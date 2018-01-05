Tesla Q4 Deliveries: The Great, The Ugly, And The Truly Horrible

The proposed ramp getting slashed in half does not bode well for revenue generation to contribute to meaningful debt reduction or paying bills in the first half of 2018. That is a big red flag.

A large number of CPO cars are being added to the U.S. inventory this week. We know all of these cars did not appear overnight, so why were they held back until now? We will discuss the answer.

The Great News

Jon McNeill, Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) president of Worldwide Sales and Service, was given a $700,000 "carrot" last summer to set sales numbers on fire in the second half of 2017. He made the target of 100,000 2017 deliveries of Model S and X, barely, but he made it. Congrats to Mr. McNeill!

Now, the question everyone will be asking (until the Q4 yearly financial results are released later this quarter) is how much profit did the company have to give away to make those December sales? Huge third-month, quarter-end sales have historically become a Tesla standard. December 2017 was a new milestone because older existing inventory accumulated in just the last year was slashed by more than 57%, continuing the trend started in Q3. Turning this inventory into cash is a great thing, no matter how much the company had to give away in discounts. Another few $ million in price cuts is not going to matter much when we see just how much red ink was spilled in 2017. Tesla needs cash now more than ever, no matter what it has to do to get it (legally, of course).

Period Total Prior Qtr. Current Units Units Quarterly Cumulative Deliveries In-Transit Production In-Transit Produced Surplus Surplus Deliveries Deliveries at Qtr End Inventory Inventory Q4 2017 29,870 4,820 25,050 3,380 24,565 <3,865> 2,783

Now before I get a lot of comments/questions on these numbers, allow me to explain.

Deliveries in Q4 were 29,870, but of those 4,820 were units in transit at the end of Q3 that got delivered in Q4. So we really delivered 25,050 new sales in Q4.

Units built in Q4 total 24,565, of which 3,380 were caught in transit at the end of Q4. So that means 21,185 units from Q4 production were sold within the quarter. But the company actually delivered 25,050. The other 3,865 units had to come from existing inventory built in prior quarters. Whether these were demo units, floor display units, service loaners or just cars stored in warehouses is irrelevant, since they all get sold as new cars. Considering that surplus inventory from the last 5 quarters is back under 3,000 units is a huge accomplishment. That concludes the good news in the Q4 delivery report.

Invisible CPO car inventory

As I mentioned in an opening bullet, during December the CPO inventory in the U.S. dropped to virtually zero units. I commented recently, that on Christmas Day I was standing in front of 11 trade-in/lease return Model S cars ranging from 2013 to 2016 models, and not one was listed as available for purchase all through December. I received reports from readers near delivery centers that were seeing the same thing, from California to Maryland.

It now seems that Tesla was probably "masking" these cars to encourage sales of new units. Now, with the December "push" over, EV-CPO.com is reporting 177 CPO Model S units available in the U.S., with 155 of these units loaded into the inventory in the past two days. Three of the units here in Jacksonville are now on the published list.

I cannot complain about the action to suppress the existence of these units. In Jon McNeill's place, I would have probably issued the same directive to focus buyers on the new car inventory that could be delivered by year end to meet the 100,000-unit sales goal. $700,000 buys a lot of dinners out with the family. But to be honest, I thought Tesla would achieve sales in Q4 for Model S and X of 105k units with all the Norwegian deliveries getting so much press. There was no way to know the company was only going to reach 1.3% or so above the goal. It appears Tesla did not hit the goal until the days between the Christmas and New Year's holidays, when it seems it was delivering an average of 3,000 global units per week. Talk about a "squeaker."

On to Q1 2018

As happens anytime you have a big sales push that draws future sales forward, Tesla has a big problem heading into Q1: lack of new inventory. According to EV-CPO.com, we see just three units each of new Model X and S inventory here in the U.S. Global new vehicle listings number just 171. Units "in transit" dropped 30% going into 2018 to 3,380 units, down from 4,820 at the end of Q3. So sales that are sure to book in Q1 are 1,440 lower than in Q4.

Model S & X (the odd)

Using the numbers provided Wednesday afternoon, we can update our chart through Q4. The pattern I found disturbing last quarter has been copied again this quarter, raising my doubts once again. The pattern established in Q1 has remained almost identical for the rest of 2017. The variance between quarters is never more than 2,100 or less than 1,900 units between sales of Model S and X. That is less than 2% over four consecutive quarters. After nearly three decades in the car business, I have never seen a pattern like this between the sales of two very different vehicle models. Never. As a former auditor for GMAC, this pattern would warrant an investigation unless I was dealing with a division or models known for "programmed" sales.

This is a pattern you would expect to see with manufactured, pre-determined sales to hit certain targets. For example, sales to a large organization like a national rental car company or government agency, where the rate of deliveries was established months in advance to fill planned pipelines for certain models as older units are pulled out and sold to make room for new ones. But certainly not random sales to individuals scattered around the planet, with one model being a luxury sedan and the other a luxury SUV as we have with Tesla. The rumors of Tesla making end-of-quarter, last-minute sales to Chinese resellers may not be so crazy after all. It is either that or some rental company could be stepping in at the last minute to swallow batches of units each quarter. The expression "A picture is worth a thousand words" comes to mind when I look at that chart.

Model 3 (the ugly)

One has to wonder if Elon Musk wishes he had put his black Model 3 into a rocket instead of his Roadster. Looking at it each morning as he leaves his house for work has to be a painful reminder of the worst automotive ramp in Tesla history. Both the Model S and X achieved production rates of 2,400 or more units in their second quarters. The Model 3 hit just 1,550. Even harder to swallow is the fact the Model 3 was supposed to be a much simpler car to produce. You can find more details on the production figures for the three models on the next chart.

The above chart shows the first six quarters of Model S and X production when those vehicles were launched, back in 2012 and 2015 respectively. The chart also shows a hypothetical production ramp using the company's latest figures for Model 3. So how did I get to these eye-popping numbers?

It appears Tesla has managed to get the Model 3 to a current rate of about 200 units per week, with plans to get to 2,500 units per week by the end of Q1. If we apply a steady 26% growth rate by the end of Q1, Tesla will see 2,500 units per week. Total production for the quarter is 11,500 units or so. You can see that number transferred into the chart above for 1Q18. You can see it would be a very nice improvement over the Q3 results for Model S and X.

Information provided by Tesla on Wednesday moves the company's timeline for reaching 5,000 units per week to the end of Q2 2018. In the next chart below, we see the results needed for Q2 production.

The growth curve does not need to be nearly as steep in Q2. A steady rate of 6.5% will get us from 2,500 units to about 5,000 units over 12 weeks. (I subtracted one week from each quarter to deal with holidays and plant shutdowns, etc.) So now we plug in 44,000 units for Q2. Assuming a peak production rate of 5,000 units per week is consistent with an application submitted by Tesla to the Office of the Treasurer in California in 2016. In that application, the company's maximum production rate using the existing Model 3 tooling was expected to be 227,000 cars per year on average over a five-year period. That works out to a little more than 4,500 units per week. I bumped Q3 and Q4 another 5,000 units each, hoping a bit of fine-tuning can provide some 2H18 improvement.

Impact on Model 3 buyers (the really ugly)

First, we can see that somewhere in late Q2, Tesla is going to hit the magic number of 200,000 U.S. deliveries. That is because all Model 3 production in Q1 and Q2 is currently slated for U.S. buyers. The chart also does not include any U.S. sales of Model S and X, which are sure to continue but at possibly lower numbers than in 2017. In 1Q17, Model X and S sales were estimated at 10,500 by InsideEVs. So, by the end of Q1 2018, we should see a combined total of 22,000 U.S. sales, which should bring the total to around 180,000. I am guessing Tesla is at about 155,000 units now after 10,000 U.S. deliveries in December.

The same InsideEVs' chart shows Q2 2017 sales for Model S and X of 9,740 units. Using the above chart, we can see Model 3 would hit roughly 10,000 quarterly sales at the end of April or first week of May. That translates to an expiration of the full $7,500 tax credit for all Tesla buyers on September 30, 2018. Total Model 3 buyers who will have been able to use the full credit would be roughly 120-125,000, or roughly only half of all estimated U.S. reservation holders. If the company can drag its feet until July 1 to hit the magic 200,000, another 65,000 Model 3 buyers could receive the full potential of the $7,500 tax credit in Q4. In this instance, Tesla might actually want to delay the ramp in Q1/Q2 even more, giving it more time to get things right. But the trade-off in revenues could be very costly.

One of my 2017 articles actually tried to prove that a Q4 5,000 unit ramp was still possible as of October 10th. At that time and since, I continued to theorize Tesla could be able to be at full production by the time it hit 200k deliveries at the start of Q2 2018. The results for Q4 released last night make that impossible now, along with any wishful thinking of 400,000 Model 3 deliveries in 2018. Hitting even 200,000 is now dubious, at best. The potential loss of the full federal tax credit in the 4th quarter could slash sales as potential buyers wander over to competitor BEVs or other alternatives that still qualify for the full tax credit.

The truly horrible

No doubt analysts across the country and around the world Wednesday night were re-running their revenue estimates for 2018. These quarterly delays in ramping up production and the associated lost sales are going to be very painful for the company's bottom line in 2018. With each Model 3 retailing for at least $50,000 at this time, every month Tesla is not at full production of 5,000 per week is hitting revenues for at least $250 million per week, or $1 billion per month. That is a lot of cash not flowing into the company's coffers for a car that was supposed to be much simpler and cheaper to build than its other models.

Investors are going to be taking a big hit when the market opens Thursday. The problems with the Model 3 ramp are no longer avoidable. Production estimates of reaching 100,000-200,000 Model 3s in 2017 gave way to assurances by Elon Musk of 5,000 per week production by the end of 2017, then to the end of Q1 and now to the end of Q2 2018. The truth is, no one seems to be able to predict production rates at Tesla with any degree of confidence or accuracy. The blame for that rests with the man at the top. He is the captain of this leaking ship.

This kind of news is not going to do anything to reassure investors and potential lenders, with Tesla certainly having to hit the streets in Q1 looking for more cash infusions. Putting this effort off until Q2 will not produce the results to improve the picture much at all. The big question is, will the market have any appetite for new Tesla debt or equity offerings? The clock is ticking.

