Dominion Energy: No Appeal Despite Well-Timed SCANA Deal

Dominion Energy (D) has announced that it has reached an agreement to merge with SCANA (Scana) (SCG) which is really an acquisition of a troubled peer. The deal is quite substantial, valued at over $16 billion as it really is a bailout for equity investors in Scana.

Dominion's timing makes sense as the deal structure is quite smart as well, as Dominion is looking to "win" approval from both regulators and customers, creating a lot of goodwill, while it shields itself from large liabilities. That said, these payments do cost quite a bit of money as the deal looks reasonable, which makes that the decline in Dominion's shares looks a bit like an overreaction to me.

While the dip looks appealing as a tactical play, I am not that appealed to Dominion given the steep valuation, high leverage and substantial cash outflows, which applies to the sector at large, as Dominion is actually an outperformer in the industry.

An Interesting Deal

Dominion Energy has reached an agreement with troubled Scana in a deal which is constructed in a very interesting and savvy way. Dominion is offering 0.669 of its own shares in exchange for each share in Scana, marking a 30% premium on top of the average price over the past 30 days. While Scana is certainly not a small business, its former shareholders will hold just 13% of the shares of Dominion going forward. This values equity of Scana at $7.9 billion as the inclusion of Scana's net debt load makes that the deal is valued at $14.6 billion.

The deal is "inspired" by Scana's troubles over the past year after its subsidiary had to withdraw V.C. Summer units 2 & 3. Scana aimed to recoup some of the costs by hiking its prices to its customers. This makes that Scana has financial challenges, and its customers and regulators are not too pleased with the business as well.

To protect Dominion's shareholders, the deal is contingent upon approval of South Carolina to approve the nuclear solution, protecting Dominion from huge liabilities. To please customers and regulators, Dominion is willing to fork over another $1.3 billion in cash payments to all of Scana's SCE&G electric customers, which works out to $1,000 for an average residential customer. Rates would furthermore be reduced by 5%, worth another $575 million. If these payments are included, the deal value jumps to more than $16 billion. Dominion will furthermore write off regulatory assets regarding Summer 2 & 3 and will complete a $180 million natural-gas-fired power station at no costs to secure power supply.

Despite these additional gifts, Dominion anticipates that the deal will be lucrative for its investors. The company is now seeing earnings per share growth through 2020 North of 8%, up from a previous guidance of 6-8% growth per annum. The additional handouts which Dominion is making to please regulators and customers are still relatively small compared to the value destruction which investors in Scana have seen, and are essentially now being bailed out.

Customers benefit from refunds, lower rebates and power security, making everyone a winner, except for the long-term investors in Scana. Despite the premium, shares are trading about a third lower compared to highs in the mid-seventies about a year ago.

The Combination

With the purchase, Dominion will gain 1.6 million electric and natural gas customers in South and North Carolina, including 5,800 megawatts of electric generation capacity, as the future is supported by anticipated healthy demographic trends.

This will boost the reach of Dominion to 6.5 million regulated customer accounts in 8 states. The company will have 31,400 megawatts of power generation, 93,600 miles of electric transmission and distribution and other 106,400 miles of natural gas pipelines. Of course, the company operates huge natural gas storage systems as well.

Dominion ended the third quarter with $227 million in cash, offset by a debt load of $36.7 billion. This net debt load of $36.5 billion is rather substantial, as Dominion reported EBITDA of $4.8 billion in the first nine months of the year which annualised works out to $6.4 billion for an elevated 5.7 times leverage ratio.

Scana will add about $1.6 billion in EBITDA, for an $8 billion pro-forma number, as net debt will jump to $43.2 billion. As the deal is an all-stock merger, leverage ratios are set to drop a little bit following the deal.

Despite the fact that the timing of Dominion is great, and the deal is structured in a smart way, investors in Dominion are not too pleased with the deal. Investors in Scana will receive nearly 96 million shares in exchange for their 143 million shares of Scana, increasing the total share count of Dominion to roughly 740 million shares.

These shares lost $3 or nearly 4% in response to the deal announcement, reducing the valuation of the firm by $2.2 billion. This is much greater than the 22% move higher in Scana's stock, equivalent to a $1.3 billion gain. Shares of Scana still trade at an 8% discount to the implicit offer price, driven by the uncertainty regarding regulatory approval, and the fact that a deal is expected to close in nine months from now if all goes according to plan.

What Now?

I am not a big fan of regulated utilities, in part because they have huge investments coming up to replenish older power plants, have to make a transition to renewable power generation, as they furthermore need to increase spending on smart grids and security as well.

At the same time these companies often have large past liabilities, carry a lot of debt, interest rates might be on the increase and power generation might become more decentralised in the future, as the regulated model might become outdated in the future.

Dominion is guiding for adjusted earnings of $3.40-3.90 per share in 2017 which works out to $2.3 billion in actual dollar terms. Actual dividend payouts of $3.08 per share imply that payout ratios come in at 85% based on adjusted earnings, being very elevated ratio. In fact the company only retains about $350 million a year, a minuscule amount given that net capital spending is very elevated. Depreciation charges run at just $2.2 billion a year as capital spending comes in at a rate of $6 billion a year, creating huge cash outflows which are far greater than retained earnings power. This makes that leverage is only on the increase, at a time when leverage ratios are very high already.

Not Buying The Dip

Do not get me wrong, Dominion has a stellar track record in creating shareholder value. Its shares have risen a factor of 10 times over the past four decades, averaging at 6% per annum; but that is before taking into account the fat dividend which the company has typically paid out to its investors.

That said, I do find shares a bit rich. Dominion is trading at 21 times adjusted earnings, for an earnings yield of little less than 5%. Key to the appeal is the 4.0% dividend yield which looks relatively appealing in relation to Treasury yields, but allows for little deleveraging while the company continues to see large cash outflows because of its requirement to invest huge sums into the business.

I furthermore worry about the long-term trends in power generation in which consumers might get more power through more decentralised generation, while traditional power producers could be less "subsidised" by regulators and have to deal with large past liabilities. At last, a move higher in interest rates has real impact on the bottom line, but makes the dividend yield a lot less attractive as well at the same time.

Dominion is not alone in these observations, as I have concerns about the sector at large, being very underweight the sector. While the negative reaction of the market seems like a short-term overreaction, the overall valuation at >20 times earnings looks very steep. This is certainly the case given the modest growth at best, huge leverage position and potential detrimental long-term trends. This makes that I remain very bearish on the sector at large, even on good operators like Dominion.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.