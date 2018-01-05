8.65% Yield, Significant Upside Potential, Riskier Preferred Share

Both preferred shares from CBL have no call protection left on the calendar, but they are trading at a material discount to the call value of $25.00.

CBL-D also saw a material price drop and is a great opportunity for investors willing to harvest gains on a price jump.

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (CBL) recently cut their dividend, and the market reacted harshly to not only the common stock but also the preferred shares. The drop in prices on the preferred shares offers investors willing to trade a high risk/high reward opportunity.

Preferred shares

For investors following my preferred share ratings, here is my guide to preferred shares.

CBL-D lands a "strong buy" but carries material risk:

Source: CWMF’s subscriber spreadsheet (subscription required)

This is generally better for traders since the goal is to capture a significant capital gain to amplify the returns beyond what the yield offers. CBL-D would have been a 3 or a 3.5 prior to the credit rating downgrade and very disappointing quarter. The combination of the credit rating downgrade and the exceptionally poor leasing results required a higher risk rating.

CBL-D still lands under the “strong buy” target price. However, it gets the 4.5 risk rating. In this case, I still think the price is very attractive. However, given the lack of investment grade credit rating and significant amount of preferred shares in the capital structure, I think many buy-and-hold investors would want to take a safer security instead.

Source: CWMF

Notice the market capitalization over preferred share liquidation is only 1.54. We would like to see that number at least around 5, but both CBL preferred shares are trading at huge discounts.

There is no call protection left on the calendar. However, there is call protection in the form of trading at a significant discount to the call value of $25.00. Both preferred shares have an annualized yield to call well over 200%. That is a very unlikely scenario, if the company wanted to call the preferred shares they would buy them at the current prices instead.

The strategy

The idea here is to create a quick method of evaluating risk for buy-and-hold shareholders. However, call protection is influenced significantly by share prices. CBL-D has virtually no call protection on the calendar, but it trades at a discount of over $2.50 to the call value. That means an investor who gets called would get a capital gain worth more than a year of dividends. Since call risk is very dynamic, I created a “call risk data” section so investors could evaluate the call risk on their own.

CBL-D continues to be the highest risk and highest potential reward play. I am still materially long CBL-D. I keep a closer eye on this than on most preferred share positions. This is generally more suitable for traders since the goal is not to harvest the yield indefinitely. The goal is to capture a solid yield until a move higher in prices offers a capital gain to go along with the dividends.

Source: CWMF

CBL-D recently went ex-dividend, but the share price declined enough to remain under the target for “strong buy under.” I will keep holding these shares and watching for a higher price. The progress to the next dividend date is around 23%, making the accumulated dividend around $0.10.

Because of the price risk, I would not consider this one of the better preferred shares for investors looking to just buy and hold. CBL-D is risky, but there is a good opportunity for investors who are willing to sell if CBL-D’s price pops back up.

Join The REIT Forum for the best research on REITs and preferred shares. Subscribers have access to the highest rated forum with perfect 305/305 stars from 61 ratings. The REIT Forum offers: Spreadsheets of every REIT and preferred share I cover updated in real time with actionable buy and sell target prices. Instant actionable SMS alerts for some of the best opportunities The REIT Forum finds. Highly knowledgeable and interactive chat room for both the new and veteran investors. Weekly preferred share update of the market for what to buy, sell or hold. Rapid fire roundup to quickly go over all the common stocks. This helps investors get a quick view of all the buys and sells and why they are rated as such. Subscribers get access to a fully functional dividend portfolio tracker.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CBL-D, CBL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: No ratings in this article.