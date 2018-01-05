Gold Miners - Portfolio Weight? (Video)

I prefer to own gold miners in place of physical gold because miners offer more leverage to gold prices, which allows me to keep a smaller part of my portfolio exposed to gold that actually lowers my risk.

For example, let's say the stock market drops 50% in a recession and gold prices double. To mitigate for a the loss in a index/gold portfolio, the exposure to gold should be 50% which is simply too much. However, if you own gold miners and gold prices double, the average miner could increase 5-fold as their costs are relatively fixed while their revenues would spike. Therefore, you can have the same effect by having just 10% of your portfolio exposed to gold miners. Thus, even if it is counterintuitive, gold miners bring lower portfolio risk.

But that's not all. Every gold miner is different and you should see what kind of miner best fits your portfolio and your personal risk/reward appetite. In the video I discuss gold reserves, mining costs, leverage and political risk, which should all be assessed when investing in gold miners. Enjoy the video.

This video will be part of a series on an all-weather portfolio which is I think the best investment strategy in this environment. Consider following if you are interested in stocks and various all-weather portfolio exposures.