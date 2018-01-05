Warning Signs From S&P 500 And Energy Sector Correlation

In the January 2018 issue of Technical Analysis of Stocks and Commodities, I published “Energy Sector and the S&P 500: A Look at Pairwise Correlations” to discuss the merit of using pairwise correlation between the S&P 500 (SPY) and its energy sector (XLE) to predict potential price turning points of the S&P 500.

In Figure 1, XLE/SPY pairwise correlation calculated over a 13-week look-back time interval is plotted in green alongside SPY close price colored in blue. Over the past 18 years, the strength of the pairwise correlation has fluctuated constantly between -0.950 and +0.995. At first glance, the pairwise correlation and SPY price are not strongly related. However, detailed analysis reveals that some patterns can potentially be a precursor to significant turning points of the S&P 500. We observed that a cluster of two negative local minima in correlation can forecast an average 10% drop in the S&P 500 within the following 52 weeks. The occurrence of such patterns, however, cannot precisely tell when the S&P 500 will turn. We will attempt to address this issue in this article by adding an S&P 500 moving average on top of XLE/SPY correlation. The maroon line in Figure 1 represents a simple moving average (SMA) of SPY close price with a look-back period of 52 weeks.



Figure 1: The S&P 500 close price and XLE/SPY pairwise correlation. The maroon line is the 52-week SMA of the S&P 500 close price. The purple line denotes a value of -0.3 in correlation, and the red ovals mark the pattern defined in the text. Data were from Yahoo Finance and graph was generated by Microsoft Excel 2010.

What Has Correlation Told Us in the Past?

Before beginning a detailed discussion, let’s first define the XLE/SPY correlation pattern. The pattern is defined as follows: correlation reaches two negative local minima separated by fewer than twenty-five weeks. For a value of correlation to qualify as a local minimum, it must reach a local minimum and return to zero before reaching another local minimum. At least one of the two minima must have a value lower than -0.3 and correlation must return to a positive value between the first and second minima and after the second minimum. The red ovals in Figure 1 mark areas where the pattern occurs. Within 52 weeks after the pattern appears and correlation returns to a positive value following the second minimum, a sell signal is initiated if the SPY weekly price is below its simple moving average or if the SPY weekly price crosses below its 52-week simple moving average.

On 6/9/2000, for example, correlation reached a local minimum of -0.34. After six weeks, correlation reached another local minimum of -0.39 on 7/21/2000. Correlation crossed above zero on 8/18/2000. The S&P 500 close price crossed below its SMA on 10/6/2000. One should therefore sell on that date. In about two years, the S&P 500 fell 42.7% from 141.06 on 10/6/2000 to 80.8 on 10/4/2002.

This pattern re-emerges in 2001. On 1/19/2001, correlation reached a local minimum of -0.03. After seven weeks, correlation reached another local minimum of -0.44 on 3/9/2001. Correlation crossed above zero on 3/23/2001. The S&P 500 price was below its simple moving average on that date, so the sell signal was initiated. The S&P 500 fell from 114.48 on 3/23/2001 to 80.8 on 10/4/2002, a maximum drawdown percentage of 29.4%.

Another instance where correlation minima predicted a market top of the S&P 500 was during the Great Recession of 2008. Within eighteen weeks, correlation reached two local minima of -0.62 and -0.20 on 10/20/2006 and 2/23/2007, respectively. Correlation returned above zero on 3/2/2007. The SPY first crossed below its 52-week SMA on 11/9/2007 and remained below its SMA until 7/24/2009. During this period, the market had a maximum drawdown of 52.5% from its close price of 145.14 on 11/9/2007 to its lowest price of 68.92 on 3/6/2009.

What Does Current Correlation Tell Us?

The most recent occurrence of this pattern appears on the far right of Figure 1. On 10/21/2016, pairwise correlation between the S&P 500 and the energy sector reached a local minimum of -0.164. Within two weeks, correlation was positive again. Twenty-one weeks after the first local minimum, there was another local minimum of -0.927 on 3/10/2017. Correlation returned to a positive value on 8/18/2017.

These two clustered occurrences of negative local minima signal a potential market top within the 52 weeks following 8/18/2017. A market top will be confirmed if the S&P 500 close price crosses below its 52-week SMA. Now is the time to closely watch the movement of the S&P 500 close price: once the S&P 500’s price dips below the moving average, it will be time to sell the S&P 500. Given the limited data, it would be wise to exercise caution in this prediction.

Why can such patterns in correlation forecast the S&P 500? This is still an area of research. One possible explanation is that energy is needed for all business activities. The companies that comprise the S&P 500 represent all sectors; so they, in general, lag behind the energy sector in terms of sensitivity to business activity. When business activity begins to slow down, the demand for energy is immediately impacted while other sectors may not be impacted as strongly. This will lead to a negative correlation. Positive correlation occurs when the market gradually becomes aware of the decline in demand and changes direction to match energy’s downward trend, or when the market overcomes its declining demand and gains upward momentum to match the energy sector’s upward trend. If correlation constantly fluctuates between positive and significant negative within a short time span, this may mean that the market is experiencing a transition that will eventually lead to a large-scale drawdown.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.