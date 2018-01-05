Sonic Corp's (SONC) CEO Clifford Hudson on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Sonic Corp (NASDAQ:SONC) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call January 4, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Executives

Clifford Hudson - Chairman, CEO & President

Claudia San Pedro - EVP & CFO

Analysts

Sharon Zackfia - William Blair & Company

Matthew DiFrisco - Guggenheim Securities

William Slabaugh - Stephens Inc.

Nicole Regan - Piper Jaffray Companies

John Glass - Morgan Stanley

Brett Levy - Deutsche Bank

Gregory Francfort - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Jeffrey Bernstein - Barclays

Michael Gallo - CL King & Associates

Good afternoon. Welcome to the Sonic Corporation's first quarter of fiscal year 2018 earnings call.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that the comments made during this conference call are not based on historical facts and are forward-looking statements.

This call is a property of Sonic Corp.

The company has posted their fiscal first quarter earnings slide show presentation on the Investors section of the website for you to review during this conference call and after the conference call for up to 30 days.

Clifford Hudson

Thank you, Anne, and thank all of you for joining us today. In our presentation here, kind of three main objectives I'd like to walk through before turning it over to you for questions. First, I'm going to share some thoughts on the first quarter and provide context for the sales that we experienced during the quarter. Second, I'd like to give you an update on the progress against some of the strategic initiatives that we've talked about in the recent past, including last quarter. These are really focused on product, price and promotion as we continue to evolve the ways that we're kind of reinforcing our commitment to our core consumer and build the bridge from our current methodology and strategies to our 21st means of consumer engagement. Then finally, I'll turn it over to Claudia San Pedro, our Chief Financial Officer, so she'd walk through the details of our financial results and the main elements of our 2018 outlook, which are largely unchanged.

So with that, you can see on, before you hear the highlights for the quarter, we reported adjusted earnings per share of $0.30 a share on a 1.7% decline and system same-stores sales. In the quarter, we got the benefit of $0.04 a share from a lower tax rate that was driven by the timing of option exercises. The same-store sales consisted of positive check of approximately 1%, and that was on an offset by negative traffic in the quarter. That made weather negatively impacted sustained same-store sales in the quarter by 150 basis points.

Margins at our company-owned drive-ins decreased by 10 basis points to 13.5%, and that's reflected the benefit of our recent refranchising efforts than offset by deleveraging on some negative same-store sales experienced in those stores, inflationary food cost and also decreased discounting.

In the quarter, we opened 5 new drive-ins and our current area development agreement pipeline includes future commitment, store commitments increased at the rate of 6% versus same period last year, same point in time last year. And then finally, we returned -- we continue to return to cash to our stockholders purchasing 41 million of stock during the quarter, or approximately 4% of our shares outstanding.

Now shifting then to recent promotions, let me talk a little bit about the sales performance in our first quarter. As I mentioned before, as you've seen online now, our same-store sales decline of 1.7% was lower than what we aspired to clearly. But given that impact of weather, sales are pretty consistent with the trends we communicated on our fourth fiscal quarter conference call earlier. Now that is -- we're seeing improving underlying traffic and in particular as measured by in getting a comparative piece measured by MPD Crest, our same-store sales gap versus competitors has closed in recent weeks as we continued to address kind of the value gap there between us and some of our competitors, but we're doing so with our stronger brand attributes in our promotion. So there are a number of things I'd like to talk about related to that.

One, we think some of what we're doing is evidenced in some level of simplification that stems from our some moderate approach, the daily offers and the establishment of strong everyday value position. So kind of a narrowing some of our messaging that we're focused. And rather than emphasizing large range of deeply discounted value items or kind of a value menu approach, our focus has been in the recent past and will be on compelling price points, on core items in that broad consumer appeal, such as the Carhop Classic, which ran from mid-September through November and our Double feature, which is a burger and shake for $3.99 and that began at the end of November and continuing through to today.

In addition, we also kind of energized our proprietary day part offerings and it also accelerates our product innovation, particularly items of the higher differentiation, such as snack focus pretzel stick and low-calorie Sonic fizz that will be coming down the pipe in the near future. Items such as these really highlight some of better for you positioning we're moving to and affordable snacks that we believe can play well in kind of shoulder day parts. And they're good contenders against our competitors cheap a la carte offerings.

It's worth noting in our view that as we've begun to pursue this approach in earnest, we have seen material increasing in consumers value perception of our brand and their intent to visit the scoring we see from surveys, which should be a positive leading indicator to continue to improve traffic trends prospectively. So it's our belief that this promotional strategy does a good job of highlighting our higher-quality differentiated products and should do a good job of driving greater loyalty as we continue to stay focus in this way.

Now we talked for a number of years about how we see momentum on our business being through the flywheel that you see depicted on this slide. We have seen an improvement in traffic trends as we have initiated some of the tactics I was describing previously. But as I mentioned last quarter, we're also pursuing more significant strategic changes to better engage with our core customers over the near and long-term. We have spoken before about how we are reinvigorating the flywheel you see pictured here, building a bridge between 2020 media plan of the past and present, and our digital consumer engagement strategy while at the same time, leveraging core Sonic brand equities of fun personalization and variety. So I thought what I might do is to update you on what we've accomplished in the recent past regarding the main components of the flywheel and what initiatives are in progress and process now and fill in some of the detail what we think within future state of these initiatives could look like.

So looking to those elements of the flywheel, first, starting with the media. In the first fiscal quarter, we shifted the majority of our national TV spots to 15-second ads. This is a shift 30-second ads previously. And we have also optimized the mix of our ad placement. The consequence of this growing our GRPs by approximately 10% and in the process, increasing the number of impressions to our core consumer. So 10% in this fiscal year. And as a point of comparison or context, our 2017, our fiscal 2017 GRP growth was flat. So this is a nice thing to see this 10% increase this year.

Over the coming months, we're also going to be increasing our mix of digital media and elevating our social media presence along the way yes as well. You should start to see some new creative as we get into the spring with additional spokespeople, I would say and the format we're using with our creative. I want to quickly reinforce though that we're not moving away from our [indiscernible], but we are broadening our messaging capability and methodology. Over time, we would intend to leverage this greater breadth of content communication channel to tell more diversified brand stories to more targeted consumer segments. Our plan would be to talk more about authentic ingredients as well as products we have, along with lower-calorie options, great variety as we've had in the past but also high levels of customer -- of menu customization. And the targeted or more targeted communication should also dovetail nicely with the components of our ICE strategy as they come online including our -- including in-app messaging and our CRM platform.

Now as it relates to flywheel and the product in day part elements of that, I spoke earlier about our drive simplify our promotional strategy by offering kind of more sharper value LTOs, but also reenergizing day part promotional activity and improving the differentiated innovation. We've made good progress, particularly on these first two areas of the sharper value LTOs and the day part focus. I think we've made good progress in these recent months with strong emphasis on showcasing the quality of core menu items. And in the near term, you ought to expect to see more progress on new product front including some unique, kind of better-for-you options as I made reference to earlier and differentiated products at affordable entry-level price points. So along with this, we're also going to be focusing on menu simplification. We have begun doing this with our operators, we'll do more so prospectively. We should also yield some good operational simplicity with an ongoing effort that will include the continued pruning off low turning SKUs of the stores, pair down drive-through menu, fewer sauces, toppings or builds for LTOs. And as well you should see from us pure promotions that do better job leveraging core products, and while at the same time addressing all consumer needs. So we expect our 2018 to also include the launch of our order ahead functionality on our app. And in our view, our driving drive-in store format and menu diversity is going to give us a distinct advantage in personalizing the experience for all Sonic customers. But it's also, I think this is going to an effort that really redefines convenience beyond what historically has been thought of primarily a physical location. So we are well underway with the order ahead pilot and we're looking ahead to expanding to a full market ahead of us near term.

Okay, shifting to profitability. At end of the day, our franchisee profitability will determine the success of our brand. And as you expect, our intention is that our marketing and product efforts are -- will have the effect of driving improved top line results and profit for our franchise operators. We have been hard at work, I would also say though in the back of the house, working on profit initiatives that are independent of that top line figure.

Our franchisees have been activating the inventory management tool that's now part of the new POS system. Our company-owned stores generated 50 to 100 basis points of margin improvement when that tool was implemented in our stores. And many franchisees are recognizing the same type of results, same type of opportunity now.

We're also rolling out a new labor scheduling tool. This is a web-based tool, it's a very crew friendly, it's good, nice mobile interface. It should ease the burden for store managers, but also help crew management and ultimately, improve our labor efficiency. And our view is that there's another 50 basis points of opportunity on labor costs through the implementation of this tool.

Now shifting to the development activity in our system. Improvements in store level sales from profits really combine to drive development, and it's really helped our pipeline over the last several years. Over the course of the past three years, the system has increased also the number of rebuilds and as we say, rebuilds and relos, relocations. And that speaks to our franchisees continued confidence in our future because that's really been a substantial investment on sustained basis.

In addition to that, as it relates to franchisee investment, it's likely in 2018 on the relo and rebuild front that we'll see slight slowdown, mostly because we're reaching completion point, a near completion point on the rollout of our POPS and POS initiatives, and these have been catalyst for many of our franchisees to re-examine real estate and potentially make other really riding changes before investing the amount necessary for the POPS refresh. So that said, we expect the rebuild-relo program will be a continued area of focus perhaps with quite numbers we've seen over the last several years.

Now as it relates to new unit growth and its impact on our momentum. We're also targeting by this increase a growth -- growth in the number of net new store opened in 2018 and are looking to expand our footprint with new store commitments throughout the country. As I mentioned earlier, our current area development pipeline is up 6% versus same time last year. So it's nice to see that incremental vote by our franchisees, you might say.

With that I'm going to turn it over to Claudia San Pedro to walk through the financial performance of the quarter and related guidance. Claudia?

Claudia San Pedro

Thank you, Cliff. For the quarter, adjusted earnings per share improved 25%. Our adjusted tax rate was 25.1%. This rate includes the recognition of $1.7 million in excess tax benefits in the first quarter related to the exercising of stock options, effectively lowering our adjusted rate 11 percentage points and benefiting the first quarter adjusted EPS by $0.04. We had expected this benefit to occur over the year and included it in our earnings guidance. Since the recognition of the benefit based on the timing of employees exercising options, it is difficult to project when the impact will occur, resulting in volatility quarter-to-quarter.

Excluding the impact of tax reform, our annual tax rate guidance remains the same with respect to this adjustment.

System-wide same-store sales declined 1.7% during the quarter, check improved 1%, more than offset by traffic declines given unfavorable weather and the continuation of intense competitive pressure. As discussed, excluding the impact of weather, our same-store sales would have been flat and we are pleased and encouraged by this improvement entering.

Franchise revenues increased by almost $100,000 or 2.3% as a result of increased royalties from our refranchising effort, somewhat offset by same-store sales declines.

Total company adjusted operating margin improved 165 basis points to 21.9% in the quarter, driven primarily by a higher mix of franchise stores. Overall, in light of the sales environment, we were pleased with company drive-ins margin performance for the quarter. Commodity cost inflation is the primary source of unfavorability in the food and packaging line item, then a little bit higher discounting. Excluding commodity cost efficient, we saw year-over-year favorability in fixed costs, reflecting improved drive-in level management and relatively flat labor costs, reflecting the brand refranchising of underperforming drive-ins, which offset the deleveraging impact of sales declines.

We have locked in most of our commodity cost through the third fiscal quarter and anticipate our commodity basket to be up between 1.5% and 2% in fiscal 2018, with the rate of inflation decreasing gradually from the second fiscal quarter to the fourth fiscal quarter.

For the quarter, we ran approximately 1.1% pricing at company drive-ins while the system was at 1.2%. We will determine pricing in the spring, but based on the current consumer environment, we plan on continuing to take conservative approach.

With respect to labor, we are seeing hourly labor inflation of between 2% and 2.5%, excluding the impact of higher minimum wage in Colorado. As you know, consistent with our multiyear plan, we are continuing to make investments in -- wage investments to not only improve customer service but to improve retention, lower turnover, and improve labor productivity.

As we look to our free cash flow deployment, during the first quarter, we repurchased 1.7 million shares for $41 million as part of our $160 million share repurchase program for 2018. We are expecting to return an additional $24 million to shareholders via dividend in 2018, a 14% increase from fiscal 2017 on a per share basis. Returning cash to shareholders remains a key priority. With our refranchising initiative now behind us, we have increased our targeted leverage ratio from 3x to 3.5x net debt-to-EBITDA to 3.5x to 4.5x, and expect to finish the year towards higher end of the range. This higher ratio is consistent with a more stable, highly franchise business model and affords us continued financial taxability throughout the business cycle.

We anticipate accessing the debt markets in the near future with the objective of locking in for our favorable interest rate, staggering our debt maturities and ensuring that we can comfortably meet our operating capital return priorities over the medium and long-term.

With respect to capital structure, we ended the quarter with $23.5 million in unrestricted free cash. We anticipate free cash flow of approximately $60 million to $65 million in 2018, excluding expenditures related to build-to-suit development projects, as well as the impact of the recently passed federal tax legislation.

We anticipate CapEx of between $38 million and $40 million. Excluding build-to-suit expenditures of approximately $4 million, CapEx is expected to be between $34 million and $36 million. As we look at our fiscal year 2018 outlook, we expect system same-store sales to be flat to up 2% in fiscal year 2018, with second half comps outperforming first half. And as you know, our fiscal third and fourth quarter tend to be our strongest quarters for our fiscal year. We are maintaining our adjusted EPS guidance for 5% to 10%, excluding the impact of a lower effective tax rate resulting from the recent tax legislation. We estimate that the new tax bill could reduce our full year effective tax rate by 8 to 10 percentage points for fiscal 2018.

Our blended federal statutory rate for fiscal 2018 will fall from 35% to 25.7%, and we are in the process of completing a comprehensive analysis on how the bill will ultimately affect other tax items that will impact the total effective tax rate and how that in turn will impact our earnings and free cash flow.

For the year, margins at company-owned drive-ins are expected range from 15.1% to 15.7% depending on same-store sales performance. We continue to expect upward pressure on labor cost in 2018, driven by minimum wage increases, continued investment in drive-in management wages and overall tightness in the labor market. We anticipate the 50 to 100 basis points pressure in same-store labor to be partially offset on the P&L by the benefits of our refranchising particularly in the first half. We also just recently completed the implementation of new labor scheduling tool and hope to see approximately 50 basis points of improvement throughout the fiscal year from this tool.

Our projected SG&A expense for 2018 is approximately $76 million to $78 million, and is relatively flat with 2017 $78.7 million expenditures, reflecting an organizational realignment of talent at the corporate office late this summer. Given our recent refranchising initiative and an increased focus on marketing and technology, we eliminated certain positions across the organization and are reallocating resources to marketing and technology talent, which we anticipate will help fuel the initiatives outlined earlier by Cliff.

As already mentioned, excluding the impact of the new tax legislation, our expected tax rate for fiscal 2018 is 35%. This takes into account the Q1 impact of the adoption of ASU 2016-09, which favorably impacted the tax rate for the quarter by 11 points but is projected to smooth out during the remainder of the year.

With that, we will open the call for questions.

Sharon Zackfia

I guess, one quick question and one follow-up if I could. The drive-in openings had a little surprises with the franchisee openings decline year-over-year on the first quarter, I don't know if that was expected for you. I know you talked about confidence in the pipeline, but maybe if you could talk a little bit about only 5 opening in the quarter and what might have caused that and the cadence for the year? And then secondarily, on the cash that you'll get from the lower tax rate, what would be anticipated usage for that cash?

Claudia San Pedro

So I'll answer the second question first with respect to the tax reform legislation and the impact on cash. As you know, we've been making proactive investments in labor and technology, both from a recurring and capital perspective. So we feel good about those investments we're making. We're always continuously evaluating if there are other investments we can make that will achieve a good return. Having said that, given the fact that we've been really proactive and we're not capital constrained, we believe that the additional cash as a result of the tax reform legislation would largely benefit stockholders. Now with respect to the development pipeline, we did anticipate a couple more openings. But the reality is given some weather issues that we saw on the first fiscal quarter that impacted that a little bit. The other piece, Sharon, is that as we look at our pipeline for fiscal year 2018, it is weighted towards the third and fourth quarter openings. So that is a big piece as we look out at this year's opening. So that's really more the issue there.

Matthew DiFrisco

Two questions. With respect to the 150-basis-point weight on the same-store sales in the quarter from the weather, I'm sitting in New York right now and we just got hit with a weather bomb. I'm curious, is this 150 basis points done and behind you when you look at your portfolio of stores on a regional basis or are we sort still in the middle of that? So when you're looking at the comps, should we be weather sensitive as well and continue to factor that in and mute some expectations until that sort of clears up itself?

Clifford Hudson

Well, the weather impact that's continued into this quarter, it was not just a first quarter issue. We actually started December with a little more favorable weather. And we're feeling good about the month. But it's as you know, on just proceeding this [indiscernible], there's pretty widespread weather, which affected our markets because it affects the large part of the country. So this has not been helpful in the last, I guess, you'd say two weeks. And we'll just have to see how the weather continues from here, Matt.

Matthew DiFrisco

Looking at the comment you made, 10% more GRPs in 2018. Does that require you to spend more, 10% more? Or are you just getting, are you stretching your dollar more and getting more GRPs have the cost gone down where you're getting the same for the same amount -- more for the same dollar?

Clifford Hudson

We're getting more for the same dollar. It is largely, as I said, there are some other refinements, it's largely going because we're going from 30-second to 15-second commercials. And while the dollars are largely the same, you get -- you don't -- you get an improvement to gross rating points because of the impressions, you just get to be on television more. So you get more impressions with the same customers.

Matthew DiFrisco

Excellent, excellent. Last comment here or question. With respect to the wage pressure, that 2 to 2.5, is that going to be pretty much static throughout you think? Or is that going to be something that could jump up in certain quarters as we get towards the end of the year? Have you factored that? Is that how you're looking at it to sort of get a little bit heavier in the back half?

Claudia San Pedro

Can you repeat the first part of that, Matt, again?

Matthew DiFrisco

Wage pressure of 2% to 2.5%, is that currently what you're seeing? Or is that sort of guidance for the full year and you're getting you assume ahead of your level of wage pressure and inflation in the back half of the year?

Claudia San Pedro

That's what we're seeing currently. I think with respect to what we expect to see is we might expect to see a little bit more of that, particularly if we look at our Colorado markets. We know they're under mandated minimum wage increases beginning January of each year, I think for the next two years as that remains. So 2% and 2.5% reflects what we're currently seeing and we expect that to increase probably by about 50 basis points over the rest of the fiscal year.

William Slabaugh

So after this quarter's comp, you maintained the guidance of 0% to 2%. So it looks like you're implying an average comp guidance of call it 2% or better for the year. So you mentioned you recently closed that gap versus some of your peers. But I wondered if you would elaborate a little bit more on that? And what gives you the confidence you're going to return to the more consistently positive same-store sales growth numbers?

Clifford Hudson

Well, through the winter time, the big variable is weather. And that's not been helpful recently. But we saw as the quarter progressed, we saw the business get stronger month-by-month then moving into December, we don't usually talk about the current quarter. We did last time to give color just because of the nature of the current challenges. And so I'll offer a little bit that today since you're asking well, what gives us that confidence. November was better than October and December, at least through Christmas, the first three weeks or so of December, it was December was stronger than November. And we're looking at this at decent single-digits comps.

Once this weather turned frigid on a broad basis because kind of like all bets are off. But the underlying traffic and the nature and tone of the business in terms of what we are promoting, what consumers reaction was, their sense of value we are offering, the shift in traffic that we're seeing, all of these things were moving to the positive. And then as I mentioned, we also received industry data, we mentioned specific in MPD Crest and November was better than the earlier months and December was much better than November as it relates to a comparative peace with our industry peers.

William Slabaugh

Great. And follow-up there if I could, in some of the things you did during the quarter. Can you talk about what you saw throughout the launch of the $2.99 Carhop Classic and then moving that up to $3.99 with the double feature, what that showed you in terms of where Sonic needs to be from up price point perspective to drive profitable traffic, and the feedback from franchisees as you had those different price points out there?

Clifford Hudson

Well, yes, I can offer that. I would offer to you that the general matter, where all franchisees allot higher price points and they like lower price points as a general matter. But this is a bit of dance that we had to do as it relates to what we offer and why and what the objective is with the consumer and ultimately, I mean, this is the question how we get people a lot and then was there do when they come on lot. So we have moved between those two price points and those are different offerings, they're not identical. The $3.99 includes a shake, which is a richer offering. But there's no doubt that the cheaper price does get a, all things being equal, the cheaper price consumer is going to see better value there. So there is that attention at all times what is the price point in order to assist in drive-in practice -- driving traffic in this kind of value-sensitive time and where competitors are very, very stock on that, the key large competitors in particular.

So we have to be sensitive to that and yet at the same time, try to positively impact what the customer does when they come on lot, i.e. buy incremental goods in order to improve the size of ticket and the margin for the operator. So our operators are more comfortable starting with something that's higher-priced. But customers are more comfortable starting with something that's lower-priced. So I see an unending tension to some degree. Our job is to show the operator how in either situation we're going to work to both drive traffic and make the money.

Nicole Regan

Two quick questions. If you could go back to the discussion around menu simplification and ski rationalization. I think it was pretty crystal clear. What I was wondering is, how does it impact the frozen beverage dessert platform, if at all? Do you need to do the same work there? Or seeing that as a core strength, do you leave that unchanged and why?

Clifford Hudson

Thank you. I think there's more than one way to go about this. Some of this does have view of what's coming in the back door, some of it have to do with what's being placed on the menu. So there is the opportunity to simplify utilizing both. As it relates to the dessert side, I have to say, Nicole, that I think we're working a little bit more diligently with what we put on the menu. And so the complexity of literally the [indiscernible] of it as well then the operational challenges that, that complexity presents for the operator. So I think for that aspect of the menu, it's a little less what's coming in the back door, a little less how we prepare it more the volume of items that are there and the complexity that, that presents for the operator. This is a multistage process, it's not a one-stage deal. We made some changes this fall with the implementation of the menu, we'll make more changes in the spring with the next menu that comes out broadly. And this thematic piece of trying to reduce what comes in the backdoor, but even when we don't reduce what comes to the backdoor make, some menu adjustments to make the menu itself less complex as point of interface for the consumer, then hopefully less complex for the operators as well is our strategy.

Nicole Regan

Great. And then just last final, quick question. Tax reform clearly benefits you on a consolidated basis. But I assume also franchisees that they're small business owners, is there an opportunity for them to take those savings, if you will, or that benefit and accelerate the pace of development? And if that's possible, when -- how quickly could that happen?

Clifford Hudson

Well, we have meetings with our franchise leadership in a couple of weeks, and we'll lay out with them some thoughts we have on how that could be most effectively utilized. They are independent operators, these are their profits. It is our objective to try to show them their profits are best utilized by following the business, whether it's existing stores or new stores. Historically, when we've had expansion of profitability that store low, we've had considerable usage of that for new drive-in expansion. I can't, I wouldn't want to try to lay it out for you today that we have a basis for saying that's what will happen to this money. But, clearly, we will be talking to our operators about whether to reinvest in the business or to existing units or new units.

John Glass

Do you think that the current value platform that you have, the $2.99 offer and that you have outlined, is going to be sufficient to continue to drive traffic in light of what the national brands are going or doing now on a value basis? Do you have contingency plans in place to drive further value offers, for example, if those showed traffic than maybe you have thought?

Clifford Hudson

Well, it's a good question and a legitimate one given some of incremental things coming down the pipe. We had continued to play with the blend of this in recent months to try to see both what consumers reactions to from a survey standpoint, but then also what happens to traffic sales and profits. So we have liked, as I mentioned a moment ago, John, we have liked the way this has progressed and I mean, from an absolute standpoint, I'm talking about from a relative standpoint, the way this has progressed for us, October toward November toward December. So absent these weather challenges, this has moved in a direction that are positive learnings for us and gives us more optimism about our business. Some of the stuff that's coming down the pike may create a greater challenge.

The thing I like about where we are is that we have moved away from some of the things we're doing in '16 moving into '17 that were a good deal more me to sort of if I used the term these days, that has multiple meanings, doesn't it? But replicating what our competition is doing in '16 going to '17 whereas I think what we're doing in this fall of -- the summer here with the fall of '18 into the winter is relying more heavily on products that differentiate us and attaching price elements to that. And I think this will help us from an identifying characteristic as to what it is we're offering. In other words, when you do a $2.99 deal and it includes these Onion Rings, freshly breaded Onion Rings, if that's appealing to somebody, there aren't a lot of places to run out and get that. This is part of the strategy going forward of trying to focus having elements that are included like that even though it would be price-sensitive.

John Glass

Okay. So as I take it from that answer, you're going to stay the course on this strategy rather than react?

Clifford Hudson

Well, we will on the strategy, we may have to modify tactics along the way. But I think for the time being, we will stay on strategy.

John Glass

Can you just also remind us where new store returns are for franchisees on a payback period or cash and cash return? I think it was sort of a threshold whether it's a 3 or 4-year payback period that kind of spur development in the past. And are you at that threshold now from a return characteristic?

Claudia San Pedro

John, this is Claudia. Our ideal return that we'd like to achieve is about 18%, where we are currently at about 14% to 16% depending on the market type that you're in. So what we're doing on we were addressing that through our multiple levels. One is we're looking at our investment cost of our building to see if there are ways to garner some efficiencies from that perspective. The other front we're looking at is, two, on the profitability front, which Cliff mentioned earlier, is really working with all of our franchisees but obviously, this would benefit us with new units as well and implementing good back-office tools to ensure that they're extracting as much profitability on a day-to-day basis so they can get that return on investment. And then finally obviously growing top line. So we're not where would like to be, but we've got some initiatives in place to improve that.

Brett Levy

Just a few questions. One, long-term and just a couple really in the near-term landscape. You gave us some updates on technology, which you care to share anymore additional metrics, download usage, what you're seeing from the traditional app as well as what you're seeing in that -- in your initial test? And then also since you are truly a destination in the QSR world, how do you feel right now about that everything that's going on with either direct delivery players or the intrusion escalation of third-party delivery? Because obviously, even with mobile order and the customization, people still have to drive to you as opposed you driving it that to them? And then I have one other question.

Clifford Hudson

Okay. So on the technology front. Where we are giving you a feedback on downloads, et cetera, are not the most relevant measure today, eventually it will be. I think the issue from our standpoint is where we are in terms of staging the elements of the order ahead because that, we have all other elements on the app that we need other than integrating or order ahead into the broad usage. So we are in the immediate future stepping that up in terms of the number of tests stores. Our objective after that would, once we work out the bugs with that group of stores is then go to a market. We anticipate doing that in this fiscal year. Our hope and expectation would be by spring, early summer we'd be able to go to a market. And as we move then move that direction, it's a question once again of working out bugs and talking about how we start stepping there.

So the issue for us is to make sure the operational bugs, both as it relates to the customer-facing technology, but also the integration at the store level and operational training is adequate for the task. So you're right, I didn't talk about it as much because I want also make it clear, we're going to move that direction, the world's moving in that direction. When you look at what's happened in retail business, obviously, absolutely transformational. And I think the opportunity even as it relates, those that can successfully move to consumer interface from a technological line standpoint will also eventually be able to leverage the shift that you're referring to of delivery and beyond because this is all going to get more far more complex than we envision today. So our objective is to get the bugs worked out on this thing, get moved to next level of integration and kind of keep marching. Your first and second question I think we're technology-related. I mean, the development pieces -- excuse me, the delivery pieces is going to be a challenge for the whole industry. But I think those of us that get the technological interface down as a key part of integrating well into our business will be a position to leverage that differently than our peers. So what was your third question?

Brett Levy

In the past, you used to provide us with really the benchmark of your long-term algorithm. Just curious how much of that is still true and what you think about right now as the latter of your algorithm between sales community growth, margin expansion, bottom line just overall EPS?

Claudia San Pedro

I think you're referring to our multiunit or multilayer growth strategy, bread that we've had in the past and what we've talked about this given the fact that we moved our 95% franchise business model there really three layers and same-store sales growth, unit growth and then use our free cash. And as we look at the way does interplay our perspective as we believe we can get anywhere from that it could be 12 to 17% earnings per share growth with the same-store sales in unit growth comprising about half of that contribution to earnings growth. And use of free cash contributing the other half. So obviously, depends on the year. With tax reform that obviously, changes that are learned them a bit and will be providing more context of that on future but we provided what within the tax rate will go down to. So I think did you have one more do want to or your attic?

Gregory Francfort

Just quick question on the tax reform piece. May be besides CapEx, how do you think you guys your franchisees and the consumers are going to respond? Do you back, which is to get pushed higher or investment in product quality or more aggressive discount I guess, I'm just wondering if the response going to from that sort of perspective?

Clifford Hudson

Well, the consumer standpoint is a little bit difficult to assess because the things that we all different material but the material that Irene would indicate that the average consumers taking a wait-and-see view of what this really mean for them and keep in mind our average consumer is not on the end from asset dollar amount standpoint is going to get the biggest benefit of the tax cut, if you're talking about 60,000, $70,000 household income. May get some benefit it's not going to be the same as the largest part of beneficiaries of that tax cut. So I think the consumer wait and see what's in their pocket before they act. Historically, when they do have a windfall like that, it has been good for our industry. But I think we're going to wait-and-see because I don't think people are going to spend before they get it. As it relates to our operators, as I mentioned earlier, I think may be in response to Nichols question, we are going to be talking to our operators about what we believe is thus were their business in all uses of capital, there are independent operators and listings are there election to the greatest degree. But they're also successful business operators and I think of it can show them effective uses of these capital good them good returns then that's the business there in.

Gregory Francfort

Got it. That all make sense. I just had one more. Just in terms of the lapse, you guys have clearly very easy lapse in the second quarter. But I think if you go back couple of years, I think the second quarter was an area where you saw strength for a few years as you build out some of your food offerings. How should we think about the comparison? Should we be thinking about it on a two year stack basis or as ridiculous as it sounds, on a four year stack basis?

Claudia San Pedro

I think what I could probably tell you, probably more looking at it from a four year stack basis. And a to put it in context, our second year is our weakest and volatile -- second quarter, sorry. As you look at that, I think to look at it from a traditional lens, hey last year should -- was a really tough comps, so this year should be really easy. It's difficult to approach the second fiscal quarter with that methodology because of the impact that weather can have and the seasonality of our business. So I think in light of that, I would look more on a four-year basis. And that's why as you know, Greg, when we talk about our business, and we said this repeatedly and I still don't know that it sinks in, is that the second fiscal quarter, in many ways, whether it's good or bad, is not indicative of our same-store sales -- underlying same-store sales trends on a consistent basis.

Jeffrey Bernstein

Great. A couple of questions. One, just thinking about the QSR category as a whole. I think you mentioned, you kind of compare yourself to NPD CREST. And I think the message was that based on that data, the NPD data was accelerating October into November, November into December, as where you. I think you said you're closing the gap to a certain degree. I'm assuming that still means that -- wondering if you can size up maybe the underperformance gap, and whether or not you're confidence returning to kind of exceeding the NPD or whether you think that's tougher near-term with the larger peers as you mentioned just being so much more aggressive?

Claudia San Pedro

So a couple of things on that. One, we didn't see acceleration or improvement in October, November, December with the NPD CREST data for the QSR category. That is not in fact what was shown. What we did see and what we talked about was in December, we saw an improvement, a continuation of improvement in our trends from what we saw in our first fiscal quarter and the first few weeks up until the holiday, which is the most current information that's available to us, that our same-store sales performance was at or slightly above the weighted brand and peer brand average for the competitive set, which we took as a positive sign because we have been underperforming there pretty consistently up to probably about the past three or four months, and we've been slowly narrowing that gap. But December was certainly a significant improvement when we look at it on that relative basis.

Jeffrey Bernstein

Got it. I think, if I heard you correctly, your trends did improve in October into November and November into December. And I think you even said before, the most recent whether the past couple of weeks that you're very pleased with the solid low single-digit comps. That should give us some frame of reference for what you're tracking again prior to the past couple of weeks?

Clifford Hudson

You think that correctly.

Jeffrey Bernstein

Got you. And then just in terms of the pipeline. I know you mentioned, I guess, up 6% year-on-year. But the opposite side of that, I guess, as you acknowledged, the new unit returns are 200 to 400 basis points I guess below what you'd say is the ultimate target. So I'm just wondering, are you confident in accelerating the growth near-term and presumably still on track for that 2% to 3% net unit growth? I'm just wondering when you see that maybe happening. Because I thought you mentioned at some point that you're seeing less rebuilds and relocations near-term as the franchisees were kind of still working on the POPS and POS. I wasn't sure if that's also true for the new unit growth or whether you're still comfortable the pipeline would translate into a nice acceleration in net new units?

Clifford Hudson

So there are different dynamics there, and I think you're kind of touching on that. There's different dynamics. The reloads and rebuilds and the focus on those. We've encouraged our operators to focus on reloads and rebuilds because it's a great investment. We've shown with stores -- I mean, oftentimes stores build on the same side but sometimes in the same trade area, moving to the corner from mid block, et cetera. We've had wonderful success with these. No small part, the reason that our operators, our franchise operators have increased in the last several years in addition to our urging, it has been because of this POPS and POS implementation. If you're going to make that investment, then you ought to ask and answer the question is it this building or a new building I want to invest in? So this is really special focus on this point, and given the urgency to the issue of do I scrape and rebuild here on the site, do I move to a corner, do I move a block away, et cetera.

We're coming down to a point where so much smaller portion of the system now that's not made that POPS and POS investment in some on-site refresh that's expected. So that's why we are saying the POPS and POS thing is not likely to continue at the same pace as of the last several years. It's a logical outgrowth of that initiative having played out, you might say, successfully, at least from the standpoint of just adoption. Now as it relates to new start development, the pipeline -- we do note that the pipeline has increased. So part of what we're trying to say to you is folks are staffing up and have stepped up in the last year. Returns are part and parcel of this and challenges returns can and will affect the pace at which operators develop.

So at all times, it's incumbent upon management to be instilling optimism in our franchisees and operators generally that we have a path to continue growth, top and bottom line, sales and profitability. We have a long-term strategy for growth of the brand. And that focus -- I mean, these guys are signing 15-, 20-year mortgages. So that kind of focus I guess what encourages the folks. If we had a sustained sales and profitability challenge, it's not going to help development but it is management's objective, just as we talk to you now about what we've seen in the last number of months, to do the same thing with our operators and continue to show them the path towards strong returns on their investment. We'll see how the year progresses. And if the competitive environment has challenges been the recent past, that won't help development. It won't stop it, but it won't help it.

Jeffrey Bernstein

I got you. And just lastly, clarify the tax reform comments you made. I think you said near the end of your remarks that you expect the effective rate in fiscal '18 to be down 8 to 10 percentage points, yet I think the statutory you mentioned is coming down 14. So I was wondering how much of that is nuance just for this year. I'm assuming we're thinking more like a high-teens tax rate starting, I guess, it will be in fiscal '19. I don't know whether you're trying to encourage to still use the 35% tax rate this year and the EPS growth up 5 to 10, yet you're going to be returning a lot more cash presumably this year. So I'm just wondering -- assume that rate starting in '19? Are you trying to keep people kind of thinking about the 35% for this year, for now, and EPS only up 5 to 10.

Claudia San Pedro

No. I think what we're trying to tell you is that 35% we think will be impacted by about 8 to 10 percentage points. A lot of that for fiscal year '18. As we look the fiscal year '19, Jeff, and if we look at the federal statutory tax rate, that's going to go from 35% to 21% based on the tax reform legislation. However, as you know, we still have to look at state taxes and their other tax programs. So as part of the tax reform legislation while the federal statutory tax rate went down, there were another -- a number of other programs that were impacted by that tax reform legislation. So we're in the process of assessing -- look, in some cases, there were some programs that were eliminated, so they're going to be phased out, which might not have a positive impact, and there are some others that might have been accelerated positive impacts. So we're currently assessing that. I think that as we've talked about the 8 to 10 percentage points you can take off of that 35% for fiscal year '18, for fiscal year '19, you might see a couple more percentage points go down because we'll be realizing the full 12 months benefit of that, but it's not going to go down into the teens.

Michael Gallo

I just want to delve in again on some of the impacts the tax reform may have on just the broader labor market when we look combined with some other companies are doing in terms of proactively increasing wages. And how -- as you look forward, given where we are in the economic cycle, given where wages and turnover are, how you think or whether you think reinvesting some of the tax reform savings in labor might end up being a good investment and getting proactively ahead of what might become more inflationary and drive more store level turnover?

Claudia San Pedro

I think that's a great question. If you've been keeping up with our story, I think you're aware that we've been on a journey over the past few years of we've been making incremental wage investments over and above what the labor inflation has been. So if you look at on a per drive-in basis for our brand for instance, for company drive-ins, what you'll see is our wage inflation a year ago was about 1.5%, currently it's about 2%, 2.5%. We've been making about an incremental other 2% to 2.5% investments in wages, focused about the crew and assistant manager and first assistant manager level. So for our standpoint, our investments in labor have already been ahead of that wage inflation that's been experienced by the market. And that's been primarily because we have been proactive about making sure that we're trying to get ahead of any additional tightening that may occur so we can continue to retain quality talent as we work on initiatives to improve customer service. So is there the opportunity to reinvest it? Certainly, there always is. I think we'll certainly go back and review it. But what I would remind everyone is we have been on that journey, and we've been doing that for the past 3 to 4 years now in different phases.

Michael Gallo

Okay, great. And then just a quick follow-up question. When I think about the balance you had, you've certainly taken a sharper approach to value over the last 6 to 9 months. Obviously, you're doing it in an environment now that's a little more inflationary and you have sort of the margin impact of that. But how do you ensure that, that value is driving an incremental customer into the restaurant and you feel more confident about different types of promotions that you have in fiscal '18 versus fiscal '17 as opposed to just trading a customer that's coming in for the restaurant anyway down...

Claudia San Pedro

The way we look at that is we get consumer data, we're able to assess based on the consumer data how many of those samplings incremental visits were based on the promotion and how many we were able to retain with additional incremental frequency in the next 60 to 90 days. And I think one of the encouraging things we saw with some of our most recent promotions over the past few months is that we're increasing the level of trial and driving a little bit more frequency on our base business, which is that core entrée business, which is good to see. What we're seeing over a year ago, and really when we introduced the boombox, which was the fourth quarter of fiscal year '16, is that we saw with that consumer, that was a consumer that was not a loyal consumer, and they were really just interested in the deal. And so what's great about having promotions that are distinctively Sonic, whether that's corn dogs or hand breaded onion rings with our Carhop Classic, is that your introducing them to different product categories that are unique to us and it's not just about the deal.

Matthew DiFrisco

I know you guys are coming up against your cutoff times, so I'll keep it quick. Just as far as the promotional activity, I think you said Claudia in your remarks that the commodity cost not only had some inflationary pressures but also some of the discounting. It sound like that might be confined to the quarter. So if I look at the 28.3 relative COGS, the Carhop Classic looks like that might have had a couple of basis points of pressure that might not continue into the out quarters, is that correct to assume? If you could sort of quantify that for us?

Claudia San Pedro

Sure. I think in general, as we talk about, we're trying to find out the right balance of driving profitable traffic. What I would tell you is, what you're more likely to see is, I wouldn't expect that level of discounting. There is still going to be some discounting because that's the environment we're in. The bigger piece that's going to be coming into play that we -- as we look at our most current system P&L data from our franchisees is our commodity cost inflation is going down as we expected, and that will positively impact their P&Ls.

Clifford Hudson

Thank you. And thank all of you all for participating today. We're happy to be able to have the opportunity to talk to you about our business and our basis for optimism going forward. If you had questions after today, feel free, as we mentioned in the outset, to call Corey Horsch here at our company headquarters, and he'll be happy to pick up from there. We look forward to seeing you along the way. And as always, appreciate your interest in our business. Take care. Happy holidays.

