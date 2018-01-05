Target: Sizing Up A Potential Amazon Takeover

The deal would make sense strategically, as Amazon has shown a desire to boost its physical store count.

By Bob Ciura

Target (TGT) is up approximately 20% since our confirmed buy recommendation on August 2. At the time, we believed the stock was undervalued, and that the extreme pessimism for brick-and-mortar retail was overdone.

Since our recommendation, Target has beat revenue and earnings forecasts for two consecutive quarters. The bullish case for Target got an additional boost on Tuesday, January 2, on rumors that e-commerce giant Amazon (AMZN) could make a takeover bid. This could serve as an additional positive catalyst for 2018.

Plus, Target remains a high-quality dividend growth company. It has paid 200 quarterly dividends in a row, and has increased its dividend for 46 consecutive years. Target is a Dividend Aristocrat, a select group of companies in the S&P 500 Index, with 25+ consecutive years of dividend increases. You can see all 51 Dividend Aristocrats here.

Target is not as cheap as it was when we recommended it. But it is still undervalued, with growth potential, and a nearly 4% dividend yield. The Amazon takeover rumor is interesting, but Target remains a confirmed buy, with or without Amazon.

News Overview

Rumors of Target being a possible takeover candidate started when influential analyst Gene Munster predicted Amazon would launch a bid for the discount retail giant in 2018. According to Munster, the rationale for Amazon is that it could further its strategy of utilizing a mix between e-commerce and physical stores.

Indeed, after the $14 billion Whole Foods acquisition, Amazon made it clear that it sees a use for physical stores. After all, physical stores can be used as valuable fulfillment centers, which helps maximize distribution capabilities. And, while virtually all of the growth in retail is in e-commerce, physical stores still account for the vast majority of retail sales.

In addition, there is an important demographic overlap between the two companies: moms. According to Munster, Amazon has aggressively pursued moms through promotions such as Prime, and loading Prime Video with child-friendly content.

Financially, the deal makes sense as well. Target would be a large enough takeover candidate to move the needle for Amazon, but not too big that it would raise anti-trust concerns. Munster predicts Amazon would have to offer a roughly 15% premium to Target’s current valuation, for a total value of $41 billion.

While this is all just speculation for now, a potential acquisition would be a positive catalyst for Target shareholders in 2018. That said, even if the rumored acquisition falls through, Target still has growth catalysts moving forward.

Growth Prospects

Target is in the middle of a lengthy turnaround. It is investing heavily to improve its stores and re-position itself for a return to growth. First, Target is redeveloping hundreds of stores. To do this, it is modernizing layouts, and adding new product categories.

Target expects it can achieve a 2%-4% lift in sales for each store it renovates. By 2018, the company expects to have completed re-imagining on over 350 of its stores. By 2019, it will have re-imagined over 600 stores, accounting for one-third of its total store count.

Source: Earnings Presentation, page 84

Another major growth catalyst for Target is its small stores. Target’s small stores are being opened under the CityTarget and TargetExpress banners. These are stores with much less square footage, in places that cannot provide the necessary space to build a large store. They provide Target with exposure to densely-populated areas, such as large cities and college campuses.

By 2019, Target expects to open over 100 small stores, triple the number of small stores currently in operation.

Source: Earnings Presentation, page 77

Lastly, Target does not necessarily need Amazon. Target has increasingly proven it can compete in e-commerce. Target’s comparable digital sales increased 24% last quarter. Target is quickly boosting its e-commerce capabilities, by expanding its next-day delivery to eight new U.S. cities. And, Target recently acquired same-day delivery service Shipt, for $550 million.

Valuation & Expected Returns

As mentioned previously, Target has seen a solid run-up since our initial recommendation. While the stock is not as cheap as it was when we first recommended it, it is still trading below our fair value estimate. For 2017, Target expects adjusted earnings-per-share in a range of $4.40 to $4.60. At the midpoint of earnings guidance, the shares trade for a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.6. This is below Target’s average price-to-earnings ratio of 15.3, over the past 10 years.

Source: Value Line

We believe fair value for Target is a price-to-earnings ratio of 15-16, which is more in-line with its 10-year average. Based on expected earnings for 2017, this would result in a share price of $67.50 to $72. Using Target’s January 4th closing price of $65.85, we view Target as currently undervalued, by approximately 3% to 9%.

Target is not extremely undervalued. But it will also generate positive returns through earnings growth and dividends. According to ValueLine, Target increased earnings-per-share by 7% per year, from 2001-2016. Target has a long track record of steady growth.

A breakdown of potential returns is as follows:

1% to 3% comparable sales growth

2% share repurchases

4% dividend yield

Even figuring conservatively, Target should be able to generate at least mid-single digit earnings growth going forward. In this scenario, total returns would reach 7% to 9% per year. Target’s strong profitability allows it to return significant amounts of cash to shareholders.

For example, the company reduced its diluted average share count by 6% over the first three quarters of 2017, in addition to its hefty dividend. These returns would be even greater, including the impact of an expanding price-to-earnings ratio. As a result, Target has an attractive total return profile.

Final Thoughts

Target is making the necessary investments to better compete with e-commerce, and continue to grow in a difficult operating environment. These investments should allow Target to return to earnings growth. In the meantime, the stock is still undervalued, with an attractive dividend.

Target is one of 350 dividend-paying stocks in the consumer staples sector. You can see the full list of all 350 consumer staples dividend stocks here.

Target has 40+ years of consecutive dividend increases under its belt. It is also an undervalued stock, with growth potential moving forward. For these reasons, Target is a confirmed buy, with or without Amazon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TGT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.