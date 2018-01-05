Suburban Propane Partners: Perfect Timing For A Blizzard Of Profits

Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (SPH) finally fulfilled the worst expectations of the market by cutting its distribution after two very warm winters. So naturally along comes a very potentially profitable winter start that could provide investors with a bounce-back opportunity. There is still a lot more winter to go, but for everyone out there with a huge energy bill (to keep from freezing to death), investing in the partnership may be a way to recover some of that excessively high utility bill.

Even an average winter ahead until March would provide far better results than the last two years. Right now this winter looks to be much more profitable than average for the immediate future. But the yield approaches the 10% level for the current reduced distribution. So a return to more normal winters does not appear on the market's agenda. The average does appear to be considerably above the last two years though on several important calculations.

"today announced that its Board of Supervisors declared a quarterly distribution of $0.60 per Common Unit for the three months ended September 30, 2017. This quarterly distribution rate equates to an annualized rate of $2.40 per Common Unit." "Mr. Stivala continued, "Conservative balance sheet management has always been a core philosophy of ours, one that has served us well in managing through challenging environments, including through this recent prolonged stretch of record warm weather. The reduction in the annualized distribution will reduce our annual cash requirements, and contribute to our efforts to reduce leverage. More importantly, it will provide enhanced financial flexibility to support our growth initiatives." "

This announcement was made on November 16, 2017 after two very frustrating years of warm weather during the prime profit season, winter. In some ways this represents a sort of reverse Murphy's Law though it appears that mother nature is coming to the rescue a little late. If this winter keeps going the way it has the last few weeks, the profit made this year could be equal to a couple of other years. That would not hurt shareholder feelings one bit. It could in fact, lead to an unforeseen distribution increase as well as deleveraging the balance sheet. Management and shareholders may have nearly given up on that feat.

Source: Suburban Propane L.P. Fact Sheet January 4, 2018

As shown above, the two back to back warm winters essentially "forced management's hand". With about 61 million shares outstanding, the distribution far exceeded last year's available cash in so many ways. Management was essentially borrowing to pay the distribution. Most management's will strain to retain distribution levels, but the start of this winter was not encouraging. So management did what it thought was best at the time.

But no one can really forecast winter that well ahead of time. So the winter unfolding is really not a surprise. This winter may allow for quite a bit of financial recovery even if February turns out to be unusually warm. Management is probably rooting for a record cold winter all the way to the end of March.

Source: Suburban Propane L.P. Fact Sheet January 4, 2018

As shown above, the company has substantial exposure to the Northeast part of the country. That appears to be the part of the country getting some record cold and record storms at the current time. Winter still has a long way to go and things could change dramatically. That is always a big risk of the propane business. But right now the propane business is off to its best winter start in several years for much of the East Coast. Just ask the freezing customers who have a gas bill that looks like part of the Christmas budget.

This company makes most of its profits during the fiscal first and second quarters. The second quarter ends in March. So the third and fourth quarters generally represent a time to get ready for the next fiscal year. Management should report the first quarter results in about a month or so. That first quarter will probably have a very favorable earnings comparison. The second quarter has barely started. But right now, that start is pretty impressive.

Source: Suburban Propane L.P. Fourth Quarter Earnings Press Release

As shown above, management did show some improvement despite the warm winter last year, but that improvement was nowhere near what was needed. Adjusted EBITDA probably needed to be more than $300 million to meet all the operational goals and support the distribution. This year, EBITDA at that level already appears far more likely. If the severe winter continues, the EBITDA could blow right past that level to a new record. One can always hope (right?).

Anyway, for those looking on an investment to capitalize on a cold winter, this may be the vehicle for such a strategy. This well run partnership is probably suitable for a long term holding as well. Normally the partnership grows a little and distributes much of its income to shareholders. Some balance sheet repair is necessary from the warm winters previous to this one. Those repairs will happen over time.

The fact that management cut the distribution probably makes the current price far safer than normal. But the vagaries of the weather make this investment more volatile than many. So it should be part of a basket of investments so the diversification provides some safety. Nonetheless, the past track record is commendable. If mother nature helps out, then an investment at the current time could provide some very good income in future years.

If the partnership units just recover to prior levels the price could double (very roughly). That is not out of the question given about five years. The market has left these units for dead in so many ways. The latest unit price appears to factor in another distribution cut. So any turnaround in market perception will provide some above average returns. Partnerships with safe and growing returns usually yield about 6% or so. From current levels this partnership should be able to show growth to at least get back to previous profitability levels. The price and yield appear to be at a bottom.

Source: Suburban Propane 10-K For Fiscal Year 2017

The trend report shows just how low the last couple of years have been. 2013 gives a shareholder some idea of a potential bonanza. Management has not been idle these last few years. There has been some growth. So a new record year is possible under the right conditions. Most shareholders desire at least enough earnings to reduce debt and bring EBITDA and cash flow to average levels. That reduces lender pressure on management to fix the balance sheet. A investment now is a bet on an overall return to average levels with a hope of some "barn-burner" years. The current winter appears to have the beginning ingredients for an exceptionally profitable year. But the partnership units have not really responded just yet.

The latest SEC filing show adequate banking relations and decent interest rates. But the trend shown above needed to be dealt with promptly. Any expansion was hidden by the increasingly warm winter trend. This winter may enable management to turn things around far faster than anticipated. The time to buy a company like this is after a few years of bad luck. The investor then holds until after a year or two of good luck and a great price. Patience is called for here. A record year is not needed, just enough above average years to change market expectations. Therefore it is very possible that an asymmetric positive reward potential exists here. Those with the right risk profile may want to investigate the future potential of this partnership.

