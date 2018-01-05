Is This Smoke Stock Past Its Prime?

There are potential catalysts moving forward, but they are tied to the government which requires caution from investors.

-As "America's Most Successful Stock", Altria Group (NYSE: MO) - formerly known as Philip Morris Companies Inc., is a treasured name in the investment community, especially those biased towards dividends. This is for good reason. Altria Group has used an outsized dividend, strong earnings growth, and multiple spin offs over time to deliver robust investor returns for the past several decades.

Altria's well renowned management team has taken various measures to diversify the business to protect against the downside of an eroding customer base in the US smoker demographic. Despite these moves, Altria is still a cigarette company at heart. The means by which Altria succeeded over the past 50 years will be nearly impossible to repeat over the next 50. While there are some significant catalysts for growth possible over the next 10 years, the fact that the tobacco industry in the United States is at the mercy of regulators, these catalysts have question marks tied to them.

Because of the uncertainty, I like Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) over a long term investment horizon. A company literally cut from the same cloth as Altria, the international market along with ownership of IQOS technology make it a long term portfolio staple.

Returns Driven By Strong Cash Flows

Altria has been dominant both as an investment, and as a company that has simply crushed its competition over the years. Just how dominant has Atria been? Consider the performance gap between that of the S&P 500 and Altria stock over the last generation. source: CNN Money

Altria stock has absolutely crushed the market, requiring only a modest investment of $151 (about $1,075 in today's world) in 1968 to produce a millionaire decades later. Now Altria is a well known stock, so I won't waste your time by completely rehashing the formula for success. Essentially, Altria produces an addictive product in the form of (mainly) cigarettes. Cigarettes cost very little to produce, and sell for gobs of margin. Because of this, Altria generates ungodly amounts of cash.

FCF (in billions) Revenue (in billions) FCF % of Revenue 2012 3.76 17.50 21.5% 2013 4.24 17.66 24.0% 2014 4.50 17.95 25.1% 2015 5.58 18.85 29.6% 2016 3.60 19.34 18.6%

Typically, I look for companies that turn at least 10% of revenues into free cash flows. Altria is consistently generating cash flows at more than twice that efficiency rate which has enabled Altria to shower investors with share buybacks and dividend hikes. The share count is consistently dropping, and Altria is a dividend champion with a streak of annually increasing dividends that spans almost five decades. Altria has consistently grown its dividend at a rate that far outpaces inflation, averaging more than 8% per annum over the last five years.

MO Shares Outstanding data by YCharts

How Altria Has Thrived In A Deteriorating Market

It is a well known fact that the US smoking population is shrinking. While the vast majority of smokers continue the addictive habit, decades of anti-tobacco campaigns have taken its toll on smokers. Fewer people are picking up the habit in the first place, and this gets worse with each generation.

In the mid 1960s, more than 40% of adults in the United States smoked cigarettes. Today that percentage is less than half, currently at around 15%. Despite this decline, profits have continually grown at a high single digit rate, and over long periods of time. Altria earned $1.54 per share in 2009, the year after the spin off of Philip Morris International. In fiscal year 2016, Altria earned $3.03 per share if you subtract out special items. How has Altria performed so well despite the headwinds of a shrinking market? In addition to the continual share buybacks, there are two main drivers.

First off, Altria has done a fantastic job taking market share with its leading cigarette brand "Marlboro". Altria's Marlboro brand has seen a multi-decade surge in market share, which now stands at 43.4% as of Altria's 2017 investor day. As a company (so all brands including Marlboro), Altria currently owns just over 51% of the United States cigarette market. Obviously failing to grow its portion of a shrinking pie would have proven a disaster for Altria.

In addition to market share gains partially negating the macro decline of smoking, tobacco companies have been able to aggressively raise prices on cigarettes in order to help further boost income. The average cost of a pack of cigarettes has tripled since the turn of the century.

These two measures have successfully produced operating income growth for Altria's largest business segment. Despite the US smoking rate declining at an accelerating rate, Altria's operating income from smokeable products has grown at a robust CAGR of 7.6%.

Not A Question Of Success, Rather A Question of Sustainability

As an investor with a long term outlook, I am focused on the long term prospects of a business when deciding whether to invest in a given stock. I strive to buy quality companies, and hold them for extremely long time frames (if not forever). I believe that compounding is best utilized when it is allowed to "do its thing" uninterrupted, rather than me trying to outsmart myself by "trading", or attempting to time the market. I want to feel confident that a business will sustain its success 10, 20, 30+ years from now.

Only a fool would look at Altria's track record, its formula for the success its achieved, and manage to come away unimpressed. However when trying to determine how long Altria can successfully swim against the current of a shrinking market, the discussion gets much more interesting.

I do not fear the pricing scale of cigarettes. Cigarettes are so darn addictive, that they are extremely inelastic (which essentially means insensitive demand wise to price changes). If cigarettes become too expensive a habit for an established smoker, I would wager that 95/100 scenarios result in a smoker cutting back elsewhere than their smoking habit itself.

My concern focuses on market share growth that has trailed off, while smoking continues to decline. Marlboro is - by far - Altria's largest cigarette brand, and its market share is essentially flat over the past three years (43.8% in 2014 vs 43.4% current). If this market share growth continues to stall out, it will be tough for Altria to compensate for this. Smokeable products are still by large, the core business of Altria. While the company has aggressively branched into smokeless products, and the alcohol industry via its wine holdings and stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE: BUD) - selling smokeable products is still the bread and butter at Altria. Smokeable products represent an overwhelming majority of both revenues and operating income (about 90%).

The smoking demographic is slated to continue getting worse due to a number of factors that are continually eroding the smoking population.

Taken from the Center For Disease Control:

The average life expectancy in the United States is currently 78.74 years. Meanwhile, the typical smoker passes away (on average) ten years earlier than the average citizen. Statistically, the 65 year and older age bracket is at high risk of death in the coming years. This age bracket represents 8.4% of the current smoking population.

Furthermore, the CDC also states that approximately 16 million of the approximately 36.5 million estimated smokers in the United States live with a smoking related disease. Because the effects of smoking on a person's health are more pronounced over time, it is logical to ascertain that this statistic skews towards the older half of the age bracket. Meaning, there are more sick smokers aged 45+ years old, than those aged 18-44. This is another sign that the rate of decline in the industry can accelerate as the current generation of smokers face health issues, and/or pass away over the coming decades.

The upcoming generation of smokers is not poised to fill the shoes of the current generation. Only 13% of the current smoking demographic is aged 18-24. Furthermore, the younger half of the smoking demographic (adults aged 18-44) are more aggressively attempting to quit than the older half.

source: Center For Disease Control

According to a 2011 study by drugfree.org, of the approximately 70% of smokers who want to quit, about 6% actually succeed in doing so.

As long as the decline in smoking in the United States doesn't accelerate too much, this is a long term problem for Altria - not a near term one. Retirees and others who have made a fortune off of Altria's long term successes should NOT panic. I am simply pointing out that the formula that has worked for the past 50 years, will not work so well over the next 50. Altria will not see the type of market share gains from decades past, making it more difficult to negate the effect of a shrinking smoking demographic.

Reasons For Hope.... Come With Question Marks

When thinking about the long term prospects for Altria, there are two big potential catalysts. However, they both come with serious question marks that make me pause as an investor. The first - and most near term catalyst, is the potential of IQOS. IQOS is a heating tobacco product developed by the 2008 spin off to form Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International has put multiple billions of dollars into the research, development, and implementation of this product as the "future" of the tobacco industry. It claims to be a drastically safer alternative to traditional cigarettes, eliminating up to 95% of the toxins from tobacco smoke because the product heats the tobacco instead of burning it.

The early results seem promising. After beginning in Japan as a test market in late 2014, the data is starting to build.

source: Philip Morris International

The product is continuing to eat market share, while showing a very high smoker conversion rate.

source: Philip Morris International

IQOS is now launched in *key cities* in 25 markets.

source: Philip Morris International

This will continue to grow as Philip Morris is investing to try and grow production capabilities as quickly as possible. By end of 2018, production capabilities should be approximately 100 billion heated tobacco units. Philip Morris is licensing IQOS to Altria for use in the United States. Philip Morris and Altria are awaiting a pending application with the FDA to market IQOS in the United States as a product that is NOT equal to cigarettes. The fundamental argument behind IQOS is that because it doesn't burn the tobacco, and is less detrimental to a user's health, that it is not the same as a cigarette and therefore should not be as heavily scrutinized/taxed as traditional cigarettes.

IQOS has been a huge hit thus far for Philip Morris International, and would be very lucrative for Altria if the FDA rules in favor for IQOS. This FDA application is the first of its kind in the United States, and a successful ruling would give Altria sole rights in the US for IQOS as well as the benefit of being "first" to breach the market. While Altria will undoubtably be throwing a lot of lobbying efforts behind this, it is no sure thing that the FDA rules in Altria's favor on this. The FDA has been clear on its ambitions to curtail nicotine addiction in the United States. Philip Morris International is using the "hey look, we admit that cigarettes are bad for you - so we proactively came up with this superior "alternative" approach with foreign bodies as it rolls out IQOS across the globe. In the end, I think the chances are greater than not that Altria gets what they need from the FDA to effectively roll out IQOS in the United States. The tax stream from tobacco brings a lot of money to Washington, and as they say: "money makes the world go 'round". I think the end result is the passage of IQOS - but I do not believe it escapes the taxation treatment that traditional cigarettes endure. It will be fascinating to see how this plays out.

The other big catalyst for Altria is the marijuana topic. Marijuana has long been a natural fit for big tobacco at the "eye test" level. That talk has only grown louder as the legalization of marijuana has gained traction across the country on various levels.

source: Newsweek

Similar to tobacco, there is incentive to legalize in the form of massive tax revenues. While states are opening up to the idea, it is more of a political issue than tobacco. Getting marijuana legalized at the federal level could take some time, as the idea would see a lot of push back from conservative states. Still, the potential is lucrative. According to a study by Arcview Group, the legal marijuana market could see US revenues hit $21B by the year 2021. A minority compared to the current US tobacco market of $121B, but a scaled move such as federal legalization would be a game changer.

Both IQOS and the marijuana industry have been providing long term optimism for investors. However, caution should be heeded as both of these catalysts are reliant on the government. There is no telling with certainty whether either of these will come to fruition. If they do, there is no predicting the types of tax/regulation type strings that could come attached to either of these issues.

My Long Term Tobacco Pick

Because of this uncertainty, I like Philip Morris International as a long term tobacco play. The reasons are numerous:

The company is very similar to Altria. They are sister companies, and both carry the runaway leading brand among smokers in Marlboro. The only difference being, Philip Morris International sells exclusively outside of the United States. This can also expose Philip Morris International to unfavorable currency conditions in which a strong US dollar can adversely effect the bottom line for Philip Morris. However, the operations of Philip Morris International are strong on a currency neutral basis. Philip Morris is consistently growing earnings at a high single digit - low double digit rate on a currency neutral basis. The currency factor may cause volatility in Philip Morris's bottom line, but shouldn't matter over the long term as currencies fluctuate back and forth.

Philip Morris International boasts strong market share, but it is not as extensive as Altria's reach in the US market. There is room to grow for Philip Morris brands - especially Marlboro, as its status of top selling brand give it that "premium" appeal. I think that Philip Morris International's market share could continue to expand over time.



source: Philip Morris International (data excludes USA, China)

While the global smoking demographic is also shrinking percentage wise, population growth is actually outpacing it causing growth in the amount of smokers in the global market. While developed societies such as the United Kingdom and Australia are working hard to curb smoking, smoking is more engrained in the culture of other markets such as France, Russia, and Asia. There are also global growth areas such as developing countries and the untapped Chinese market. China is actually - by far - the largest tobacco market on the planet. Controlled currently by government backed China National Tobacco Corporation, any penetration in the future by Philip Morris International would prove very lucrative.

Philip Morris International is also better positioned to benefit from IQOS. Philip Morris developed and owns the technology. Philip Morris also benefits from not relying on a single government entity for approval to market and sell IQOS. If IQOS fails to get off of the ground in the United States, it is still well positioned to succeed internationally.

Summing Things Up

I should begin my wrap up by emphasizing - I am not forecasting the doom and gloom of Altria Group. The decline of smokeable products in the United States will remain a "slow burn" (sorry for the pun) instead of a drop off - even if the rate of decline accelerates in the coming years. Altria is flush with cash, and stands to benefit from the recently passed tax reform bill as its typical 33-35% tax rate will now fall to 21%. This will give Altria even more cash to get creative with - or simply further reward investors. If you currently have Altria in your portfolio, I recommend you keep it there.

The point I am driving home, is that I don't think Altria's next 50 years will look as good as their past 50 years without some serious hurdles being cleared. The simple facts are, that the drivers behind Altria's success in the face of a declining smoking demographic are eventually going to run out of steam, and give way to fewer people smoking every year. Altria no longer has the international market to piggy back off of thanks to the spin off a decade earlier.

I feel that growth opportunities are more abundant in the international market, which makes Philip Morris International the best long term tobacco play. In addition, IQOS has a more clear runway to success in foreign markets than a single government entity in the United States that Altria must depend on. Ultimately, Altria faces more question marks over the long term while both companies hold similar market advantages.

