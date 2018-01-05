Healthcare Biotech Sector Breakout: How High Will It Go In 2018?

I fully anticipate that the stocks and funds mentioned will outperform 2017 results due to changes in tax law and the early volume increase of investments evidenced in this sector.

This article considers several of the top Biotech/Pharma ETFs and the top holdings that are delivering the highest returns.

My quantitative and technical models indicate there is at least a 20% upside in sector ETFs and even higher for many key biotech stocks in the near term.

The Healthcare sector is one of the hottest market sectors heading into 2018, led primarily by Biotech and Pharmaceutical stocks.

From the Big Picture to Individual Stock Breakouts

This analysis starts with a 14 year chart of the Dow Jones US Biotechnology Index shown below. As you can see in the chart, the last 3 years have been a classic "cup and handle" pattern consolidation period after about a 350% run up from 2012. I believe the technical analysis that I will detail below and combine with the underlying fundamental strength of the specific Biotech/Pharma stocks will show you a tremendous growth story for 2018.

The technical aspects of the multiyear chart show a number of strongly positive indicators:

Relative Strength of the Index is positive and steadily increasing for the first time since 2012 with a strong but not overbought RSI in the low 60s.

The ADX(14) measure of higher highs growing larger than lower lows confirms a positive uptrend at a relatively low level for significant upside growth potential.

The average volume in this sector from 2017 to today is significantly higher, if not more than double, previous levels shown in the DJ Biotech Index

As a composite index the Biotech Sector has gained approximately 17.6% in the past year and the strong momentum is continuing into 2018.

Exchange Traded Funds to Capture Biotech Sector Value

Seven selected Exchange Traded Funds that seek to index, and in some cases, leverage the composite of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index or the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index are shown with their respective returns in the list below. While the focus in this analysis is more on the biotechnology industry, the pharmaceutical industry constitutes a significant percentage of many of these biotech sector ETF holdings and cannot be ignored. A brief description of each of the seven ETFs will give you some perspective on the differences and strengths of each.



1. iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF (IBB) -- This is the largest of the ETFs that track the Nasdaq Biotech Index and currently has $9.91 B in assets. The one year performance is 23.99%

2. ProShares Ultra NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF (BIB) -- This is a leveraged ETF with $428.9M in assets and a one year return of 47.43%.

3. ProShares UltraPro NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF (UBIO) -- This an approximately 3x leveraged ETF with $45.4M in assets and a one year return of 71.10%. UBIO is also the most recent Biotechnology Index ETF with a launch of June 2015.

4. First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (FBT) -- This is a longstanding fund (>10 years) with $1.26 B in assets. The one year return was 40.06%.

5. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI) -- This is another longstanding fund (>10 Years) with $4.51 B in assets and a one year return of 48.69%

6. Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF (BBC) -- This is small recent fund (< 5 years) with $32.3 M in assets under management. The on year return on this ETF is 62.87%.

7. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (LABU) -- This fund concentrates daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU leverages a different biotech index than the other funds listed above with $422.7M in assets under management. It is a very recent fund and in its first full year has returned 173.11%. However, since inception in May 2015 this volatile fund is down -23.55%.

Many more funds are available to examine on ETF.com, but these seven selected funds comprise a wide range from the largest to the smallest funds all among the very top performing Biotech sector funds.

A Deeper Look at a Top-Performing Biotech ETF for 2018

For purposes of analysis and to continue this dive into more granular data, I have selected UBIO as a top-performing Biotech ETF fund with a return of 71.10% through 2017. For another reason, UBIO was highlighted in my Week 50 Breakout Forecast with a purchase price then of 33.17 and a price gain so far of over 12%.

Again briefly, the ProShares UltraPro NASDAQ Biotechology ETF is an approximately 3 times leveraged ETF with $45.4M in assets. An 18-month performance chart below of UBIO illustrates the upward-trending price channel that this highly volatile fund is trading in at the start of 2018.

The fact sheet on UBIO at ETF.com describes the fund in these terms:

UBIO is the newest leveraged play on the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index, this one being 3x the exposure of the daily gains of the index, as opposed to the established and successful 2x iteration of sister fund BIB. The index is also tracked in unlevered form by the hugely popular iShares’ IBB. UBIO gains its 3x leveraged exposure to the index through a mix of equity and swap agreements, and rebalances its exposure daily. UBIO is the second triple-leveraged biotech fund, following hot on the heels of Direxion’s LABU, which was launched a month earlier. Like all geared funds that rebalance daily, UBIO is meant for short-term trading, since compounding effects over the long term could create vast differences from expected returns relative to the index—for good or for ill. Trade this fund with limit orders. ~ ETF.com

We can see a number of strong technical indicators and price patterns on both the weekly UBIO chart above and the daily UBIO chart shown below:

The Relative Strength on both charts shows strong positive momentum with values in the 60's with plenty of upside potential.

The Weekly chart shows a breakout of the ADX 14 indicator to positive price momentum and that is also confirmed in the daily chart ADX 14 cross in mid December to positive momentum.

In both charts the price is tracking at the lower range of the positive trending price channel, with upside potential to the estimated top of the channel around 45 (19.7%) and potentially higher.

The money flow index on the daily chart has moved significantly more positive denoting higher inflows which tend to drive higher prices.





Diving into the Top 10 Holdings of a Top Biotech ETF

The Top Ten Holdings of UBIO as of January 3, 2018 are listed below from publicly available fact sheets. The largest percentage holdings comprise 9 stocks and a 5% position in cash. In total, these ten positions represent 53.67% of the fund's assets.

Next I will examine how these 9 largest stock positions look individually and analyze whether we see positive potential price performance in the coming year for these top picks in the Biotech sector. The technical and fundamental parameters assessed are based on the criteria I use for evaluating strong momentum characteristics from my doctoral research. We will start with the largest holdings and work down to the smallest of the nine stock positions.

1. Celgene Corp (CELG)



The positive RSI trend and SMA 20 crossover confirm some initial momentum in the short term, but it is not particularly strong as a breakout yet. Similar technical conditions of ADX and MFI were present in the indicators on the chart above in early June 2017.

Additional highlights for Celgene include:

An initial price target of 123.4 (+16.2%)

EPS Q/Q growth +466.70%

Forward P/E of 12.49

Sales Q/Q growth +10.20%

Analyst Recommendation - 2.20 Buy

2. Biogen Inc. (BIIB)

The positive trending trade channel is very bullish as well as the positive conditions of the RSI, ADX, MFI, and ULT oscillator indicators. Conditions most closely resemble the latter part of May 2017 for each of the current technical indicators, possibly confirming additional strong price movement.

The highlights for Biogen include:

An initial price target of 362.72 (+6.7%)

EPS Q/Q growth +23.00%

Forward P/E of 14.21

Sales Q/Q growth +4.10%

Analyst Recommendation - 2.10 Buy

3. Amgen Inc (AMGN)

The technical wedge formation appears to coming to a key price point in the range of 177 to 180 with a subsequent positive breakout move. The underlying technical indicators are all strongly positive and resemble August and December 2017 technical levels prior to breakout.

The highlights for Amgen include:

An initial price target of 190.78 (+6.1%)

EPS Q/Q growth +2.90%

Forward P/E of 14.12

Dividend of 2.93%

Analyst Recommendation - 2.10 Buy

4. Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

The technical wedge formation appears to coming to a key price point in the range of 72 to 74 with a subsequent positive breakout move. The underlying technical indicators are all generally positive and resemble June 2017 technical indicator levels prior to breakout.

The highlights for Gilead include:

An initial price target of 85.50 (+15.2%)

EPS Q/Q growth -17.10%

Forward P/E of 10.98

Dividend of 2.79%

Analyst Recommendation - 2.40 Buy

5. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Regeneron is in a negatively trending price channel with potential to breakout above the channel ceiling and start a new uptrend. This is less bullish until some price confirmation occurs to show that the negative channel has been broken. The underlying technical indicators have the potential to move more strongly positive but are currently giving weak to neutral positive signals as you can see on the chart above.

The highlights for Regeneron include:

An initial price target of 453.3 (+17.6%)

EPS Q/Q growth 45.90%

Forward P/E of 23.34

Sales Q/Q growth 23.00%

Analyst Recommendation - 2.40 Buy

6. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

The technical indicators for Vertex have all turned positive in December for the first time since late July and early August 2017. This could be the beginning of a stronger move to retest the 165 price ceiling from August.

The highlights for Vertex include:

An initial price target of 182.7 (+18.9%)

EPS this year up 80.10%

Forward P/E of 52.04 - high

Sales Q/Q growth 39.70%

Analyst Recommendation - 1.90 Strong Buy

7. Illumina Inc (ILMN)

The positive trending trade channel is very bullish as well as the strong positive conditions of the RSI, ADX, MFI, and ULT oscillator indicators. Conditions most closely resemble the August 2017 time frame for each of the current technical indicators, possibly confirming additional strong price movement above the price channel.

The highlights for Illumina include:

An initial price target of 237.25 (+2.2%)

EPS Q/Q growth 26.40%

Forward P/E of 51.50 - high

Sales Q/Q growth 17.60%

Analyst Recommendation - 2.10 Buy

8. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)

The SMA 20 positive crossover of the SMA 50 line signals a short-term positive momentum breakout for most technical analysts. This is supported by strong levels of positive money flow on the MFI oscillator and positive trends of ADX and RSI to 63 on the chart.

The highlights for Alexion include:

An initial price target of 163.7 (+32.6%)

EPS this year up 162.90%

Forward P/E of 17.62

Sales Q/Q growth 7.50%

Analyst Recommendation - 1.80 Strong Buy

9. Mylan NV (MYL)

The breakout in early December above the resistance level at 39 charted above shows a very strong momentum run that may be overdone in the short term. The RSI of 74 is typically in the range of overbought and could mark a short term price correction in the near future. The other strong indicators confirm additional positive technical conditions for sustained growth into 2018 with increasing money flow for example.

The highlights for Mylan include:

An initial price target of 46 (+4.50%)

EPS Q/Q growth 171.90%

Forward P/E of 7.99

Sales Q/Q growth -2.30%

Analyst Recommendation - 2.10 Buy

Putting the Pieces Into Perspective

When we examine all nine stocks collectively that currently make up nearly 50% of the UBIO 3x leveraged biotech holdings, the outlook looks continues to look very promising.



Each of these 9 stocks has a buy or strong buy rating from analysts. Most are poised for technical breakout or in a strong positive technical uptrend and they comprise an average estimated price target increase of +13.33%. Consider that this estimated double digit increase is of the larger cap holdings in UBIO all above $22 B market cap without consideration for the small cap firms in this sector with very high growth prospects. Further, the 3 times leverage factor of the UBIO greatly increase risk and potential returns from the Biotech sector going into 2018.

What do the Small Cap Biotechs have to offer?

So after a look at 7 biotech ETFs, the decomposition of 9 of the top holdings of the UBIO ETF, there are some of you who might still be curious about what opportunities the small and micro-cap biotech stocks have to offer. Well I'm glad you asked!



My Weekly Breakout Forecast articles published throughout 2017 and now into 2018 have identified a number of very strong biotech stocks that may continue with strong momentum in the year ahead. While the forecast selects from among the best stocks at the time across all sectors, I have highlighted some relevant strong healthcare performers from prior weeks (not too far back) as shown on the list below with a link to each original article for your further consideration.

This small sample of stocks still show the momentum characteristics for growth in a Biotech/Pharmaceutical sector that is ready for very strong growth ahead. Often the small cap stocks lead the way and signal a larger more broader move to come. This article serves to give you many different ways to participate in what I believe will be a significantly strong move for the biotechnology sub-sector of Healthcare.

Additional Value and Momentum Portfolios include:

The new actively-traded V&M Premium Portfolio for 2018 began trading on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Three of the five different portfolio categories were first offered in July of 2017. The Weekly Breakout Forecast was started in week 2 of 2017 with 40 weeks of breakout stock trading. The Breakout Forecast last year achieved 154 stocks with greater than 5% returns in a trading week and 79 stocks with greater than 10% returns in less than five days. Returns for each of the portfolios through yesterday are shown below, most have six months of performance results:

Additional articles on the different categories of portfolios and samples of research provided to subscribers are listed in my public research profile.



Additional individual stock recommendations are published monthly. My Denbury Resources (DNR) analytical article has gained 81.6% since the November selection date. DNR also was a Week 45 Breakout Forecast stock that contributed to the high cumulative returns of that portfolio.

If you are interested in subscribing to any of the Value & Momentum Breakout portfolios offered you can visit my subscription page here. Otherwise please click the "Follow" button at the top of the page and enjoy free updates on the progress of each of the different portfolios I offer that are outperforming the S&P 500 in each of their respective time periods.



As always, I wish you the very best in all your investments! Happy New Year!



JD Henning, PhD, MBA, CFE

Disclosure: I am/we are long UBIO, VCEL, DNR, XXII.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.