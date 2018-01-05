The Case For Emerging Markets In 2018

Considering both the potential for superior returns and the diversification benefits, investing in emerging market stocks sounds like a smart idea.

Many emerging market currencies are undervalued versus the U.S. Dollar, and economic growth in emerging markets is accelerating.

The U.S. market is expensively valued, but there are plenty of opportunities to invest in cheaper countries, especially in emerging markets.

It’s no secret at all that U.S. stock markets have delivered outstanding gains over the past several years, and valuations are quite expensive at current levels. Valuation doesn’t tell us much about potential returns in the short term, but the statistical data shows that there is an inverse relationship between valuation and expected returns in the long term. Not only that, more expensive markets are also more vulnerable to big drawdowns.

That’s no reason to despair, though. Many international markets trade at much more attractive valuation levels. Adding some international exposure to comparatively cheap markets could mean superior returns over time, and global diversification has important benefits in terms of controlling for downside risks.

Why Valuation Matters

Stock market returns depend on multiple variables, and valuation is one of the most important factors to consider, especially in the long term.

A great resource for investors interested in global stock market valuation is the book Global Value: How to Spot Bubbles, Avoid Market Crashes, and Earn Big Returns in the Stock Market by Mebane Faber.

The author examined CAPE ratios and forward stock market returns for a wide variety of countries since 1980. The numbers are quite conclusive, a low CAPE ratio means superior returns in the long term, and a higher CAPE ratio has a negative impact on subsequent returns.

Source: Global Value: How to Spot Bubbles, Avoid Market Crashes, and Earn Big Returns in the Stock Market.

Reaching a similar conclusion, StarCapital published a research paper entitled Predicting Stock Market Returns Using the Shiller CAPE. According to this data, valuation is a major return driver for stock markets over 10 and 15 years.

Source: StarCapital

While the CAPE ratio may be particularly useful as a long term valuation indicator, there is nothing magical or unique about such ratio. The chart below, also from StarCapital, shows how different valuation indicators affect future performance in different countries.

The numbers show that the traditional price to earnings ratio, price to book value, price to cash flow, and dividend yield ratios all have important implications in terms of future returns.

Source: StarCapital

It’s not about just one valuation indicator, but valuation as concept. Over the long term, lower valuations mean higher returns and higher valuations mean lower returns in subsequent years.

One key concept in investing is that risk and reward should go hand by hand, meaning that riskier investments should have higher expected returns than low risk investments. However, that’s not the case when we include valuation into the equation.

The chart from StarCapital shows the average and maximum drawdown for different markets according to their valuation levels. The image is worth a thousand words: Attractive valuation levels carry reduced downside risk, and highly valued markets are more vulnerable to big drawdowns.

Source: StarCapital

Stock market returns depend on multiple factors. When thinking about international investing, macroeconomic variables as well as institutional and political considerations can have a big impact on returns. Nevertheless, there is a clear relationship between valuation, long term returns, and downside risk.

Practical Implications

The image shows CAPE and price to book value ratio for different countries across the world. The U.S. market is remarkably expensive on both metrics, but there are plenty of opportunities to invest in much cheaper markets, especially in emerging markets and some european countries.

Source:StarCaptal

Investing in some of these countries can be uncomfortably risky to many U.S. based investors. But a vehicle such as Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets (VWO) ETF offers exposure to nearly 4000 emerging market stocks of different sizes and across different business sectors. Besides, the expense ratio is only 0.14%, so investors are getting the benefits of diversification for conveniently low cost.

Emerging market stocks are generally more volatile than those in the U.S. at the individual level. However, when seen as a diversified portfolio of companies across more than 20 countries, chances are that companies in the Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets will increase in value over the long term.

The chart below compares some basic valuation metrics for companies in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets versus Vanguard S&P 500 (VOO), a vanguard ETF that tracks the S& P500. The numbers are quite clear, the emerging markets ETF is comparatively much cheaper.

Data Source: Morningstar

Not only are emerging market stocks comparatively cheaper, many emerging markets currencies are substantially undervalued in comparison to the U.S. Dollar based on purchasing power parity. If these currencies regain some ground versus the U.S. Dollar in the middle term, this could provide an additional tailwind for emerging market stocks.

Source: Oppenheimer Funds

When it comes to economic fundamentals, it seems like the worse is over for most emerging market countries, and they are even benefitting from accelerating growth over the past several months. Needless to say, accelerating economic growth is major positive for emerging market stocks.

Source: Oppenheimer Funds

Expected returns don't depend solely on valuation levels, but also on variables such as economic trends, demographic aspects, and the political environment across different countries. However, even if valuation is only a piece of the puzzle, it's a big piece of such puzzle when it comes to maximizing returns and keeping downside risk under control.

Considering current stock valuations, diversification benefits, currency valuations, and economic trends, it looks like emerging market stocks have a lot to offer in 2018 and beyond.

