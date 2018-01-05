Twitter: Steer Clear

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) is going to be a casualty of forthcoming web regulations. The impunity with which many tech companies have disavowed responsibility for the abuse of its platform by terrorists, Russian propagandists and the more toxic of its users has gone too far, and now companies such as Twitter, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) must face the inevitable regulatory backlash that is coming.

Up until now, these companies have hidden behind legislation such as the 1996 Communications Decency Act Section 230(c), which states that:

No provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be treated as the publisher or speaker of any information provided by another information content provider.

In short, a technology platform has more freedom from the legal boundaries within which traditional media companies operate. However, this defense was undermined by none other than Mark Zuckerburg, chairman and CEO of Facebook. In a Live video chat with Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, Zuckerburg stated the following with regard to Facebook:

It’s not a traditional media company. You know, we build technology and we feel responsible for how it’s used.

That is quite clear: Facebook therefore is a media company, and it is responsible for how its media technology is used. And what is true for Facebook is just as true for Twitter. And there is no shortage of issues over which such responsibility has clearly not been taken by either.

Terrorism is one serious issue that social media platforms such as Twitter can enable, with many extremist groups using it to raise funds, to recruit and to radicalize. Islamic State has proven to be particularly shrewd in its exploitation of Twitter, even having gone as far as to devise an Arabic-language Twitter app called Dawn, which was used to keep followers abreast of its message and amplify said message across Twitter.

Terrorist threats are not the only dangers that Twitter can facilitate at present. The persistence with which Russia has engaged in online efforts to influence opinion online and sow discord in Western societies was particularly evident in the 2016 Presidential election, and Twitter was crucial in that effort. According to the New York Times:

... there is evidence that Twitter may have been used even more extensively than Facebook in the Russian influence campaign last year. In addition to Russia-linked Twitter accounts that posed as Americans, the platform was also used for large-scale automated messaging, using “bot” accounts to spread false stories and promote news articles about emails from Democratic operatives that had been obtained by Russian hackers.

However, while terrorists and Russian propagandists should be held at arm's length by most reputable media outlets (and social media is a form of media - clue is in the name), the most damage that has been done to Twitter's brand is by the worst of its users engaging in vile slander. A well-known case is that of the comedienne and actress Leslie Jones, who suffered racist and sexist abuse from Twitter trolls following her role in the all-female reboot of Ghostbusters.

The point in recounting these controversies is to hammer home the fact that such things will not be tolerated indefinitely. While social media companies will try to wriggle out of their responsibility for the content that appears on their websites, they do have editorial responsibility for such content - a fact that Facebook acknowledged when it partnered with fact checkers from ABC News, AP, FactCheck.org, and Snopes to highlight any fake news circulating in their feeds. However, while this is a step in the right direction, if the companies themselves cannot make serious efforts to regulate their output, then the government will eventually step in to eliminate abuses such as those outlined above and ensure that social media is held to account just as regular media is.

One such instance of government action being taken is the U.S. Senate's proposal to amend the above-cited Communications Decency Act in order to remove immunity for websites that facilitate child sex trafficking, in the aftermath of the website Backpage.com being found to have hosted and edited adverts pimping underage girls. Internet companies such as Alphabet have acted to prevent such an amendment, but it is highly unlikely that they will be able to stop it.

For an investor, such inevitability should give pause before considering either purchasing Twitter stock or holding on to what Twitter stock they may have. The company's revenue and net income figures for the past five years do not suggest that it would weather such a regulatory storm easily.

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2012 316.93 million -79.4 million 2013 664.89 million -645.32 million 2014 1.4 billion -577.82 million 2015 2.22 billion -521.03 million 2016 2.53 billion -456.87 million

While Twitter's revenue figures have improved over time, its net income has not, and it remains a money-losing company. That is the key differential that it has from Facebook and Alphabet; while those companies will obviously also see their profits take a hit from government regulations on their operations, both of them are rich enough to adapt and remain viable afterwards. Last year, Facebook generated revenues of $27.64 billion and net income of $10.19 billion, while Alphabet generated revenues of $89.73 billion and net income of $19.48 billion.

It's hard to see such viability in the case of Twitter, however. Not even the fact that Donald Trump uses it as the primary vehicle to utter his various opinions is sufficient to ensure that the company can weather the incoming regulations and inevitable decline in revenues that will follow in consequence. In summary, all I can say with regard to Twitter is to steer clear.

Disclaimer: The author is not a financial professional and accepts no responsibility for any investment decisions a reader makes. This article is presented for information purposes only. Furthermore, the figures cited are the product of the author's own research and may differ from those of other analysts. Always do your own due diligence when researching prospective investments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.