Higher Oil Prices And Production Will Pop Profits For Chesapeake

In recent downgrades of Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK), profitability of CHK was questioned. The company has been spending money on development beyond its earnings. CHK has been selling parts of its business to pay for this spending. The good news is that its overall debt has been falling over time to about $9.8B at Q3E 2017, even if CHK has had to sell good portions of its assets to achieve this. The overall rating of 31 analysts is 3.1 (a hold). The average one-year price target is $4.51 per share.

The stock closed at $4.07 per share on January 3, 2018. In other words, a gain of almost +11% is expected by the average analyst. That is not a bad expectation in an unsettled market, and the analysts do know about CHK's profitability problem. If oil prices keep rising (or stay at about the current level of $60/bo), then CHK should be much more profitable than it has been recently. The price of the stock could double or more.

When some expect the price of oil to rise to $70/bo or more in the next 1-2 years, the outlook for CHK looks a lot brighter. Keep in mind also that CHK has far more of its current assets held by production than it has had in the past. That means that for many of its fields it can develop at its leisure. In other words, it can spend in line with its income if it chooses to (or will be able to soon) without losing assets to expiring leases.

Oil is becoming increasingly important to CHK's top and bottom lines. CHK produced 86,000 bopd in Q3 2017. By October 30, 2017, it had raised that to 99,000 bopd. It is well on its way to meeting and likely exceeding its forecast of 100,000 bopd of oil production for Q4 2017. That is an added 14,000 bopd for roughly 92 days (one quarter). The prices in Q4 2017 have ranged from about $50/bo to about $60/bo. I will estimate an average price of about $56/bo for the entire quarter.

That translates into a revenue gain of about $72 million for the quarter. Add to that the roughly $6/bo average price gain from the additional roughly 24,000 bopd unhedged in Q4 2017. This should yield approximately another $13 million in added revenues for a total of about +$85 million in added oil revenues in Q4 2017. This is considerably higher than the $41 million GAAP net loss in Q3 2017. Even if you figure production, gathering, processing, transportation, interest expenses, etc., CHK's gain should still dwarf its net loss in Q3 2017.

The Q1 2017 Net Income result was +$75 million (or +$0.08/share). In Q2 2017, Net Income was $470 million (or +$0.47/share). The Q3 2017 Net Income was -$41 million (or -$0.05/share). The extra oil production and the higher oil prices in Q4 2017 should ensure that the Q4 2017 Net Income will be positive. The consensus whisper Net Income is +$0.24/share. The consensus whisper revenue number is $1.19B. CHK is due to report Q4 and FY2017 earnings on February 1, 2018.

FY2017 Net Income profitability ensures that CHK will see its P/E ratio become positive after it reports. Yahoo Finance cites CHK's FPE as 5.29. This is the expected P/E at the end of FY2018. After CHK reports Q4 2017 earnings, the forward year will shift to FY2019. I would expect the FPE to move even lower at that time. The consequent lower FPE together with a positive P/E should make CHK's stock move higher on earnings, and the earnings virtually have to be good with oil prices having improved throughout Q4 2017.

Yes, natural gas prices did dive lower for a while in Q4 2017. However, we are currently seeing a sharp cold spell, especially in the northeast. This should help natural gas prices. In addition, the Dominion Energy Cove Point liquefaction facility (LNG export facility) is expected to go online in early 2018. It has a nameplate capacity of 5.25 mtpa (approximately 0.69 Bcf/d) of LNG (liquefied natural gas). This is natural gas that is being exported to Japan and India.

It should effectively add to natural gas usage/demand. That should provide another impetus for natural gases to move higher (or at least not move lower in 2018). US Nymex February 2018 Natural Gas futures closed at $3.01/mmbtu on January 3, 2018. Normally, they rise in the winter. The recent cold snap is really the first bad one of this winter. The bad news is that the EIA expects the US to add 6.1 Bcf/d to its natural gas production in 2018.

CHK has significant natural gas hedges for Q4 2017 and FY2018 (see charts and data below).

The 2017 hedges should provide good price stability for Q4 2017 natural gas sales, even in the face of the dive in natural gas prices. Natural gas prices have largely recovered recently. The 2018 hedges are a good safety net against a further dive at some time in 2018. Still expected growth in domestic natural gas usage and further exports growth such as via pipelines to Mexico have led to EIA raising its Henry Hub average natural gas spot price to $3.12/mmbtu for FY2018. This should be good news for CHK investors.

CHK appears to be well positioned as long as oil prices do not fall drastically. It should be able to grow its oil production further in 2018. It should be able to get some higher priced hedges going forward (at least for a while). The closing February 2018 Nymex WTI futures price of oil on January 3, 2018 was $61.63/bo. That is far above the swaps price of $51.74/bo for 2018 cited above. It should also allow CHK to hit the top collar price of $55/bo for the collars it already has. All of the above should lead to greater profits for CHK in 2018.

In addition, there have been widespread protests in Iran of late. Iran has restored its oil production to about 4 million bopd (2.3 million bopd of exports). Some believe the unrest in Iran may cause President Trump to impose sanctions again on Iran. He might feel the Iranian people deserve to determine their own government. This has been an issue since 2009.

The most educated in Iran seem to want a separation of church and state. Naturally, the mullahs do not want to give up power, and the mullahs control the poor and uneducated. The widespread protests may lead to disruptions in Iran oil production. The disruptions may be for many different reasons, but the civil unrest itself may be enough to push oil prices higher for the near term.

There has also been unrest in Venezuela and Libya as well as other places. The top oil analyst at Evercore ISI believes oil prices will rise to about $70/bo by the end of 2018. 32 analysts and economists estimated that WTI oil would average $54.78/bo in FY2018. The EIA estimates a WTI price of $52.77/bo for FY2018. This is lower than some other forecasts, but it is still higher than the prices have been in recent history and it probably does not take into account much geopolitical risk.

That has been mounting of late. It probably does not take into account the increases in worldwide demand many economists are expecting due in part to the new US tax bill (i.e. better US economic expectations). An article I wrote on oil in October 2017 (oil article link) is still likely a good reference for the overall oil supply and demand situation. It is worth a read, if you are a serious oil sector investor.

CHK has also made significant changes to its debt maturity schedule (see charts below).

The 2017 outlook as of October 30, 2017 is the bottom chart of the above two charts. There is no longer any secured debt that is due before 2021. Some were worried that CHK had pledged all of its assets against its debt. This is no longer the case for the next several years at least. By the time 2021 rolls around, CHK will have had a lot of time to either pay the secured debt or to roll it to a later date. On top of this, CHK plans to sell $2B to $3B worth of assets in FY2018. These monies will be used to pay down debt further and to pay some development expenses.

Not only is CHK paying down its debt over time, it is also increasing its capital efficiency at the same time (see charts below).

The above are very impressive charts, which compare CHK's costs to those of many of its peers. CHK is a clear leader. The normal multiple for converting natural gas mcf into boe is 6 (on an energy equivalent basis). I presume the 15 mcf example is to make one boe of natural gas roughly equivalent to the price of a barrel of oil. In either case, the comparison for CHK is impressive. CHK is making similar progress with its other costs.

It is also improving it development processes. All in all, CHK appears to be a very well run company. It is easy to see where it should become cash flow positive before long, especially if oil prices stay at the current level (or go higher). For instance, many of CHK's new wells are profitable at an oil price of $40/bo. In Q3 2017, EBITDA per boe grew at a 31% pace year over year. That statistic alone should tell investors that CHK is a very well run company. The recent spike higher in oil prices did not occur until Q4 2017. We should see still further growth in EBITDA per boe in Q4 2017.

Another salient point is that CHK's resources will be recalculated as of the end of Q4 2017. They will be based on the 12-month running average prices of oil and natural gas. FY2016 contained the dip in oil prices to below $30/bo. FY2017 oil Nymex WTI futures prices were all solidly above $40/bo, and most of them were above $45/bo or significantly higher. The average difference for the two years may be near $10/bo.

This extra roughly +$10/bo in FY2017 will make CHK's resources much more valuable. It may also cause some resources that were not profitable in FY2016 to be profitable in FY2017. CHK should gain resources in this way too. The overall result should be a gain in book value that should make investors happy. It should also make banks (and others) more willing to lend to CHK at lower rates. All such factors should be recorded in the Annual Report for 2017. This should be good for CHK. These factors should lead to CHK's stock moving upward over the next few months.

The five-year chart of CHK provides some technical direction for a trade/investment.

CHK seems to have bottomed in early 2016. With improving fundamentals, it is time for it to begin to make its way back upward. Admittedly, the improvements to the fundamentals are weak or questionable, but they are improvements. Further, banks want to see oil and natural gas prices move upward. Then their loans to the oil and gas industries will look that much better, and they will be able to make more loans to these industries.

Having the banking industry behind a move upward is another positive item for oil and gas companies like CHK. With all of the reasons listed above, CHK is a long-term BUY. It has been a troubled company for a long time. However, its management has proven itself to be more than up to the task of navigating troubled waters.

Its engineering prowess is industry-leading in both technology and price. The naysayers about CHK may continue to talk it down, but CHK is a well-managed company with great assets. It stands to grow well in the future, especially if oil prices continue to climb. However, it should be able to profit nicely as long as oil prices stay above $50/bo. BUY it while its price is still low.

