Square Is Still A Startup That Needs To Prove Its Business Model

Since its IPO in November 2015, Square (NYSE:SQ) has gone through two major periods. The first period was right after its public offering, when the company failed to attract serious investors in the first few months and as a result its stock has gone through a period of turbulence, when its share price has fallen to its all-time low.

The second period started in mid 2016, after Square’s stock began to rebound from its lows and managed to almost triple its share price by November 2017. Such growth was managed mostly thanks to the improvement of the company’s earnings results, constant beat of analysts’ estimates and an overall growth of the market.

Source: Bloomberg

As Square’s stock is having a pullback from its all-time high, we believe that the third period is forming right now, as its stock starts to correlate and the new earnings results won’t guarantee future growth.

Below is the comparable analysis table that compares Square to its rivals from the overall finance sector. Since the company’s main business is financial services, even though its payment solutions could be considered innovative and slightly better than those of its competitors, we decided to put Square against other financial services enterprises to help us better understand how financially strong Square is among its industry’s peers. The table below also shows that all of the major Square metrics have negative multiples, its business is still unprofitable, even though the company is in operation since 2009, and its revenue is relatively small in comparison with its high enterprise value. In addition, Square loses money on the operational level, which leaves it with no opportunity to spend cash in the next stage of its business process. Because of that, we couldn’t really define multiples for its EV/EBITDA and EV/EBIT metrics and we believe that the company is overvalued at the current market price and its stock is overbought.

Source: Capital IQ, Own estimates

In addition to that, another table below shows how efficient Square is from the operational standpoint against its peers. If you look closely at the numbers, you’ll see that the company has negative stats among an overwhelming majority of metrics, with gross margin being the only one metric that is in positive territory. While Square doesn’t have any debt, it has high shareholder capital, which leads to a higher weighted average cost of capital. Because of that and because of the poor efficiency, we have not been able to create a traditional DCF model, since the final fair value will have too great of a discount from the current market price.

Source: Capital IQ, Own estimates

Looking at both of those tables and comparing all the numbers above, we believe that Square still hasn’t exited the startup stage, as its business model still has to prove that it’s financially efficient and relevant in the current market environment. With the capitalization of around $15 billion and revenue of a little more than a billion dollars in the last three quarters, Square doesn’t have any profit and it’s unlikely that it will have one in the foreseeable future, considering how weak it is financially. As there is no real fundamental backing behind the current market price, we believe that Square has every chance to decrease in value in coming months. We have opened a short position of the company’s stock on Thursday morning and plan to hold it for a couple of months, as there is more downside than upside to its price and it plays a small role in our overall short portfolio.