Slide 16. Slide 16, this is Park's Baseline Proforma forecast estimates and this assumes Park's Electronics Business is sold. Just for perspective, the aerospace revenues for fiscal 2018 probably about $40 million okay. So just to put it in perspective, and you click the numbers and I guess they speak for themselves and they grow up to Fiscal 2012, we show some pretty nice growth over that - with four or five-year period. Let me just go through some of the points here. Now the fiscal 2019 proforma, remember 2019 that’s the year that starts in two months, as far as the beginning in March. So, that’s really the area that is important here at the start of the base line, let’s call the base line here.

This pro forma for 2019 assumes two things, one it assumes that electronics business was sold by the beginning of the year, let’s say the end of this fiscal year number one and number two, all the legacy cost that are going to tail off have already tailed off because, if we sell electronics today it is sold, the legacy cost probably takes six months to tail off. It assumes all legacy costs are gone as of the beginning of the 2019 fiscal year, two months for no. That is a proforma. And next the following years aren’t really performing years they are just forecast years by fiscal 2020 if the business is - electronic business is sold and most the large majority of legacy cost would have ended by the beginning of fiscal 2020. Fiscal 2020 remember starts in 14 months from now.

So, clearly conservative forecast here, second item. The Proforma forecast assumes organic growth only, no additional revenue from significant opportunities or acquisitions, it’s really conservative, what are the components of the forecast talking about the revenue the top line when you take the GE forecast, we don't take everything that we are dealing with. These are the things which we are Sole Sourced, there is two other products I mentioned earlier that have developed and we are growing the qualifications on those two products. That is, it for many other opportunities that are included in GE forecast. We take GE forecast rolled into our model.

GE forecast is based upon how many airplanes Airbus will sell and how many airplane Boeing will sell, Bombardier, COMAC. So, it also includes let’s say a modest amount of revenue from that other major aerospace company that we talked about a few slides back, but I take a modest amount and that also assumes approximately 5 million a year of incremental, we call miscellaneous incremental business and we don’t just plug a number. That would have probably 100 [indiscernible] with it. Again, this hundreds of hours doing this modelling both in the top line, as well as the cost scenarios. So that was an assumption that we used to build this model.

Like I said, it is all organic and no revenue come at many significant opportunities through opportunities or acquisitions you might say well that is conservative, of course we hope that we will have new opportunities and maybe acquisitions, and I just want to note also that GE forecast does not top out until fiscal year 2025. So, 2022 that is not, it has a way to run based upon the forecast that we have received from GE Aviation.

Now we want to report this down to EBIT. We weren't going to go down to net or EPS because we figure there are variables there, but if you want to do that math the analysts, I think we probably want to assume approximately a 25% tax rate going forward, let’s assume we sell electronics, so it would be mostly U.S., 21% is under a new tax rate I guess, plus the most up for state taxes. And when you see in next page, after all these things we talked about early on are complete.

The company probably is $90, $95 million of cash with no debt and we would assume may be 1.5% to 2% interest income on cash we have. Now maybe that will go up based on what the Fed is doing, but that is part you guys can figure out probably smarter than we are in that regard. If you want to do the rest of the modelling you bring it down EPS or bring it down net.

Let’s go to Slide 17. Additional financial commentary. So here is the good news, about $20 million of taxes that we are going to need to pay in connection with, based on the new tax law regarding overseas earnings and cash, $20 million. If we were Patriot in our cash before the new tax law was adopted and enacted, it would have been about $60 million, it is $40 million that is after-tax $40 million. So, I guess it paid off for us to hang in there to deliver $40 million.

Next item, so next item says that, okay we assume $20 million of taxes, remember we paid off the loan that was $68.5 million and that is money already gone, paid it off. Dividends, the special dividend, as well as the regular dividend was encouraged by about $63 million. So, we just take our current cash position doing the math and that means that after all the stuff is done, the taxes are paid or loans are paid off or already paid off, you don't have a loan anymore as of today. We have about $90 million or $95 million of cash remaining.

So, the question obviously is what we do with that cash? Well, we will see. Number of factors though, one is let’s see what happens with the potential sale, possible sale of electronics business, and if the business is sold proceeds of that business, after-tax proceeds you want a little bit of a deeper understanding of tax law, we did our best to move quickly, but obviously the nuances would be developed over the next few months, and as I mentioned there is a unique acquisition opportunities, unfortunately I cannot tell you more about this, but if I was able to I would think any reasonable investor would say, you know you definitely wanted to take advantage of those or presume those seriously.

So that would be a consideration as well, but of course there is also possibility for returning more cash to shareholders, but we cannot say what will happen because there are a lot of different moving parts, lot of variables here. The last thing I want to comment on is our regular dividend $0.10 per quarter. I don't remember when we increased it. It is probably 10 years ago from $0.08, I think we paid regular dividends since we were three years now. Quarterly dividends, we intend to keep it, we don't intend to change it, we intend to continue the regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share per quarter at this time.

Okay. Slide 18, that is our thank you slide, and lastly, I want to mention to you is that there is a Needham conference and we intend to attend that conference. I believe we're doing a presentation on the 18th, at 12:00 noon. We will send a news release out about that, they will be webcast so everybody is welcome and we will probably go through this presentation may be an expanded version of it. So, feel free to dial into that web cast for an update on everything about Park.

Okay operator. That concludes our introductory comments/remarks and at this point we are happy to take questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And the first question will come from Sean Hannan of Needham & Company. Your line is open.

Sean Hannan

Yes. Thanks for taking my question here, good morning folks and Happy New Year. Can you hear me okay?

Brian Shore

We can hear you fine. Happy New Year Sean.

Sean Hannan

So, certainly started off here with a bang here Brian, pretty material announcement around the evaluation of the electronics business, is there a way perhaps if you can give us a little bit of context that you have laid out some of your general viewpoints and estimates looking at your aerospace business you have some assumptions that you are making in terms of where you could potentially ultimately end up with your net cash, can you talk a little bit about the profitability of the electronics business today as you are looking to evaluate that and potentially consider the sale?

Brian Shore

No, I don't think we could do that and obviously we are going to be asking people to sign NDA’s and then we will select potential buyers and we will send information based upon them signing NDAs. We are not going to invite everybody into the process. We want to feel the company is a good company, good reputation, Honorable Company. At that point, we would send the information to them, but we are not going to comment on the profitability for topline and bottom line of the electronics business at this time.

I think that my feeling is this is not your question, but I will comment any way that many serious potential buyers will find this to be of great interest for a lot of reasons. The numbers obviously will be important, but it will be numbers and other reasons, strategic reasons.

Sean Hannan

Okay. Is there a way perhaps Brian if you could at least give us an indication, was the electronics business profitable within the quarter you had just reported and against the last quarter as well, at least are we in the green or are we in the red at this point? Some indication at least would be helpful?

Brian Shore

We are not in the red, but remember we do not segment electronics, aerospace, there is no hard answer to that question. I would just say we’re not in a red. So, again we will present the electronics business product lead to the potential buyers that will be done on a confidential basis. I think that the numbers they see will be fine, but I think that the proper strategic buyer will also look beyond the numbers and see even more value as well, but it is not in the red.

Sean Hannan

Okay. That’s helpful. And then switching gears to the aerospace side of the business, on Slide 11 Brian, you have laid out for aircraft platforms as examples with different engines where you have got presence and you know it is true I believe one single jet engine company that places you on those platforms, I just want to make sure that I have that accurately that has been an assumption and I just want to validate that.

Brian Shore

That is correct. Slide 11 and slide, I think, check for sure, Slide 12 relate to GE Aviation, so everything on these slides related to GE Aviation. These are all programs we have to GE Aviation.

Sean Hannan

Okay. And then you said the one programs that are in hand and would inherently be factored into the forecast that you laid out which was very helpful to see by the way, whereas the bullet, the upper right of the slide indicating you are qualified for internal fixed structure components, would that be factored into the thought process for organic revenues that would grow or given that if only qualified is that something that would be excluded? Just trying to understand context here?

Brian Shore

Good question. The answer is generally arrived at the items on which we are qualified would not be included in that forecast.

Sean Hannan

Okay. And then that leads me to kind of last question here and then I will get out of the way. Can you outline for some of us, some of the key opportunities that you have either, you have referenced today or in some prior calls just overall that would not be in the numbers in the estimates forecasts that you sized on that one page, can you outline for us some of the opportunities not in those numbers and then somehow qualitatively give us a perspective of how sizeable those could be as an additive factor to what has been outlined as a potential revenue trajectory here?

Brian Shore

Okay, well maybe the way to look at it is, I try to, we try to break down what the forecast does include as some limited things. So, what it does include is the rest of the universe and I mean I do not know how to even approach that there is so many opportunities from so many different directions. I mean some are even with GE Aviation, there is other opportunities with this large aerospace company I spoke about, but obviously not in the aerospace companies in the world. So, also new products are being developed and worked on, those lend more opportunities.

The products which we develop with GE Aviation where the help is to get qualified, just as you know when you are in the aerospace business and you have a product you want to sell and you go to a new customer, they first thing they are going to ask you, is what programs are you on? Why is that, if you say you don't want to be the first guide to try you out and there is so much - it is hard to comprehend the amount of money that is required to be spent just to qualify you on a major aerospace program.

So, they want to do that if you are not proven quality, so the fact that we could sell, yeah we are in GE Aviation programs, okay that is the end of that discussion. This GE aviation is known to be a pretty difficult company to get qualified with. I mean to their benefit, it’s good, it’s good or difficult, but it is a lot of credibility. So, when getting at those products that we developed with GE Aviation's help and are getting qualified in GE Aviation's program, GE Aviation has been very nice to us. They say well you can sell those products to anybody you want.

So, we are just getting started with selling the products that we are promoting the products, trying to sell the product that we developed with GE Aviation, will be qualified on those programs to other aircraft companies, large or small. Remember, we developed the GE Aviation we talked about this before and AFP material and that it is where we are in production now at GE Aviation and AFP would have made a private placement and so kind of the newer technology robotic technology for producing composite parts. We can sell our material to other companies.

Sean Hannan

Okay. All right, that’s helpful. I will see if I can follow-up around this. Thanks for taking the questions here folks.

Brian Shore

Sure. Good day, Happy New Year.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from Scott Scher of LMJ Capital. Your line is open.

Scott Scher

For someone who is not that familiar with your company, can you point this to any transactions that have taken place over the last two or three years that are comparable to the business that you own?

Brian Shore

Transactions, I am not following you - or you are getting at…

Scott Scher

I want to be able to guess what you are going to sell that business for electrochemical, my question here would your company investment bankers is going to put together a pitch book of comparable companies and comparable transactions and that is how they do things. So, for someone who is just trying to ramp up real quickly then you can point me to an say this company the facility year ago is sold for one times revenue and that one is sold for two times revenues that is sold for X, that’s sold for why, any direction would be fantastic? Thank you.

Brian Shore

Yes, there are really no comparables for this business. There are obviously lots of different companies in the electronics industry, but there are no direct comparables in terms of any kind of transaction I am aware of, and in a quite a few years I am just thinking all out, but I don’t think so. Rogers bought Arlon, but that's not really a pure comparable, you can look at that transaction and that is really a stretch to find, think of anything. Of course, I am familiar with what you're talking about, what investment bankers do. But the discussion, it's [indiscernible] comparables.

Scott Scher

If I could follow up and so you made the decision to sell this, how far along are you in understanding what you perceive the value to be? And - that is part A, and part B is if the value comes back and it is materially different than what you think, possibly lower would be reverse course and not sell the business?

Brian Shore

We are not going to commit to sell the business unless it is right for Park and we are not going to sell the business to the wrong party either. So, it is has to be right for Park. So, this is something that we have given an enormous amount of thought to deep consideration. We have a good feeling sense what the value is, obviously we are not going to disclose that, but if for some reason the process ends and something that is disappointing is, you know we are controlled, we are not going to do something just to do it. So, we don't have the right buyer, we don’t have the right number, it is not going to happen, but I would say that, I am really optimistic that there will be serious interest, and this would be from strategic buyers.

We don't really believe this is the right kind of opportunity for our financial buyer, not only we would naturally talk to financial buyer, but we think this is more an opportunity for strategic buyer. This business is an iconic business, it was started in 1961, it was known very, very well throughout the world as a very special iconic business, kind of a niche business, all different. There are competitors, which are largely larger Asian companies. The company has very good technology, has access to the U.S. market presence in the U.S. market, these are special things that I think would be coveted [indiscernible]

Scott Scher

And then one follow-up question, again I apologize I am not familiar with your company. The aerospace business is a separate entity and run by separate management correct?

Brian Shore

Well, see that is the problem. To some extent, but then there is corporate people that are covering both and we don’t like to using that term corporate, but let’s call it Park Electrochemical people that are involved. So that’s a problem and that is where we really get really spread real thin, so those high-level resources assets are able to focus and do justice to both businesses.

Scott Scher

So is that, I mean I guess that’s the issue, I mean obviously you said, now you have the opportunity to make acquisitions in Aerospace. Obviously, you have been sitting on an enormous amount of capital for years and you did not feel compelled to make those acquisitions. So, wasn't that you did not have access to capital which we obviously have too much of. It was that you did not have the intellectual bandwidth to be able to make acquisitions and grow the business at the level lower the rate that you thought you could, because you did not have the intellectual bandwidth of your debt?

Brian Shore

I don't know if I would put it that way. First of all, the opportunities are developing now are based upon 10 years of hard work. So, I am not sure we were prepared to really do significant acquisition three or four, five years ago and we probably had earned status to have special opportunities with acquisition with 3 or 4, 5 years ago. So, I think I would agree, partly with what you are saying, but it is not just that well if we had a couple more people, we could have gone acquisitions three, four, five years ago, we probably wouldn't not have had to press the business enough to be able to do the acquisition that would be special acquisitions.

Scott Scher

Got it. Thank you.

Brian Shore

Thank you. Thanks for the questions. Happy New Year.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from Eric Harwood of Tudor. Your line is open.

Eric Harwood

Hi, just a couple of quick follow-ups on the questions I just came through, I guess, in terms of you made kind of an indication on the projection slide that you built this new cost structure and financial model from the bottoms up, should we expect, excluding acquisition spend, should we expect to change in the cash flow profile of the standalone aerospace from the way the business looks today?

Brian Shore

Yes. I mean we haven't given you cash flow information, but I think cash flow would be positive. If you look EBIT EBITDA numbers, I think you could translate those into cash flow easily. So, I would think that the cash flow would be positive. Would be good.

Eric Harwood

Got it. And then I just have, when I, so you've been in this electronics business for very long time, why not - it sounds like the financial profile of that business is perhaps not quite as attractive as the aerospace business, the aerospace suppliers are trading at possibly higher multiples, and why not sell that business and focus on electronics, which has been your bread and butter for 50 years, 60 years?

Brian Shore

If you take a look at electronics we better role off owned by different kind of companies at this point. Least that is our objective to find the right owner, right buyer, but we did not put in 10 years of very, very hard labor with aerospace to just back away and sell it. We think that aerospace is so much potential and has not been realized at all at this point. We just, I think we are only getting started with aerospace, we pay dues and it is not that we are not there, not that we achieve what we want, not that - we are not going to be more dues. We pay a lot of dues and I think if the result of that is, now we are positioned to take advantage of where we are in electronics, I think it would be very weird to want to sell now, I mean I wouldn't have put the 10 years, if we're just going to sell it. For the 10 years and if we are going to build something meaningful and lasting for the future for our company and for our investors.

Eric Harwood

Got it. And then on the electronics, it sounds like you have a few potential acquirers in mind, specifically, I’m not going to ask you to say specifically who, but have you had in-bounds from competitors our strategic or sponsors of that business in the past?

Brian Shore

Not too many. I think it was probably commonly known that we would not be interested in the past. So, not too many, but it is a strategic situation in my opinion. So, it doesn't take long being in the business for - as long as we have to come up with the usual suspects pretty quickly as to who the likely strategic buyers would be and like the [indiscernible] we are not going to name names, but of course we talk to our banker, yes but it was, it was like well you have two minutes you see the list, I mean it doesn't take long.

Eric Harwood

Okay. And then one last quick one. Have you discussed the decision and ultimately possible sale with the top customers and is there any sensitivity around the, I guess the agreements that you have with them?

Brian Shore

You are talking about aerospace or electronics?

Eric Harwood

Either, yes.

Brian Shore

So, I am not bringing many, maybe one or two critical customers that we really could trust because obviously it is a very confidential matter, may be more and truly give us some advance notice to not many, we are going to go into that communication process now. I think some of our guys are really talking to our customers, particularly on the electronics side. And then a message from them and the OEMs as well is we are not just dumping the contents of this business, we want to find a better owner for the business that can do more with it, enhance it, more focus on how the resource is, this should be a better thing for the business, so of course we want to reassure our customers and OEMs, this is going to be a positive thing and a negative thing, our intention is to make this a positive thing, but all what is concerned, electronics, aerospace investors, our people who work at Park, all parties concerned, and then of course our customers and the OEMs still on the customers.

Eric Harwood

Okay. You said before that you spent about two months working on the model, is it fair to assume you have also been spending that same amount of time banker’s, consultants, the Board, evaluating this transaction or are you relatively, I guess early on the process?

Brian Shore

No, I think it is fairly [indiscernible]. We spent a lot of time at all different levels also different aspects of this potential transaction as you just reply for your question, not on the top, no.

Eric Harwood

Thank you. I appreciate it.

Brian Shore

Yes, thank you. Happy New Year.

Eric Harwood

You too.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] There are no further questions in the queue. I would like to turn the call back over to Brian shore of for closing remarks.

Brian Shore

Okay, thank you operator. Thank you all for listening in. Very nice talking to you, very nice updating you our business and so unfortunately office is closed because of storm. If you want to contact us, like I said the best thing to do is to email to Martina. Her email address is right at the top of the news release and hopefully we will talk to you soon and I want to wish all of you and your families just the very best of everything in 2018. Goodbye, have a good day.

