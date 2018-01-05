Netflix: In Case I'm Wrong

My site is still bullish on Netflix, but sometimes its top names don't do well. Here are a couple of ways to limit your risk if that happens with Netflix.

Noomi Rapace as an evil elf in Netflix's "Bright" (Credit: Cinemavine)

"What Did I Just Watch?"

That was the question that popped into my mind immediately after watching "Bright", Netflix's (NFLX) $90 million bizarro buddy cop movie set in an alternate universe Los Angeles populated with orcs, elves, and fairies. From Netflix's perspective, "Bright" was streaming magic, and it plans to produce a sequel. From Portfolio Armor's perspective, Netflix has been one of its top names, one I first presented as such to my Bulletproof Investing subscribers back in June. Here, I'll show a couple of ways Netflix shareholders can stay long while limiting their risk in the event I end up being wrong about the stock over the next several months. First, a quick recap of Bulletproof Investing's track record so far with Netflix and its June 8th cohort.

A Top Name In June

June 8th was the first week I presented Portfolio Armor's top 10 names to my subscribers. Netflix appeared in my top names post, and it's up about 24% since.

To avoid accusations of cherry-picking, these were the other nine names I presented on June 8th: Align Technology (ALGN), Apple (AAPL), Nvidia (NVDA), MercadoLibre (MELI), Illumina (ILMN), Electronic Arts (EA), Straight Path Communications (STRP), Priceline (PCLN), and Lululemon (LULU).

On average, those names are up 21.28% since then, versus 13.13% for the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY).

This is an example of the alpha Portfolio Armor's security selection method, which uses price history and option sentiment, generates; as I wrote recently in an article for financial advisors, my hedged portfolio method requires alpha to overcome the drag hedging cost can have on performance in bull markets.

Top Names Don't Always Do Well

Although my site's security selection method generates alpha on average, its top names don't always do well: earlier this week, I gave an example of a top name that did poorly, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN). That's where hedging comes into play. The hedge I presented on Regeneron significantly lessened the damage from the stock's decline. In the event Netflix does poorly over the next several months, let's look at a couple of ways you can limit your risk now.

Downside Protection For Netflix

For these two examples, let's assume you have 500 shares of Netflix and are unwilling to risk a decline of more than 15% over the next several months. The screen captures below are from Portfolio Armor's iOS app.

Uncapped Upside, Positive Cost

These were the optimal puts, as of Thursday's close, to hedge 500 shares of NFLX against a >15% decline by mid-June.

The cost of this put protection was $4,750, or 4.62% of position value. This cost was calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts (in practice, you can often buy and sell options at some price between the bid and the ask). Note also that the 15% decline threshold includes the hedging cost: not including the hedging cost, this hedge would limit your decline to a drawdown of 10.38% in a worst-case scenario.

Capped Upside, Negative Cost

If you were willing to cap your possible upside at 16% between now and mid-June, this was the optimal collar to protect against a >15% decline in Netflix between now and then.

After an iterative process, taking into account the net cost of the collar, the hedging algorithm was able to select a less expensive strike for the put leg of the collar, where the cost was $3,350, or 3.26% of position value. The income generated by selling the call leg was slightly higher though: $3,575, or 3.48% of position value.

So the net cost was negative, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $225 when opening this hedge, assuming you placed both trades at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

Reality And Rule Number One

Warren Buffett's famous Rule Number 1 ("Never lose money") is impossible to follow all the time in investing, where, by definition, you need to take some risk. But you can invest while strictly limiting your risk, as the two Netflix hedges above exemplify. If you're long the stock, it's worth considering.

