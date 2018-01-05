Bitcoin Banned By Bank Of America - Why It Will Rise Despite Naysayers

I'll also show how the positives far outweigh the negatives and should lead to a rise in Bitcoin and cryptos alike.

In this two-article series, we'll delve into why cryptocurrencies are being shunned by governments and banks.

Bank of America is the latest to ban new orders for an investment trust containing digital assets.

In this two-article series, we'll delve into the roller coaster ride for Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies. Each week conflicting reports surface from around the globe stating either that Bitcoin will be the future democratization of the markets or whether it'll become the downfall of the financial system.

In this article, we'll look at the reporting surrounding Bitcoin, why banks and governments are shunning cryptocurrencies, and why the news is not nearly as bad as it seems. In fact, the future looks bright for Bitcoin and cryptos, in my opinion.

In the second article, we'll delve into the positive developments that lie beneath the surface and how they should provide a nice lift to demand for Bitcoin and digital assets.

The dizzying news cycle of digital assets like Bitcoin is akin to watching your mutual fund returns on a daily basis.

Trying to follow whether Bitcoin and other digital assets are going to be accepted or shunned by the markets is confusing. The topic is often ill-reported, and undergoes shifts day-to-day depending on whether Bitcoin's price is rising or falling.

In my article, Why Bitcoin's Surging And Why The Ban Is Fueling The Surge, I analyzed why governments and central banks are cautious of Bitcoin while simultaneously looking to get a piece of the action. This ongoing tug and pull process of government officials coming out in the press for or against Bitcoin, initial coin offerings (ICOs), and cryptocurrencies, has injected uncertainty and subsequently caused volatility in the crypto market.

Just how volatile are the Bitcoin moves?

Below are the percentage gains and losses of Bitcoin since November 27, 2017.

You would be hard-pressed to find a multi-day move that didn't have a double-digit percentage gain or loss.

With all this volatility, it makes the case difficult that Bitcoin can be a store of value or method of making payments.

The volatility isn't merely caused by increased trading activity. As we'll see, the media is adding to the uncertainty as the financial world grapples with how to define Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies.

The recent surge in volatility impacts those investing in the Bitcoin Investment Trust (OTCQX:GBTC) or following the ongoing developments if the first Bitcoin ETF through the Winklevoss Bitcoin Trust ETF (COIN).

Banned, Shunned, And Then Accepted?

If you're investing in cryptocurrencies, beware of reports that are sensational, often inaccurate, and do little except spike trading volatility. Below are a few examples of these reports:

The South Korean government banned cryptocurrencies according to reputable news sources.

Below is the headline and a quote from a CNBC article:

"Bitcoin briefly falls 11% after South Korea moves to ban new cryptocurrency trading accounts. The South Korean government is prohibiting cryptocurrency exchanges from issuing new trading accounts."

The Guardian reported the following:

"Bitcoin plunged by more than $1,000 (£740) on Thursday after South Korea said it was planning a crackdown on trading in the digital currency."

Anyone who reads the openings of these articles would conclude that Bitcoin has been dealt a huge blow that would likely spread to ICOs and other cryptocurrencies. The negative news in Asia is particularly impactful since the Asian market contributes an enormous amount of the trading volume and liquidity in cryptos.

In the Guardian article, a later paragraph clarifies the government's position as:

"A ban on opening anonymous cryptocurrency accounts and that virtual coins cannot play a role as actual currency."

The word anonymous is a huge omission in most of the early reporting. Also, not defining Bitcoin as a currency by government officials isn't necessarily a bad thing since it could easily be defined as a digital asset instead.

Anonymous accounts are trading accounts that are opened where no documentation is taken at the time of account opening. This means there is no I.D. exchanged, or social security number given, or any proof that the person opening the account is who they say they are.

Having worked in banking for many years, I know that not having rules demanding proof of I.D. when opening financial accounts is an open invite to fraudsters, terrorist organizations, and organized crime. And with North Korea on their border, it's no wonder officials are concerned.

With a hostile nuclear power to the north of their border, is it that crazy for South Korean officials to want to know who's opening accounts in their country and moving money in and out?

In short, the South Korean ban on anonymous accounts is a good development for Bitcoin in the long term. It helps to legitimize cryptocurrencies as safe investments that are liquid and free from corruption and manipulation. The ban and subsequent regulations will also aid in the prevention of geopolitical risks with North Korea. Eventually, the new trading KYC (Know Your Customer) process will be worked out as it has been here in the U.S. under the Bank Secrecy Act.

With Bitcoin comes enormous opportunity, but unfortunately, it has also shed a light on countries that don't have robust anti-money laundering laws established. However, it's not only foreign governments and foreign banks that fear manipulation and fraud with cryptocurrencies.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch banned new orders for the Bitcoin Investment Trust by Grayscale Investments stating that its "suitability and eligibility standards" were an issue. Some brokers have yet to accept the cryptocurrency as regulations have yet to be ironed out surrounding cryptocurrencies.

U.S. banks like Bank of America Corporation (BAC) are heavily regulated and money laundering compliance is of huge importance to financial firms. Not only can banks receive hefty fines for noncompliance of money laundering, but mergers can be halted by an Attorney Generals' office. As a result, the lack of a regulatory framework preventing fraud has caused some banks to delay getting behind the sizzling hot digital asset of 2017.

Why are some banks and regulators so reluctant to embrace cryptos like Bitcoin?

According to the Treasury Department in its National Money Laundering Risk Assessment, over $300 billion is generated annually in illicit proceeds. That number will only increase with the ease of moving money in and out of countries without central bank supervision as in the case of Bitcoin. I don't point this out to scare anyone off, but to show that much more work needs to be done on a regulatory front before cryptos are widely embraced.

For financial institutions, the illicit behavior cuts into earnings. Below is a table from the SEC's enforcement results, which shows that banks were fined over $4 billion per year from 2014 through 2016.

I realize the above table does not include any illicit transactions surrounding bitcoin or cryptos per se. I only include it in this discussion to show how important anti-money laundering enforcement is to regulators and how costly noncompliance can be for financial institutions. If Bitcoin is to gain widespread acceptance, the money laundering and financial crime prevention issues need to be addressed.

However, it's likely banks like Bank of America are merely trying to protect themselves from volatility and potential fraud. Digital assets are here to stay, will remain very attractive despite the naysayers, and in my opinion, become even hotter investments as potential roadblocks to implementation are addressed.

It will take a little time. Eventually, regulators will figure out how cryptos fit into the financial framework and how digital assets will be classified i.e. currency, store of value, or an asset like gold. In my opinion, digital assets like Bitcoin and perhaps others that have yet to be created will become more accepted as the markets fit them into the financial system. However, there are still issues to work out before that happens.

Still Issues To Work Out:

Lack of Fundamental Analysis:

With a lack of financials, analyzing the fundamentals of cryptocurrencies creates difficulty for investors to assign a fair value in price. For the time being, the fundamentals for cryptos will likely center around developments in blockchain technology. Also, any news of investment capital pouring into blockchain that increases widespread use and application by investors, governments, banks, and hedge funds will be seen as a positive fundamental sign.

Price Discrepancies:

With the lack of a centralized exchange, Bitcoin investors have fallen victim to inconsistent pricing by brokers. Some of the differences are merely a wide bid/offer spread being applied to cryptos by brokers. This means the firm adds a spread to the price when you buy and takes a spread when you sell, reducing the price you receive relative to the actual market price.

And there lies the problem: there is no actual price. Bitcoin is not like a stock that is traded on the NYSE. However, just like currencies are traded globally, Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies will eventually become more liquid (more money will change hands daily) and more transparent as blockchain technology improves. In my opinion, the back end of the technology will get better over time as governments and banks invest in legitimizing cryptos and work them into the mainstream financial system.

Until then, be careful trading and my suggestion is to try small trades at first to ensure you can get in and out easily with the broker during peak hours. And it pays to remember the old adage: ease into a position and ease out of a position.

The Takeaway:

There are still many issues to work out with cryptos and Bitcoin trading, namely the lack of a central exchange with one price. However, as the SEC, CME and CBOE and investments firms develop blockchain policies, it's likely these issues will eventually be worked out.

Still, the back and forth nature of this process, and the lack of comprehensive reporting will likely create volatility in the market.

As a result, expect more initial coin offerings, more extreme news stories for and against cryptos, and more volatility in price in the coming months. And if you're trading any crypto, please make sure you have a stop-loss order in place.

In my next article, I'll delve into how the positives will far outweigh the negatives, making cryptos like Bitcoin very attractive in the future. However, we may be in for a bumpy ride along the way.

