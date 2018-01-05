Take Charge! The Indisputable Demographic Wave

Discipline means thinking long term, and that is why I am sticking by Omega - it’s time to take charge!

The operators with symbiotic relationships with their capital sources will be the engines of innovation.

The underlying issue that is consistently overlooked, and often misunderstood are the driving forces behind the skilled nursing business model.

Let’s get real here, the debate is not if Omega is a white SWAN, black SWAN or purple SWAN.

Is it just me, or am I just fighting the wave of Omega Healthcare Investor (NYSE:OHI) short seller pundits chasing clicks on Seeking Alpha?

According to Population Reference Bureau, “the current growth of the population ages 65 and older is one of the most significant demographic trends in the history of the United States. Baby boomers - those born between 1946 and 1964 - have brought both challenges and opportunities to the economy, infrastructure, and institutions as they have passed through each major stage of life.”

To be clear, the true drivers for the skilled nursing sector are demographics, and in many of the bearish articles on Seeking Alpha (and other sites), writers simply overlook the argument that 65+ aged cohorts are “projected to more than double from 46 million today to more than 98 million by 2060.”

"Between 2020 and 2030 alone, the number of older persons is projected to increase by almost 18 million as the last of the large baby boom cohorts reaches age 65. Although much smaller in total size, the number of people ages 85 and older is projected to more than triple from 6 million today to nearly 20 million by 2060."

In a recent article, SA author Beyond Saving writes:

“In the bullish arguments for OHI, I have not seen an argument that the fundamentals are going to start improving. At best, the argument has been "the fundamentals are not THAT bad".

The author adds:

“Julian, myself and other bears have focused most of our criticisms on the macroeconomic environment for SNF REITs. I am bearish on the entire industry, and most of the points Julian made can be applied to every other SNF REIT as well.”

It’s one thing to say macro trends are declining, but the real trend driving skilled nursing are indisputable demographics. I consider the term “macroeconomic” to be somewhat of a misconception, because the government is really trying to help make healthcare more cost-efficient. That’s not so much about the government saving money, it’s more about getting as many people as possible to access beds. Simply put, we are running out of beds in the United States.

In other words, it boils down to supply and demand.

The proportion of older adults living in nursing homes increases considerably as they reach ages 80 and beyond. While just 7% of women ages 80-89 lived in nursing homes in 2010, this share almost tripled (19%) for those ages 90-99 years and jumped to 35% for those ages 100 and older.

Even if the shares of older men and women living in nursing or skilled nursing facilities in the future remain constant at 2010 levels, the larger number of Baby Boomers will mean substantial increases in the number of people needing such living arrangements after 2030.

For example, while 1.3 million people ages 65 and older lived in nursing or skilled nursing facilities in 2010, this number would rise to 2.3 million by 2030 and nearly 3 million by 2060.

Although U.S. policymakers and others have had many decades to plan for the inevitable aging of the Baby Boom cohort, it is not clear that sufficient preparations have been made to meet Baby Boomers’ anticipated needs in old age.

It’s true that in the 1990s the system was broken and Omega and many other healthcare companies had to pivot, but today the demographic forces are indisputable, and the true macroeconomic trends reflect the strong demand in skilled nursing properties.

(Photo Source)

The Consolidator: Omega Healthcare Investors

As 4sightHEALTH explains:

“Fortified by a long period of robust reimbursement, the SNF sector today is a $120 billion market with over 15,000 nursing homes. SNFs serve two vital functions in the larger healthcare delivery ecosystem: long-term custodial care and short-term post-acute rehabilitation services.



These two groups of patients require very different services. Long-term care patients require fewer services, are reimbursed at a lower rate and are less profitable.



Rehabilitation patients require intense therapy over a short period of time with the expectation they will return home. While costs for these services are higher, reimbursement has more than offset them. Accordingly, SNFs seek rehabilitation patients to bolster profitability.



The SNF market is attractive to operators because patients are plentiful, SNF services are low-cost, not particularly difficult to deliver and generate steady revenue through Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement.



Capital providers, particularly lenders, are attracted to the market given the heavy real estate nature of the business. The largest capital cost is the facility itself and even small operators can secure mortgages from local banks.



Over time, REITs have become a meaningful owner of SNF facilities, particularly those operated by the large, more sophisticated operators. Steady reimbursement increases and growing patient volumes have historically offset rising rental costs.



...



High-quality SNF operators will become increasingly valuable as coordination throughout the care continuum becomes more integrated and accountable.



To make that possible, the SNF ecosystem must evolve. There is an imbalance between facility supply (too many custodial SNFs) and demand (not enough high-performing SNFs). Too few SNFs have the facilities, the technology and the care management capabilities needed to participate in coordinated bundled payment arrangements and attract privately-paying long-term care residents.



...



For the capable survivors, this turbulence presents an opportunity to “reinvent” SNF services with new business models that will satisfy market demands. The operators with symbiotic relationships with their capital sources will be the engines of innovation.



High-performing SNFs will become less facility-centric and resource-intensive. They will become more community-oriented and deploy technology adroitly. Sophisticated sensors will prevent falls, monitor health and facilitate timely interventions. Smart communications systems will engage patients, increase social connectivity and enrich daily living. Value-based services and happy customers will proliferate.”

Facts and Fundamentals

I enjoyed reading Beyond Saving’s article on Omega, and as usual, I wanted to make a few clarifications or add some color. As I said, SWANs come in many colors, not just white or black, so let me provide my purple SWAN assessment…

Beyond Saving wrote:

“Occupancy is likely to remain down and with it, rent coverage rates for OHI’s tenants will remain low.”

Thomas: As noted, demographics drive the skilled nursing sectors, and I see no reason to believe occupancies will continue to decline. Utilization climbs in the age 70-80 cohort, and the “sweet spot” is the 73-76 age range. By 2060, nearly one-quarter of Americans will be ages 65 and older.

Beyond Saving wrote:

"Ciena Healthcare (Omega’s largest operator) had at least 21 promissory notes that were loans other than working capital and costs over half a million in interest expense in their Michigan operations.”

Thomas: Ciena generates around $90 million in rent for Omega (nearly $1 billion of assets). The debt referenced by Beyond Saving is just around $5.5 million... who cares? This is like a fly on the rhino’s behind (purely a rounding error).

Beyond Saving wrote:

"The Communicare purchased four facilities and in connection with that acquisition took out four loans, secured and unsecured. Including a mezzanine loan from OHI.”

Thomas: OHI did provide a mezz loan, but it had nothing to do with the master-lease deal between Communicare and OHI. These leases are in a completely different legal structure, and OHI participated in the mezz deal because it was opportunistic and because of the credit quality of the operator.

Beyond Saving wrote:

"Rockland Trust has committed to providing $35.0 million of the $60 million financing package to Signature Healthcare.”

Thomas: This appears to be the wrong Signature entity. The Signature that OHI leases from does not have debt from Rockland.

Beyond Saving wrote:

“Ark’s acquisition of HMR was financed by Walker & Dunlop...”

Thomas: This pre-dated OHI’s acquisition of the Ark (Orianna) portfolio. Ark was built by borrowing money to buy assets (typical private equity deal). It borrowed money instead of leasing buildings, and later Ark sold the properties to Omega. Also, Omega’s leases with Orianna don’t allow for additional debt to be incurred, unless it is for working capital and the tenant has to get permission.

Beyond Saving wrote:

"When you say a company has 1.32x rent coverage, you are saying that their EBITDAR is 1.32 rent. So Ciena’s rent is $86.2 million. If their EBITDAR coverage is 1.32x, their EBITDAR must be $113.78 million (86.2 x 1.32). After they pay rent they have roughly $27.58 million left (113.78-86.2)."

Thomas: To dumb this down... after paying rent, the residual cash flow will be used to pay interest, taxes and cap ex. What’s the big deal about $500k in interest? Also, thanks to tax reform, the pass-through tax bill is 20% less (39% to 29%), and I argue that the 1.32x rent coverage is sound. As pointed out, most of the operators have low or no leverage, and Omega’s management team has done a very good job managing its portfolio-level risk.

Beyond Saving wrote:

“my research suggests that SNF operators are likely to obtain leverage for a variety of uses including acquisitions, operations, medical equipment and other capital expenses.”

Thomas: That is true but not within Omega’s lease silo structure. There is always a bad apple, but isn’t that importance of diversification?

Beyond Saving wrote:

“At the end of the day, the best management team in the history of the world is not going to overcome the circumstances of the macroeconomic environment.”

Thomas: As I alluded above, demographics are driving the macroeconomic environment. Furthermore, I consider Omega’s management team to be high-quality. As illustrated below, the company was forced to cut its dividend (both the common and preferred in 2001) when a new management team was brought in (led by CEO Taylor Picket). Out of 300 assets, around one-third were foreclosed, and by the end of 2003, the company was recapitalized. Picket was brought in to effectively sell the company, but he has stayed on to become the classic consolidator and a Dividend Contender.

Take Charge!

One of the most important features of our risk assessment strategy is to analyze each individual REIT security based on a number of quality rating factors. We call this the Rhino REIT Rating model, and this scoring system is used to determine whether a company is a SWAN or not a SWAN (in some cases, we have a few ugly ducklings).

After carefully screening each REIT, we determine our recommendation, and in the case of Omega, we are maintaining a Buy rating. Arguably, risks are elevated within the skilled nursing sector, but we believe Omega’s management team is equipped to continue with its transformative strategies and to become the quintessential consolidator.

I agree with Beyond Saving: “if things get worse it will be tough, but as there is more clarity, Omega looks really cheap.” The current share price reflects things will get worse, but the reality is, Omega will have to lose ~$50 million in revenues to support the value that Mr. Market has placed on the shares.

One of the reasons that we use the rhino as our team mascot is because we know that rhinos don’t follow the herd - sometimes you need to have a stomach to withstand the volatility. Discipline means thinking long term, and that is why I am sticking by Omega - it’s time to take charge!

Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos, and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors, if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking. If you have not followed him, please take five seconds and click his name above (top of the page).



Disclosure: I am/we are long APTS, ARI, BRX, BXMT, CCI, CHCT, CIO, CLDT, CONE, CORR, CUBE, DDR, DEA, DLR, DOC, EPR, EXR, FPI, FRT, GMRE, GPT, HASI, HTA, IRET, IRM, JCAP, KIM, LADR, LAND, LMRK, LTC, MNR, NXRT, O, OHI, OUT, PEB, PEI, PK, QTS, REG, RHP, ROIC, SKT, SPG, STAG, STOR, STWD, TCO, UBA, UMH, UNIT, VER, VTR, WPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.