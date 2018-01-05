AT&T: 5G To The Rescue?

Due to competitive pricing in domestic markets, the large wireless carriers are desperate to launch 5G services in order to charge premium prices for the latest and greatest network speeds. AT&T (T) is making an aggressive push into upgrading their wireless network, but the catalyst for investing is far too soon.

5G Launch

On Thursday, AT&T announced the intent to launch 5G services in a dozen cities by the end of 2018. The launch has one major catch in that the company only expects one unnamed device to exist at launch time.

The key to 5G, the fifth-generation wireless network, is the expectation for speeds to reach gigabit levels providing the ability to stream 4K movies, enhance virtual reality and most importantly usher in the self-driving car revolution. The wireless provider that locks up these customers early will grab market share in the domestic wireless market.

AT&T plans to launch 5G services at the end of the year due to the 3GPP wireless standards body agreeing on new standards last month. The company already launched 5G Evolution in 23 metro areas suggesting areas on this list will likely be in the initial 5G launch area including cities such as Atlanta, Austin, New York, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.

The issue is that introducing 5G in a dozen markets doesn't mean full coverage of those markets and customers will be left with 4G when traveling outside of those areas.

The bigger issue is likely devices built for 5G. Qualcomm (QCOM) has already suggested that devices such as smartphones won't hit the market until mid 2019. The company recently displayed the Snapdragon X50 modem, but integrating the modem into devices will take time.

5G Catalyst Off In The Future

The limited network availability combined with a lack of devices will preclude any major ramp of 5G customers in 2018. The big customer adoption will likely occur during 2019 and into 2020.

Ericsson continues to forecast that North American 5G subscriptions won't surpass 100 million until 2022. The 2020 target is closer to only 10 million subscribers.

Source: Ericsson mobility report

Looking back at the 4G LTE launch by Verizon Communications (VZ) at the end of 2010 and the stock didn't rally until toward the actual launch on December 5. The stock eventually doubled by early 2013.

T data by YCharts

At the time, Verizon had 39 markets in the launch along with a large host of airport deployments. A vastly smaller 5G launch by AT&T in 2018 suggests any stock gains will definitely occur closer to the launch and the provider with the best 5G network will likely outperform.

The key to the Verizon story is that the stock surged over the next three years or so due in part to the wireless giant generally having the best domestic network. For 1H 2017, Root Metrics still lists Verizon having the better network.

Source: Root Metrics

Being the first to market is key, but having the best network will matter substantially for driverless car endeavors and other ventures where businesses will rely on a 5G wireless network vs. a broadband one.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the launch of 5G will provide a catalyst for wireless stocks. The provider with the best network will likely see the biggest gains, but the thesis is still too far out as the related stock gains won't occur until closer to the launch dates in 2018 and into 2019.