Weekly Heating Oil Prices

By Jill Mislinski

We've used data based on the Energy Information Administration (EIA), which publishes price data weekly on home heating oil in 38 states by dollar-per-gallon before taxes. Unlike natural gas and electricity, home heating oil is provided by independent retailers.

The latest price of home heating oil nationwide is $3.08, up sixteen cents from last week and up forty-one cents since the beginning of the season.

EIA's heating oil data is seasonal - from October through March. Here's a look at the series since its inception in 1990.

The next chart shows a regional breakdown. As you can see, it's extremely volatile.