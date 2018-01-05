Fourth Quarter 2017 Commentary And Review

by: Broadleaf/Doug MacKay

Growth stocks enjoyed strong results in the fourth quarter, bringing full-year 2017 returns on a net of fees basis to 36% for the Broadleaf Growth Equity Portfolio. After lagging the major indices considerably last year, 2017 was certainly growth's opportunity to shine. Our annualized returns are ahead of the S&P 500's over the past three, five, and ten years, and are also in the top quartile of large-cap growth managers over the last one-, three- and ten-year periods.

For further information on the quarter and our investment outlook, please view Broadleaf Partners Fourth Quarter 2017 Commentary and Review below.

