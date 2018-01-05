Pioneer Natural Resources: Ready For The Rally?

Bottom line earnings are still in the red zone following exceptional derivative losses, but favorable oil environment should propel sales to new highs.

One of the most influential companies in the Permian Basin, Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD), sits on one of the lowest-cost structures in the US and provides attractive growth prospects for the coming years. With a breakeven price of around $24 per barrel in the Midland and a growing position in the Permian, PXD will likely become the largest acreage holder in the region. The company is well positioned to benefit from oil backdrop improvement (see my Oil Weekly report) and should be the last affected by climbing energy shift pressures, such as carbon taxes and regulatory pressures, thanks to its low oil breakeven point.

Following the 2Q2017 report, Wall Street punished PXD shares, which tanked by more than 20% to a year low of $128. Third-quarter results were welcomed in a similar tone, -3.88%. However, the stock quickly recovered and now trades near the $174 resistance level, which was brutally overtaken today:

Output rallying, whereas well design continues to improve

Since the beginning of the year, PXD has been increasing quarter-on-quarter (q/q) sales volumes in both oil and gas. Production per barrel of oil equivalent (BOE) grew by 4% on a year-to-date basis, with natural liquefied gas being the strongest contributor, 9% YTD, followed by oil, 4% YTD, and natural liquefied gas (NGL), 1%.

Moreover, PXD continued to accelerate growth output in a depressed oil environment, ramping up BOE production by 13%, compared to 2016. The company even managed to boost BOE output by 6% in 3Q2017, following the Gulf Coast hurricane and the Panhandle processing facility outage, proving its ability to quickly adapt to one-off disruptions.

With most of its peers focusing on improving efficiencies and preserving value over growth, PXD is positioned to capitalize on both. Indeed, thanks to its Permian quality assets, rigorous investments and adaptive hedging strategy, PXD pursues its output acceleration, whereas testing new well designs, like the Version 3.0+, which have already proved to deliver better results.

Top line earnings improve, whereas bottom line remains in the red zone

Since the beginning of 2016, PXD more than doubled its top line, from $685 million to $1460 million, raising on average q/q revenues by 13%. This was driven by its core activity, oil and gas production, and was partly offset by third-party supply and derivative losses. Indeed, in the last quarterly report, the company increased oil and gas supply by 11% to $855 million, whereas the net effect of third-party purchases and sales of oil and gas was stable, posting a loss of $14 million.

In the meantime, q/q costs increased less quickly +5% and established at $1494 million in 3Q2017. Production costs per BOE continued to decline by 3% to $6.01, compared to the previous quarter, mostly due to greater output coming from the Spraberry/Wolfcamp area that has lower lease operating costs and declining transportation costs attributable to a lower proportion of extracted oil from Eagle Ford, which is subject to high shipping costs. Ad valorem taxes rose by 4% following a greater horizontal drilling program in the Permian, whereas average oil and gas sale prices improved to $33.72 per BOE from $32.56 in 2Q2017. Given the actual price of WTI, around $60, average sale prices should considerably improve in the following quarter, ramping up PXD’s top line revenue, whereas total costs might rise as well, but more slightly.

On the bottom line side, net income was down to -$23 million from $191 million in 2Q2017, following tough derivative losses of -$133 million, attributable to oil plummeting to a year's low of $42 in 3Q2017.

Though, black gold's current trading range, around $60 per barrel, provides a sweet spot for PXD, which will considerably improve derivative gains as well as top line revenues, thereby boosting the company’s net earnings.

Great financial position and reasonable valuation metrics

PXD's resilient business model has managed to handle low oil prices without issuing large amounts of debt, and even reduced it to $2.2 billion from $2.72 billion in 1Q2017. At third-quarter end 2017, the company had enough firepower to continue its long-term prospects, with $1.99 billion in cash, of which $1.35 billion are short-term investments. Moreover, net debt represents only 0.61x PXD’s EBITDA, which is much lower than most of its E&P independent peers'.

In terms of 2017e EV/EBITDA, Pioneer is trading above Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) and Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), given better growth figures, and is in line with Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO), 13.9x. With a dividend yield of 0.05%, the company’s dividend distribution is clearly non-existent. However, strong expected operation margin of 20.5% in 2018 places the company close to Concho, with 24.3%, although the latter is twice as much leveraged. Moreover, PXD’s 2018e price-to-cash flow is slightly lower than CXO’s, 10.82x vs. 11.14x.

Given the high capital intensity of E&P, I believe EV/EBITDA to be a critical ratio to look at, and that given the above similitudes, PXD can easily reach CXO’s 2018e EV/EBITDA of 12x in the next months, which will propel PXD stock to the $200 level, representing 14.2% upside.

